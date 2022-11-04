SSC CHSL 2022 Notification Release Date Extended: Registration to Begin from 6th December

SSC CHSL 2022 Notification Release Date Extended: SSC CHSL Notification 2022 is likely to be released on December 6, 2022. Check important dates, eligibility criteria, steps to apply online, and other details here.

SSC CHSL 2022 Notification Release Date Extended: The Staff Selection Commission will now release the SSC CHSL Notification on December 6, 2022, for the recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operators. All eligible and interested candidates must visit the official website to fill out the SSC CHSL application form in the stipulated period in order to appear in the selection process.

The SSC CHSL selection process comprises three stages, Computer Based Exam (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II), and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III). Candidates who will ace all three selection rounds will only be considered eligible for the provisional appointment. In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the SSC CHSL Notification for the reference of the candidates.

SSC CHSL Notification 2022 Release Date

Check out the important dates pertaining to the SSC CHSL notification shared below:

Events Dates SSC CHSL Notification 2022 6th December 2022 SSC CHSL Application Dates To be announced soon CHSL Tier I Admit Card Release Date To be announced soon SSC CHSL Tier I Exam Date February/March 2023

SSC CHSL Notification 2022: Eligibility Criteria

As the SSC CHSL notification is yet to be released, candidates can check the eligibility criteria based on the previous year's notification to determine whether they can apply for the post or not. The detailed SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria are shared below:

Age Limit

The age of the candidates must be between 18-27 years as of the prescribed date when applying for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam 2022. However, there shall be a relaxation on the upper age limit of the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Educational Qualification

The SSC CHSL Educational Qualification will be as follow:

Post Name Educational Qualification LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG) Passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) Passed 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

Nationality

A candidate can be either:

a citizen of India, or

a subject of Nepal, or

a subject of Bhutan, or

a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st of January,1962, to get permanently settled in India, or

a candidate of Indian origin who has migrated from Burma, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the East African countries of Kenya, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zaire, Ethiopia, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, and Malawi with the intention to permanently settle in India.

How to apply online for SSC CHSL 2022

Follow the steps online to fill out the SSC CHSL application form without any difficulty.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website.

Step 2: Click on the “SSC CHSL Apply Online” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the “New Registration” tab,

Step 4: After that, register yourself and get the login credentials on your registered email address.

Step 5: Now log in with the new credentials and fill out the complete application form.

Step 6: Upload the scanned color passport-size photograph and other required documents in the application form.

Step 7: Then, proceed to pay the application fees through the online method or SBI Challan.

Step 8: After paying the fees, save, download, or take the printout of the filled online application form for future reference.

SSC CHSL Application Fees 2022

The SSC CHSL application fees can be paid online through BHIM UPI/MasterCard/Visa Maestro/RuPay Credit/Debit cards/ Net Banking or in cash at SBI Branches through SBI Challan. As per the previous year's SSC CHSL Notification, the application fees were as follows:

Category Application Fees Other Category Rs 100/- Women candidates/Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)/Persons with Disabilities (PwD)/ Ex-servicemen (ESM) Exempted

We hope this article on SSC CHSL Notification 2022 was informative for our readers. All interested applicants are advised to go through the official notification as and when released by the commission and complete the application process within the deadline.