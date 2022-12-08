SSC CHSL 2022-23 New Exam Pattern: Download Tier 1,2 Revised Syllabus PDF

SSC CHSL 2022-23 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus PDF: Download the official exam syllabus for Tier 1 & 2, the number of sections, the marking scheme, and the subject-wise topic list announced by the commission.

SSC CHSL 2022-23 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2023 soon on the official website. Recently, the commission released the official notification and invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up 4500 vacancies approximately. The online CHSL application window link will remain active from December 6, 2022, to January 4, 2023, on the official website.

As per the latest update, the commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the Group C posts for the CBT Tier I exam in February/March 2023. All eligible and interested candidates should be familiar with the SSC CHSL Exam Pattern to understand the marking scheme followed by the commission. As per the SSC CHSL paper pattern for Tier I, the computer-based test will contain a total of 100 multiple-choice type questions for 200 marks.

Furthermore, candidates should download the official exam syllabus along with the section-wise topic important for the SSC CHSL exam. With the help of the SSC CHSL syllabus and the right preparation approach strategy, anyone can ace the selection process in one attempt

SSC CHSL 2023 Important Dates

Have a look at the table below to know important dates pertaining to the SSC CHSL recruitment.

Events Dates SSC CHSL Application Dates 06-12-2022 to 04-01-2023 Last date for generation of offline Challan 04-01-2023 Last date for making online fee payment 05-01-2023 Last date for payment through Challan 06-01-2023 Window for Application Form Correction Dates 09-01-2023 to 10-01-2023 SSC CHSL Computer Based Test Tier-I February-March 2023

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2023 for Tier I Exam

The CBT Tier-I Examination comprises Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only.

The questions will be asked in English and Hindi except in the English Language section as per the SSC CHSL paper pattern.

As per the SSC CHSL Marking Scheme, each question carries 2 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

Part Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Time Duration I English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25/ 50 60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribe) II General Intelligence 25/ 50 III Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25/ 50 IV General Awareness 25/ 50 Total 100/200

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2023 for Tier II Exam

The CBT Tier-II comprises Objective Type, Multiple choice questions, except for Module-II of Section-III. The questions will be asked in English and Hindi except for Module II (i.e. English Language and Comprehension module) in Section II as per the SSC CHSL paper pattern.

As per SSC CHSL Marking Scheme, there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer in Section-I, Section II, and Module-I of Section III.

It will be compulsory for the candidates to ace all the sections of Tier II.

Module-I of Section-III i.e. Computer Knowledge Test is compulsory but qualifying in nature.

The Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators. The Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key Depressions per hour on the Computer will be adjudged based on the correct entry of words/ key depressions as per the assigned passage. The duration of the exam will be 15 minutes and printed matter in English comprising about 2000-2200 key depressions would be allotted to each candidate who will have to enter the same in the Computer.

The Typing Test is applicable for other posts i.e. LDC/ JSA. The medium of Typing Test will be Hindi or English. Candidates choosing English medium must have a typing speed of 35 words per minute (w.p.m.) and those selecting Hindi medium must have a typing speed of 30 words per minute (w.p.m.). 35 w.p.m. and 30 w.p.m. correspond to about 10500 key depressions per hour and about 9000 key depressions per hour respectively. The speed will be adjudged on the typing accuracy on the Computer of an assigned text passage in 10 minutes.

Session Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Session-I Section-I: Module-I: Mathematical Abilities Module-II: Reasoning and General Intelligence. 30 30 Total = 60 60*3 = 180 1 hour (for each section) (1 hour and 20 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe) Section-II: Module-I: English Language and Comprehension Module-II: General Awareness 40 20 Total = 60 60*3 = 180 Section-III: Module-I: Computer Knowledge Module 15 15*3= 45 15 Minutes (20 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe) Session-II Section-III: Module-II: Skill Test/ Typing Test Module Part A: Skill Test for DEOs. - 15 Minutes (20 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe) Part B: Typing Test for LDC/ JSA. - 10 Minutes (15 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribe)

SSC CHSL Syllabus 2023 for Tier I

Candidates who will write the upcoming computer-based test Tier I exam must be well versed with the official syllabus PDF. Check out the SSC CHSL syllabus for Tier I shared below.

Subject SSC CHSL Syllabus English Language Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting misspelled words, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Synonyms/ Homonyms, Idioms & Phrases, One-word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Shuffling of Sentence parts, Comprehension Passage. General Intelligence Semantic Analogy, Symbolic operations, Number Series, Embedded figures, Figural Series, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Trends, Venn Diagrams, Problem Solving, Emotional Intelligence, Word Building, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Drawing inferences, Figural Analogy, Space Orientation, Semantic Classification, Figural Classification, Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding, Semantic Series, Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Critical Thinking, Social Intelligence, Coding and de-coding, Numerical operations, etc Quantitative Aptitude Number System, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistical Charts. General Awareness Questions related to India and its neighboring countries especially related to History, General policy Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, and scientific research.

SSC CHSL Syllabus 2023 for Tier II

Candidates who will participate in the upcoming CBT Tier II exam must be familiar with the official syllabus PDF. Check out the SSC CHSL syllabus for Tier II shared below.

Subject SSC CHSL Syllabus Module-I of Session-I (Mathematical Abilities) Number Systems, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Statistics and probability Module-II of Section-I (Reasoning and General Intelligence) Semantic Analogy, Symbolic operations, Venn Diagrams, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Semantic Series, Figural Pattern-folding and completion, Number Series, Embedded figures, Figural Series, Space Orientation, Drawing inferences, Figural Classification, Emotional Intelligence, Word Building, Social Intelligence, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Trends, Figural Analogy, Semantic Classification, Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Coding and Decoding, Numerical operations, etc. Module-I of Section-II (English Language And Comprehension) Vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, Synonyms/ Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting misspelled words, Idioms & Phrases, One word substitution, synonyms, antonyms, and their correct usage; Shuffling of Sentence parts, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Comprehension Passage. Module-II of Section-II (General Awareness) Questions based on India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to History, Economic Scene, Culture, Geography, General policy, and scientific research. Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I (Computer Proficiency) Computer Basics, Software, Working with Internet and e-mail, and Basics of networking and cyber security.

After getting familiar with the exam pattern and syllabus for the SSC CHSL exam discussed above, candidates should build the right approach to ace the upcoming Tier 1 & Tier 2 exam. Solve previous question papers and mock papers to perform well for the exam.