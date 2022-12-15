SSC CHSL 4500 Vacancies Detail 2022: Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion

SSC CHSL 4500 Vacancies Detail 2022: SSC has released a total of 4500 vacancies for CHSL posts. Know about the Salary after the 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion here!

SSC CHSL Salary and Job Profile 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill a total of 4500 vacancies for the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices. All the eligible candidates who are going to apply for the posts should be familiar with the SSC CHSL Salary & Job Profile details beforehand. The last date to apply for the SSC CHSL post is January 4, 2023. Thus, the candidates should apply before the last date in order to participate in the selection process. In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the SSC CHSL Salary & Job Profile for the reference of the candidates.

SSC CHSL Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

The pay scale for various posts under SSC CHSL is shared below:

Post Name SSC CHSL Pay Scale Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Pay Level-2 (Rs.19,900-63,200) Data Entry Operator (DEO) Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5(Rs. 29,200-92,300) Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’ Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100)

SSC CHSL 2022 Vacancies

As per the official SSC CHSL notification, there are 4500 SSC CHSL vacancies approximately. However, the final vacancies will be declared in due course. The updated vacancies, if any, along with Post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be released on the official website of the Commission in due course.

SSC CHSL Perks & Allowances 2022

Along with the basic SSC CHSL Salary, the candidates will be eligible to receive various benefits & allowances. These allowances vary as per the rules of the respected government department for which the candidate is selected. The list of perks & allowances is shared below:

Dearness Allowance

House Rent Allowance

Transport Allowance

Other Special Allowance

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be determined based on the criteria shared below in the following table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified as per the population density. Have a look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y, and Z categories:

Categories Cities X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

SSC CHSL Salary Structure 2022 After 7th Pay Commission

The SSC CHSL Salary structure for various posts after the 7th Pay Commission is shared below:

SSC CHSL Post Names Basic Pay City HRA TA Gross In Hand Salary Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 19900 X 4776 1350 26026 22411 19900 Y 3184 900 23984 20369 19900 Z 1592 900 22392 18777 Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) 25500 X 6120 3600 35220 31045 25500 Y 4080 1800 31380 27205 25500 Z 2040 1800 29340 25165

The SSC CHSL in-hand salary of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be around 23,000/- monthly. Check out the SSC CHSL Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) salary details below:

Salary Details- SSC CHSL Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Salary Details City X City Y City Z Pay Scale 5200 – 20200 5201 – 20200 5202 – 20200 Grade Pay 1900 1900 1900 Basic Pay 7100 7100 7100 CPC Fitment Factor 18247 18247 18247 HRA 4379.28 2919.52 1459.76 Transport Allowance 1350 900 900 Gross Pay 23976.28 22066.52 20606.76 Deductions NPS 710 710 710 CGEGIS 1500 1500 1500 CGHS 125 125 125 Total Deductions 2335 2335 2335 Net Salary 21641.28 19731.52 18271.76

The SSC CHSL in-hand salary of Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) will be around 32,000/- monthly. Check out the SSC CHSL Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant salary details below:

Salary Details- SSC CHSL Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) Salary Details City X City Y City Z Pay Scale 5200 – 20200 5200 – 20200 5200 – 20200 Grade Pay 2400 2400 2400 Basic Pay 9910 9910 9910 CPC Fitment Factor 25468.7 25468.7 25468.7 HRA 6112.488 4074.992 2037.496 Transport Allowance 3600 1800 1800 Gross Pay 35181.188 31343.69 29306.2 Deductions NPS 991 991 991 CGEGIS 1500 1500 1500 CGHS 125 125 125 Total Deductions 2616 2616 2616 Net Salary 32565.188 28727.69 26690.2

SSC CHSL Job Profile

All the selected candidates will be expected to perform all the tasks as assigned by their seniors. The SSC CHSL Job Profile for all the posts is shared below:

Post Name SSC CHSL Job Profile Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Maintaining the data, files, and documents of the office in a systematic manner.

Performing clerical work and maintaining the office workflow.

Responsible for registration of mail & entering data on the computer.

They need to collect the documents and maintain proper records for the same.

Collection of the Files and submission to the Seniors.

Prepare Simple Drafts and Salary Slips for the Staff. Data Entry Operator (DEO) Handling Office Computers and performing work with Software like MS Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

They are required to prepare notes and reports.

Collecting, Entering, and Maintaining the Data,

Finding out all the relevant information, tables, and structure of the office for the preparation of the proper database.

Scan and take the printout of the important documents.

Research and collect important data for incomplete documents

Responsible for applying Data Program Techniques and Processes. Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) Disposal of Mail and Managing the Data.

Provide assistance to the customers and solve their queries with proper solutions.

Monitor all the tasks associated with the work.

Return the Mail to Sender if they are not able to find the address of the Receiver.

SSC CHSL Promotion Policy

There are various exams conducted by SSC for the promotion of eligible candidates to higher posts. Have a look at the table below to know the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of the following posts in descending order:

Post Name SSC CHSL Promotion Policy Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Section Officer

Division Clerk

Assistant/Upper Division Clerk

Lower Division Clerk Data Entry Operator (DEO) Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade F (System Analyst)

Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade C

Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade B

Data Entry Operator (DEO) Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) Chief Supervisor-Higher Selection Grade III (HSG)

Senior Supervisor- Higher Selection Grade II (HSG)

Supervisor- Lower Selection Grade (LSG) Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

So, the SSC CHSL Posts provides candidates with a good salary package & job security. Before applying to the several posts offered under SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment Drive, they should check out the eligibility criteria, age limit, and educational qualification for all the posts.