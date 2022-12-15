SSC CHSL 4500 Vacancies Detail 2022: Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion

SSC CHSL 4500 Vacancies Detail 2022: SSC has released a total of 4500 vacancies for CHSL posts. Know about the Salary after the 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion here!

SSC CHSL Salary and Job Profile 2022
SSC CHSL Salary and Job Profile 2022

SSC CHSL Salary and Job Profile 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill a total of 4500 vacancies for the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices. All the eligible candidates who are going to apply for the posts should be familiar with the SSC CHSL Salary & Job Profile details beforehand. The last date to apply for the SSC CHSL post is January 4, 2023. Thus, the candidates should apply before the last date in order to participate in the selection process. In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the SSC CHSL Salary & Job Profile for the reference of the candidates.

Download SSC CHSL 2022-23 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus PDF

SSC CHSL Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

The pay scale for various posts under SSC CHSL is shared below:

Post Name

SSC CHSL Pay Scale

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Pay Level-2 (Rs.19,900-63,200)

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5(Rs. 29,200-92,300)

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’

Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100)

Check SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2022-23 in Detail

SSC CHSL 2022 Vacancies

As per the official SSC CHSL notification, there are 4500 SSC CHSL vacancies approximately. However, the final vacancies will be declared in due course. The updated vacancies, if any, along with Post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be released on the official website of the Commission in due course. 

SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Updates

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment Updates

Check Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2022 Exam

Check SSC CHSL LDC/JSA Govt Post Recruitment 2022 Details

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Data Entry Operator DEO Recruitment Details

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Postal/Sorting Assistant (PA/SA) Recruitment Details

Check SSC CHSL 2022 Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC CHSL Perks & Allowances 2022

Along with the basic SSC CHSL Salary, the candidates will be eligible to receive various benefits & allowances. These allowances vary as per the rules of the respected government department for which the candidate is selected. The list of perks & allowances is shared below:

  • Dearness Allowance
  • House Rent Allowance
  • Transport Allowance
  • Other Special Allowance

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be determined based on the criteria shared below in the following table:

Category of Cities

HRA Before 7th Pay Commission

HRA After 7th Pay Commission

X

30%

24%

Y

20%

16%

Z

10%

8%

The three categories of cities are classified as per the population density. Have a look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y, and Z categories:

Categories

Cities

X

(Population >= 50 Lakhs)

Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata

 

Y

(Population 5 to 50 Lakhs)

Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur

Z

(Population < 5 Lakhs)

All other remaining cities

SSC CHSL Salary Structure 2022 After 7th Pay Commission

The SSC CHSL Salary structure for various posts after the 7th Pay Commission is shared below:

 

SSC CHSL Post Names

Basic Pay

City

HRA

TA

Gross

In Hand Salary

Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

19900

X

4776

1350

26026

22411

19900

Y

3184

900

23984

20369

19900

Z

1592

900

22392

18777

Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

25500

X

6120

3600

35220

31045

25500

Y

4080

1800

31380

27205

25500

Z

2040

1800

29340

25165

The SSC CHSL in-hand salary of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be around 23,000/- monthly. Check out the SSC CHSL Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) salary details below:

Salary Details- SSC CHSL Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Salary Details

City X

City Y

City Z

Pay Scale

5200 – 20200

5201 – 20200

5202 – 20200

Grade Pay

1900

1900

1900

Basic Pay

7100

7100

7100

CPC Fitment Factor

18247

18247

18247

HRA

4379.28

2919.52

1459.76

Transport Allowance

1350

900

900

Gross Pay

23976.28

22066.52

20606.76

Deductions

NPS

710

710

710

CGEGIS

1500

1500

1500

CGHS

125

125

125

Total Deductions

2335

2335

2335

Net Salary

21641.28

19731.52

18271.76

The SSC CHSL in-hand salary of Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) will be around 32,000/- monthly. Check out the SSC CHSL Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant salary details below:

Salary Details- SSC CHSL Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

Salary Details

City X

City Y

City Z

Pay Scale

5200 – 20200

5200 – 20200

5200 – 20200

Grade Pay

2400

2400

2400

Basic Pay

9910

9910

9910

CPC Fitment Factor

25468.7

25468.7

25468.7

HRA

6112.488

4074.992

2037.496

Transport Allowance

3600

1800

1800

Gross Pay

35181.188

31343.69

29306.2

Deductions

NPS

991

991

991

CGEGIS

1500

1500

1500

CGHS

125

125

125

Total Deductions

2616

2616

2616

Net Salary

32565.188

28727.69

26690.2

SSC CHSL Job Profile

All the selected candidates will be expected to perform all the tasks as assigned by their seniors. The SSC CHSL Job Profile for all the posts is shared below:

Post Name

SSC CHSL Job Profile

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
  • Maintaining the data, files, and documents of the office in a systematic manner.
  • Performing clerical work and maintaining the office workflow.
  • Responsible for registration of mail & entering data on the computer.
  • They need to collect the documents and maintain proper records for the same.
  • Collection of the Files and submission to the Seniors.
  • Prepare Simple Drafts and Salary Slips for the Staff.

Data Entry Operator (DEO)
  • Handling Office Computers and performing work with Software like MS Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
  • They are required to prepare notes and reports.
  • Collecting, Entering, and Maintaining the Data,
  • Finding out all the relevant information, tables, and structure of the office for the preparation of the proper database.
  • Scan and take the printout of the important documents.
  • Research and collect important data for incomplete documents
  • Responsible for applying Data Program Techniques and Processes.

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
  • Disposal of Mail and Managing the Data.
  • Provide assistance to the customers and solve their queries with proper solutions.
  • Monitor all the tasks associated with the work.
  • Return the Mail to Sender if they are not able to find the address of the Receiver.

SSC CHSL Promotion Policy

There are various exams conducted by SSC for the promotion of eligible candidates to higher posts. Have a look at the table below to know the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of the following posts in descending order:

Post Name

SSC CHSL Promotion Policy

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
  • Section Officer 
  • Division Clerk 
  • Assistant/Upper Division Clerk 
  • Lower Division Clerk

Data Entry Operator (DEO)
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade F (System Analyst) 
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade C
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO) Grade B
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
  • Chief Supervisor-Higher Selection Grade III (HSG)
  • Senior Supervisor- Higher Selection Grade II (HSG)
  • Supervisor- Lower Selection Grade (LSG) Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

So, the SSC CHSL Posts provides candidates with a good salary package & job security. Before applying to the several posts offered under SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment Drive, they should check out the eligibility criteria, age limit, and educational qualification for all the posts.

FAQ

Q1. What is the SSC CHSL Pay scale for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)?

The SSC CHSL Pay scale for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) is Rs.19,900-63,200 in Pay Level 2.

Q2. What is the SSC CHSL Pay scale for Data Entry Operators, Grade ‘A’?

The SSC CHSL Pay scale for Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’ is Rs. 25,500-81,100 in Pay Level 4.

Q3. What is the SSC CHSL Job Profile for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)?

The SSC CHSL Job Profile for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) is Maintaining the data, files, and documents of the office systematically, Performing clerical work, and maintaining the office workflow, etc.

Take Free Online CHSL (Combined Higher Secondary Level) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play