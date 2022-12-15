SSC CHSL 4500 Vacancies Detail 2022: Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion

SSC CHSL Salary and Job Profile 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill a total of 4500 vacancies for the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices. All the eligible candidates who are going to apply for the posts should be familiar with the SSC CHSL Salary & Job Profile details beforehand. The last date to apply for the SSC CHSL post is January 4, 2023. Thus, the candidates should apply before the last date in order to participate in the selection process. In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the SSC CHSL Salary & Job Profile for the reference of the candidates.
SSC CHSL Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission
The pay scale for various posts under SSC CHSL is shared below:
|
Post Name
|
SSC CHSL Pay Scale
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
Pay Level-2 (Rs.19,900-63,200)
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5(Rs. 29,200-92,300)
|
Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’
|
Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100)
SSC CHSL 2022 Vacancies
As per the official SSC CHSL notification, there are 4500 SSC CHSL vacancies approximately. However, the final vacancies will be declared in due course. The updated vacancies, if any, along with Post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be released on the official website of the Commission in due course.
|
SSC CHSL Perks & Allowances 2022
Along with the basic SSC CHSL Salary, the candidates will be eligible to receive various benefits & allowances. These allowances vary as per the rules of the respected government department for which the candidate is selected. The list of perks & allowances is shared below:
- Dearness Allowance
- House Rent Allowance
- Transport Allowance
- Other Special Allowance
The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be determined based on the criteria shared below in the following table:
|
Category of Cities
|
HRA Before 7th Pay Commission
|
HRA After 7th Pay Commission
|
X
|
30%
|
24%
|
Y
|
20%
|
16%
|
Z
|
10%
|
8%
The three categories of cities are classified as per the population density. Have a look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y, and Z categories:
|
Categories
|
Cities
|
X
(Population >= 50 Lakhs)
|
Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata
|
Y
(Population 5 to 50 Lakhs)
|
Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur
|
Z
(Population < 5 Lakhs)
|
All other remaining cities
SSC CHSL Salary Structure 2022 After 7th Pay Commission
The SSC CHSL Salary structure for various posts after the 7th Pay Commission is shared below:
|
SSC CHSL Post Names
|
Basic Pay
|
City
|
HRA
|
TA
|
Gross
|
In Hand Salary
|
Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
19900
|
X
|
4776
|
1350
|
26026
|
22411
|
19900
|
Y
|
3184
|
900
|
23984
|
20369
|
19900
|
Z
|
1592
|
900
|
22392
|
18777
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
25500
|
X
|
6120
|
3600
|
35220
|
31045
|
25500
|
Y
|
4080
|
1800
|
31380
|
27205
|
25500
|
Z
|
2040
|
1800
|
29340
|
25165
The SSC CHSL in-hand salary of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be around 23,000/- monthly. Check out the SSC CHSL Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) salary details below:
|
Salary Details- SSC CHSL Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
Salary Details
|
City X
|
City Y
|
City Z
|
Pay Scale
|
5200 – 20200
|
5201 – 20200
|
5202 – 20200
|
Grade Pay
|
1900
|
1900
|
1900
|
Basic Pay
|
7100
|
7100
|
7100
|
CPC Fitment Factor
|
18247
|
18247
|
18247
|
HRA
|
4379.28
|
2919.52
|
1459.76
|
Transport Allowance
|
1350
|
900
|
900
|
Gross Pay
|
23976.28
|
22066.52
|
20606.76
|
Deductions
|
NPS
|
710
|
710
|
710
|
CGEGIS
|
1500
|
1500
|
1500
|
CGHS
|
125
|
125
|
125
|
Total Deductions
|
2335
|
2335
|
2335
|
Net Salary
|
21641.28
|
19731.52
|
18271.76
The SSC CHSL in-hand salary of Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) will be around 32,000/- monthly. Check out the SSC CHSL Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant salary details below:
|
Salary Details- SSC CHSL Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
Salary Details
|
City X
|
City Y
|
City Z
|
Pay Scale
|
5200 – 20200
|
5200 – 20200
|
5200 – 20200
|
Grade Pay
|
2400
|
2400
|
2400
|
Basic Pay
|
9910
|
9910
|
9910
|
CPC Fitment Factor
|
25468.7
|
25468.7
|
25468.7
|
HRA
|
6112.488
|
4074.992
|
2037.496
|
Transport Allowance
|
3600
|
1800
|
1800
|
Gross Pay
|
35181.188
|
31343.69
|
29306.2
|
Deductions
|
NPS
|
991
|
991
|
991
|
CGEGIS
|
1500
|
1500
|
1500
|
CGHS
|
125
|
125
|
125
|
Total Deductions
|
2616
|
2616
|
2616
|
Net Salary
|
32565.188
|
28727.69
|
26690.2
SSC CHSL Job Profile
All the selected candidates will be expected to perform all the tasks as assigned by their seniors. The SSC CHSL Job Profile for all the posts is shared below:
|
Post Name
|
SSC CHSL Job Profile
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
|
Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
SSC CHSL Promotion Policy
There are various exams conducted by SSC for the promotion of eligible candidates to higher posts. Have a look at the table below to know the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of the following posts in descending order:
|
Post Name
|
SSC CHSL Promotion Policy
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
|
Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
So, the SSC CHSL Posts provides candidates with a good salary package & job security. Before applying to the several posts offered under SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment Drive, they should check out the eligibility criteria, age limit, and educational qualification for all the posts.