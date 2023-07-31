SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Important Question Topics: General Awareness, GK, Reasoning, Maths, English Section

SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Important Question Topics: Download important questions and topics for the Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language & General Awareness Section of the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam to be held from August 2 to 17, 2023.

SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Important Question Topics
SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Important Question Topics

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Important Question Topics: SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam is going to be held from August 2 to 17, 2023 in online mode. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) 2023 exam on its regional websites. SSC is conducting this exam for the recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) for various ministries/ departments/ offices of the Government of India. Below is the exam pattern of SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1:

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Pattern

Section

Questions/Marks

Time

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

60 mins/ 1 Hour

(80 mins for PwD)

General Awareness

25/50

Quantitative Aptitude

25/50

English Language

(Basic Knowledge)

25/50

TOTAL

100

So, let’s look at the important Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language Topics of the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam.

Career Counseling
SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Updates

Download SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Papers with Solution PDF

Practice SSC CHSL Mock Test 2023 for Free

Download SSC CHSL 2023 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus PDF

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Job Profile, Salary, Promotion Detail

Check SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2023 in Detail

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Preparation Strategy

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Data Entry Operator DEO Recruitment Details

Check SSC CHSL LDC/JSA Govt Post Recruitment 2023 Details

SSC CHSL GK/General Awareness Important Question Topics 2023

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CHSL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

No. Of questions asked

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilisation

9-11

Vedic culture

Name of the kings who built important ancient temples and institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of medieval India and their important systems

India’s freedom movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighbouring countries

Famous seaport and airport and their location

Important institutions of the world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of budget (like national income, GDP, fiscal deficit, and many more)

Five-year plan and its importance

Famous persons in the economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Meaning of Write

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major constitutional amendments and their importance

Official Language

Emergency Provisions

National political parties and their symbols

General Science

Biology

Important inventions and their inventor

8-10

Important and interesting facts about human body parts

Nutrition in animals and plants

Diseases and their causes like bacteria

Viruses and protozoa

Last four chapters of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Chemistry

Chemical properties of substances and their uses

SI units

Chemical names of important substances like plaster of paris, etc.

Chemical change and physical change

Properties of gases

Surface chemistry

Chemistry in everyday life

Physics

Important inventions and their inventor

S.I. units

Motion

Sound

Light

Wave

Energy

Electricity

Current Affairs

Recent Developments

Sports

3-5

Awards

Politics

Finance and banking sector

International events

Miscellaneous

GK

Population census

3-5

Important books and their writers

First sports achievements for India and the world like the first Olympic, the first Asian Games, etc.

State animals and symbols

Awards and their importance

Name of the scientists who got a Noble Prize for important discoveries

Important days

Computer

Development of computers

Input and output devices

Memory

Total

25

SSC CHSL General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Question Topics 2023

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CHSL Tier-I exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning section:

Topic

Subtopics

Number of questions asked

Series

Analogy (both word-based and numerical)

3-4

Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)

Classification

Missing characters

Coding

Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)

3-4

Symbols

Mathematical Operations

Arrangement

Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)

4-5

Blood relations

Ranking

Puzzles

Direction Sense

Logic

Syllogism

2-3

Venn Diagrams

Assumption or Inference or Conclusion

Miscellaneous

Clock

0-1

Calendar

Non-Verbal

Cube and dices

(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)

7-8

Sequence of figures

Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)

Paper-cutting, folding, punching

Mirrors and water reflection

Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks

SSC CHSL Quantitative Aptitude Important Question Topics 2023

Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude topics into three levels, i.e., easy, moderate, and difficult:

Easy level Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)

1-2

Percentage

1

Average

1

Ratio and Proportion

1-2

Problems on Ages

1

Number System

1

Number Series

1

Moderate Level Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Time, Speed, and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains)

1-2

Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership)

1-2

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

1-2

Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns)

1-2

Mixture and Alligation

1

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)

4-5

Difficult Level Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Algebra

2-3

Geometry

3-4

Mensuration

1-2

Trigonometry

2-3

Total

25 Questions/ 50 Marks

 

SSC CHSL English Language Important Question Topics 2023

Let’s take a look at the analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam for English Language and Comprehension Topics Section:

Category

Topics

(No. Of Questions Asked)

Vocabulary

Synonyms & Antonyms

2-3

Fill in the blanks

1-2

Spelling Test

1-2

Idioms and Phrases

1-2

One-word substitution

1-2

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

1-2

Grammar

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error

2-3

Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test

2-3

Active/ Passive

2-3

Direct/ Indirect Speech

2-3

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

5

Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks

 Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam.

FAQ

Q1. What are the Exam Dates of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 Exam?

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam will be held from August 2 to 17, 2023 in online mode

Q2. What is the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Pattern?

The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 Exam?

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next