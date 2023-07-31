SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Important Question Topics: General Awareness, GK, Reasoning, Maths, English Section

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Important Question Topics: SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam is going to be held from August 2 to 17, 2023 in online mode. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) 2023 exam on its regional websites. SSC is conducting this exam for the recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) for various ministries/ departments/ offices of the Government of India. Below is the exam pattern of SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1:
SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Pattern
Section
Questions/Marks
Time
General Intelligence & Reasoning
25/50
60 mins/ 1 Hour
(80 mins for PwD)
General Awareness
25/50
Quantitative Aptitude
25/50
English Language
(Basic Knowledge)
25/50
TOTAL
100
So, let’s look at the important Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language Topics of the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam.
SSC CHSL GK/General Awareness Important Question Topics 2023
Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CHSL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:
Category
Topics
Sub-Topics
No. Of questions asked
Static Gk
History
Facts about Harappa Civilisation
9-11
Vedic culture
Name of the kings who built important ancient temples and institutions like Nalanda
Chronology of medieval India and their important systems
India’s freedom movement and their leaders
Geography
India and its neighbouring countries
Famous seaport and airport and their location
Important institutions of the world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, RBI, etc
Economy
Terminology of budget (like national income, GDP, fiscal deficit, and many more)
Five-year plan and its importance
Famous persons in the economy
Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc
Polity
Supreme Court
Meaning of Write
Election of President and his functions
Important constitution bodies like CAG
Facts about parliament
Fundamental Duties
Governor and his functions
State legislature
Major constitutional amendments and their importance
Official Language
Emergency Provisions
National political parties and their symbols
General Science
Biology
Important inventions and their inventor
8-10
Important and interesting facts about human body parts
Nutrition in animals and plants
Diseases and their causes like bacteria
Viruses and protozoa
Last four chapters of NCERT of Class 12th for environment
Chemistry
Chemical properties of substances and their uses
SI units
Chemical names of important substances like plaster of paris, etc.
Chemical change and physical change
Properties of gases
Surface chemistry
Chemistry in everyday life
Physics
Important inventions and their inventor
S.I. units
Motion
Sound
Light
Wave
Energy
Electricity
Current Affairs
Recent Developments
Sports
3-5
Awards
Politics
Finance and banking sector
International events
Miscellaneous
GK
Population census
3-5
Important books and their writers
First sports achievements for India and the world like the first Olympic, the first Asian Games, etc.
State animals and symbols
Awards and their importance
Name of the scientists who got a Noble Prize for important discoveries
Important days
Computer
Development of computers
Input and output devices
Memory
Total
25
SSC CHSL General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Question Topics 2023
Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CHSL Tier-I exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning section:
Topic
Subtopics
Number of questions asked
Series
Analogy (both word-based and numerical)
3-4
Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)
Classification
Missing characters
Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)
3-4
Symbols
Mathematical Operations
Arrangement
Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)
4-5
Blood relations
Ranking
Puzzles
Direction Sense
Logic
Syllogism
2-3
Venn Diagrams
Assumption or Inference or Conclusion
Miscellaneous
Clock
0-1
Calendar
Non-Verbal
Cube and dices
(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)
|
Sequence of figures
Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)
Paper-cutting, folding, punching
Mirrors and water reflection
Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.
Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks
SSC CHSL Quantitative Aptitude Important Question Topics 2023
Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude topics into three levels, i.e., easy, moderate, and difficult:
Easy level Topics
No. of Questions Asked
Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)
1-2
1
Average
1
Ratio and Proportion
1-2
Problems on Ages
1
Number System
1
Number Series
1
Moderate Level Topics
No. of Questions Asked
Time, Speed, and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains)
1-2
Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership)
1-2
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
1-2
Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns)
1-2
Mixture and Alligation
1
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)
4-5
Difficult Level Topics
No. of Questions Asked
Algebra
2-3
Geometry
3-4
Mensuration
1-2
2-3
Total
25 Questions/ 50 Marks
SSC CHSL English Language Important Question Topics 2023
Let’s take a look at the analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam for English Language and Comprehension Topics Section:
Category
Topics
(No. Of Questions Asked)
Vocabulary
Synonyms & Antonyms
2-3
Fill in the blanks
1-2
Spelling Test
1-2
Idioms and Phrases
1-2
1-2
Sentence or Phrase Improvement
1-2
Grammar
Sentence correction/ Spotting the error
2-3
Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test
2-3
2-3
2-3
Comprehension
Reading Comprehension
5
Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks
Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam.