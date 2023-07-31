SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Important Question Topics: General Awareness, GK, Reasoning, Maths, English Section

SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Important Question Topics : Download important questions and topics for the Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English Language & General Awareness Section of the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam to be held from August 2 to 17, 2023.

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Important Question Topics: SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam is going to be held from August 2 to 17, 2023 in online mode. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) 2023 exam on its regional websites. SSC is conducting this exam for the recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) for various ministries/ departments/ offices of the Government of India. Below is the exam pattern of SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1:

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Pattern Section Questions/Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 60 mins/ 1 Hour (80 mins for PwD) General Awareness 25/50 Quantitative Aptitude 25/50 English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25/50 TOTAL 100

So, let’s look at the important Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language Topics of the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam.

SSC CHSL GK/General Awareness Important Question Topics 2023

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CHSL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category Topics Sub-Topics No. Of questions asked Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilisation 9-11 Vedic culture Name of the kings who built important ancient temples and institutions like Nalanda Chronology of medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous seaport and airport and their location Important institutions of the world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, RBI, etc Economy Terminology of budget (like national income, GDP, fiscal deficit, and many more) Five-year plan and its importance Famous persons in the economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major constitutional amendments and their importance Official Language Emergency Provisions National political parties and their symbols General Science Biology Important inventions and their inventor 8-10 Important and interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in animals and plants Diseases and their causes like bacteria Viruses and protozoa Last four chapters of NCERT of Class 12th for environment Chemistry Chemical properties of substances and their uses SI units Chemical names of important substances like plaster of paris, etc. Chemical change and physical change Properties of gases Surface chemistry Chemistry in everyday life Physics Important inventions and their inventor S.I. units Motion Sound Light Wave Energy Electricity Current Affairs Recent Developments Sports 3-5 Awards Politics Finance and banking sector International events Miscellaneous GK Population census 3-5 Important books and their writers First sports achievements for India and the world like the first Olympic, the first Asian Games, etc. State animals and symbols Awards and their importance Name of the scientists who got a Noble Prize for important discoveries Important days Computer Development of computers Input and output devices Memory Total 25

SSC CHSL General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Question Topics 2023

Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CHSL Tier-I exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning section:

Topic Subtopics Number of questions asked Series Analogy (both word-based and numerical) 3-4 Odd pair (both word-based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) 3-4 Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) 4-5 Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism 2-3 Venn Diagrams Assumption or Inference or Conclusion Miscellaneous Clock 0-1 Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) 7-8 Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc. Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks

SSC CHSL Quantitative Aptitude Important Question Topics 2023

Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude topics into three levels, i.e., easy, moderate, and difficult:

Easy level Topics No. of Questions Asked Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots) 1-2 Percentage 1 Average 1 Ratio and Proportion 1-2 Problems on Ages 1 Number System 1 Number Series 1 Moderate Level Topics No. of Questions Asked Time, Speed, and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains) 1-2 Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership) 1-2 Simple Interest and Compound Interest 1-2 Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns) 1-2 Mixture and Alligation 1 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc) 4-5 Difficult Level Topics No. of Questions Asked Algebra 2-3 Geometry 3-4 Mensuration 1-2 Trigonometry 2-3 Total 25 Questions/ 50 Marks

SSC CHSL English Language Important Question Topics 2023

Let’s take a look at the analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam for English Language and Comprehension Topics Section:

Category Topics (No. Of Questions Asked) Vocabulary Synonyms & Antonyms 2-3 Fill in the blanks 1-2 Spelling Test 1-2 Idioms and Phrases 1-2 One-word substitution 1-2 Sentence or Phrase Improvement 1-2 Grammar Sentence correction/ Spotting the error 2-3 Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test 2-3 Active/ Passive 2-3 Direct/ Indirect Speech 2-3 Comprehension Reading Comprehension 5 Total 25 Questions of 50 Marks

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam.