SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Question Paper PDF: Download Answer Keys of GA, GK, Current Affairs, English Memory Based Questions

SSC CHSL 2023 Question Paper with Answer Key PDF : Download the memory-based questions that came in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam held on August 2, 2023 (all shifts) from General Awareness, Current Affairs, GK, and English sections with answers.

SSC CHSL 2023 Question Paper with Answer Key PDF Download: The Staff Selection Commission has commenced the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam from today, i.e., August 2, 2023, across different examination centres in India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam. Candidates are advised to cover these questions for scoring high marks in the SSC CHSL exam.

SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Question Paper with Answer Key: PDF Download (Memory-Based Questions with Answers)

Let’s have a look at the important memory-based questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam:

1. Question related to Article 23 of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 23 of the Constitution amended in 2014 includes the following provisions: Traffic in human beings and beggars and other similar forms of forced labour are prohibited and any contravention of this provision shall be an offence punishable in accordance with law. It is a fundamental right that protects citizens from forced labor, trafficking, and other acts that harm the freedom and dignity of a person.

2. Question related to Article 368 Constitution Amendment:

Answer: Article 368 in Part XX of the Constitution deals with the power of parliament to amend the Constitution and its procedures. Article 368 provides for two types of amendments, that is, by a special majority of Parliament and by the special majority of parliament along with the ratification of half of the state's legislatures by a simple majority.

3. Question related to PM Kaushal Vikas Yojna:

Answer: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) was launched by the government in 2015 under the Skill India mission. PMKVY is implemented by the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) under the guidance of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

4. Who won Physics Nobel Prize in 1909?

Answer: Ferdinand Braun - In 1909, Braun shared the Nobel Prize for physics with Marconi for "contributions to the development of wireless telegraphy".

5. By-product of Potassium + Alcohol

Answer: Potassium hydroxide is an inorganic compound with the formula KOH, and is commonly called caustic potash.

6. Question related to Medieval Periodic Table:

Answer: Mendeleev's Periodic Law states that the physical and chemical properties of elements are periodic functions of their atomic weights.

7. Who won Orange Cap in IPL 2023?

Answer: Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill received the Orange Cap of IPL 2023 with 890 runs in 17 innings.

8. Question related to a Santoor Vadak

Answer: Pandit Shivkumar Sharma (13 January 1938 – 10 May 2022) was an Indian classical musician and Santoor player

9. Question related to Widow Remarriage Association 1861:

Answer: Justice Mahadev Govind Ranade (1842-1901) established the “Widow Marriage Association” in 1861 to encourage and popularize it. The first Widow Remarriage Association was founded by Vishnu Shastri Pandit in the year 1850.

10. Melting point of Aluminium

Answer: 660.3 °C - Aluminium has a higher melting point compared to other metals like copper, iron, and brass. In its pure form, its melting point is recorded at approximately 660 degrees Celsius or 1220 degrees Fahrenheit.

11. In 1956, Rukmini Devi was awarded:

Answer: Rukmini Devi Arundale was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1967. She was an Indian theosophist, dancer, and choreographer of the Indian classical dance form of Bharatanatyam. She was also the first woman to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

12. Bihu Dance is from which Indian State?

Answer: The Bihu dance is an indigenous folk dance from the Indian state of Assam. It is related to the Bihu festival and is an important part of Assamese culture.

13. What is the effect of adding salt to ice?

Answer: When salt is applied, it dissolves into separate sodium and chloride ions that disrupt the bonds between water molecules. As the ions loosen hydrogen bonds, the ice melts into water.

14. Question related to G20 Sherpa:

Answer: G20 sherpa is a personal envoy of the head of a member nation. The third meeting of G20 Sherpas was chaired by Indian G20 Sherpa Shri Amitabh Kant.

15. Who is the AGI of India?

Answer: R. Venkataramani is the incumbent Attorney-General for India. He succeeded to the office as the 16th Attorney-General on October 1, 2022.

16. Synonyms- Meager:

Answer: sparse, scarce, poor, scant, scanty, insufficient, skimpy, lowest

17. Question related to Panchvati Yojna 1951

18. Vitamin related question