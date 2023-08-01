SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Begins Tomorrow (Aug 2): Check Tier 1 Last Minute Preparation Tips

SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Begins Tomorrow (Aug 2): Check the last-minute preparation tips along with the quick study plan and subject-wise important topics for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam going to be held from August 2 to 17, 2023 in online mode.

SSC CHSL Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023: The SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam will be held in online mode from August 2 to 17, 2023 in online mode. will help aspirants to maximize their chances of qualifying for the exam. As the SSC CHSL 2023 exam is approaching, Candidates who are going to appear for the exam must follow the right strategies including effective revision in the last-minute preparation. This will help them excel in the SSC CHSLTier-1 exam, which comprises four sections, i.e., English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness.

As per the previous trend and exam analysis, the questions asked in the exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. So, it is possible to anticipate that the questions in the upcoming SSC CHSL exam will be of ‘easy to moderate’ difficulty level. In this article, we have shared important last-minute preparation tips and tricks to crack the SSC CHSL exam with flying colors.

SSC CHSL Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023

Cracking the SSC CHSL 2023 exam is a challenging task. Lakhs of aspirants participate in the exam every year, but only a few can crack it due to their consistency, smart work, and right preparation approach. Thus, aspirants must adhere to the expert-recommended SSC CHSL last-minute preparation tips to maximize their scores in the exam.

1. Revision of all Important Topics

Aspirants must prepare a list of important topics and revise them thoroughly. When studying topics, they should highlight all the important points and jot them down in a separate notebook.

This will also help them to retain the concepts, formulas, short-cut techniques, current affairs, etc, for a definite period.

2. Solve Mock Tests and Sample Papers

Mock tests and sample papers are highly recommended SSC CHSL last-minute preparation tips to excel in the exam. Aspirants must analyze their performance after attempting the mock tests and discover their strong & weak areas.

Mock papers will provide rough insights into the types of questions asked in the exam and help them strengthen their accuracy, speed, and overall problem-solving speed.

3. Practice Previous Year's Papers

The next SSC CHSL last-minute preparation tip is to solve unlimited questions from the previous year’s papers to understand the exam trends, the difficulty level of the exams, and topics often asked in the exam.

Hence, it is advisable to attempt at least the past 10 years of SSC CHSL previous year question papers in the last phase of the preparation to maximize their scores in the exam.

4. Use the Right Time Management Techniques

Aspirants must improve their time management skills while practicing questions from previous year papers and mock tests. The exam duration of the SSC CHSL Tier I exam is 60 minutes. Thus, maintaining the balance between all the sections instead of allocating too much time to one section can increase their qualifying chances in the exam.

Moreover, they should adhere to the right SSC CHSL preparation strategy, attempt easy sections first, and then pick the tough ones. To solve 80+ questions with full accuracy, one should implement the right SSC CHSL Last Minute Preparation Tips. Here we have discussed the section-wise time duration to solve the SSC CHSL Question Paper.

Section Time Duration for Attempting Questions General Intelligence and Reasoning 17-18 minutes General Awareness 10-11 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 22-25 minutes English Comprehension 12-15 minutes

Read Limited Books

The next SSC CHSL last-minute tip is to read limited books and avoid studying any new topic in the last phase of the preparation. Moreover, using only reliable books to revise the covered concepts is recommended. Referring to too many books or study material for one topic/subject must be avoided as it can lead to conceptual confusion and unnecessary burden/pressure.

SSC CHSL Last Minute Study Plan 2023

As the SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023, is approaching, the candidates must follow the right SSC CHSL Last Minute Preparation Tips and time-table to ace the exam with flying colors. Here we have compiled the SSC CHSL last-minute study plan to help aspirants in the right direction.

Section Daily Study Hours General Intelligence and Reasoning 2.5-3 hours General Awareness 1.5-2 hours Quantitative Aptitude 3.5-4 hours English Comprehension 1.5-2 hours

SSC CHSL Last Minute Section-Wise Preparation Tips 2023

Here are the SSC CHSL last-minute preparation tips for all the sections shared below for the reference of the candidates:

SSC CHSL Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023 for Quantitative Aptitude Section

The SSC CHSL Quantitative Aptitude is one of the toughest and most time-consuming sections of the exam. Check the highly-recommended SSC CHSL last-minute tips for the Quantitative Aptitude section as follows:

Revise the formulae, data, facts, figures, short-cut techniques, etc., to attempt a maximum number of questions in a short time.

Some important topics for Quantitative Aptitude are number systems, fundamental arithmetical operations, algebra, geometry, mensuration, etc.

Attempt mock tests and previous papers to boost the speed of solving questions along with the accuracy in the actual exam.

SSC CHSL Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023 for General Intelligence and Reasoning Section

The SSC CHSL reasoning section includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. Also, some of the SSC CHSL last-minute tips for the reasoning section are as follows:

Attempt scoring topics first, such as coding-decoding, Venn diagrams, puzzles, analogy, numerical operations, arithmetic number series, etc.

Identify the best techniques to increase the speed of solving problems with at least 90% accuracy.

Practice previous year's question papers to increase your logical thinking ability skills, analytical ability, and problem-solving skills.

SSC CHSL Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023 for General Awareness Section

General Awareness is one of the scoring sections of the SSC CHSL 2023 exam. Here are some of the best SSC CHSL last-minute tips for the General Awareness section.

Inculcate the habit of reading newspapers and current affairs magazines to stay updated with all the latest events and happenings around the globe.

This section will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries, especially about history, culture, general policy, geography, economic scene, and scientific research.

Solve current affairs quizzes regularly and memorize all the important events to correctly attempt the maximum number of questions.

SSC CHSL Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023 for English Comprehension Section

The English Language is one of the highest-scoring sections of the SSC CHSL 2023 exam. Some of the SSC CHSL last-minute tips for the English Comprehension section are shared below:

Use flashcards and reliable books to revise grammatical concepts and vocabulary rules.

Read newspapers and business magazines daily to improve reading skills, learn new words daily, and implement the same in answering questions.

To improve their speed and accuracy, focus on topics like spotting errors, fill in the blanks, synonyms/ homonyms, antonyms, one-word substitution, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, etc.

Remember, last-minute preparation is about consolidating what you have already learned, gaining confidence, and being mentally prepared. Stay positive, stay focused, and give your best effort during the exam.