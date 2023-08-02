SSC CHSL 2023 Live Updates: Tier 1 Exam Analysis, Question Paper Review, Answer Key PDF, Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Live Updates: Check the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam analysis for all shifts, question paper review, difficulty level, good attempts, answer key PDF, and expected cutoff marks.

SSC CHSL Exam 2023 Live Updates: The SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam for the year 2023 commenced today, August 2, 2023, and will conclude on August 17, 2023. This examination is being held to fill 1600 vacancies for various government posts, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Aspirants can stay updated with real-time question reviews to gain insights into the SSC CHSL exam difficulty level. Analyzing the questions asked will enable candidates to evaluate their performance in the SSC CHSL 2023 exam effectively. In this article, we present a comprehensive analysis of the online SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam conducted on August 2, 2023.

As per the official data, the SSC CHSL Exam 2023 has received a staggering total of 32,17,442 applications from candidates all over the country. Among these applicants, 8,59,672 candidates are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar under the Central Region.

The Central Regional Office of SSC, headquartered in Prayagraj, has established 70 examination centers across 19 cities in both states for conducting the online examination. Notably, the highest number of candidates, 1,47,207, have registered to appear at 13 centers in Patna, while 1,10,539 candidates are scheduled to take the exam at 10 centers in Lucknow. In addition to this, the exam centers in various cities have registered the following numbers of candidates: Agra: 58,961 candidates across five centers. Aligarh: 18,000 candidates at one center. Ara: 8,420 candidates at one center. Bareilly: 31,680 candidates at one center. Bhagalpur: 6,978 candidates at one center. Darbhanga: 8,420 candidates at one center. Gaya: 13,000 candidates at one center. Gorakhpur: 18,830 candidates across two centers. Jhansi: 20,618 candidates across two centers. Kanpur: 95,359 candidates across six centers. Meerut: 33,914 candidates across two centers. Moradabad: 18,000 candidates at one center. Muzaffarpur: 57,612 candidates across four centers. Prayagraj: 85,296 candidates across nine centers. Purnia: 31,692 candidates across three centers. Sitapur: 8,000 candidates at one center. Varanasi: 87,146 candidates across six centers.

In total, a significant number of candidates have registered to appear for the exam in these cities. The candidates appearing in the SSC CHSL 2023 exam should closely monitor the following updates:

The SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam will consist of total 100 questions for 200 marks in the Objective MCQ Format.

The paper will be conducted in online mode across different cities.

All the questions were compulsory and were in objective-type MCQ format.

Each question will be of 2 marks.

All the sections will be in English and Hindi Language except English Language and Comprehension section.

There will be a negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time.

Shifts Reporting Time Shift Timings Shift 1 8:30 am 9-10 am Shift 2 11:15 pm 11:45-12:45 pm Shift 3 2:00 pm 2:30-3:30 pm Shift 4 4:45 pm 5:15-6:15 pm

Candidates should carry 2 latest passport-size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Day-wise Exam Analysis

Let’s first look at the Subject-wise Exam Analysis of the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Online Exam:

Exam Date Exam Analysis (All Shifts) Difficulty Level August 2, 2023 To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon

SSC CHSL 2023 Memory-Based Question Paper

We will provide the memory-based question paper shortly after receiving feedback from the candidates.

SSC CHSL Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

SSC CHSL cut-off marks will be decided based on the below factors:

Total number of candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL2023 Tier-1 exam

The score obtained by the candidates in the exam

The difficulty level of the exam subject-wise

Categories to which the candidates belong - General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwDPrevious years’ cutoff marks trends

Let’s look at the SSC CHSL 2023 exam minimum qualifying marks category-wise:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 30% OBC/EWS 25% All other categories 20%

Note: SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalisation method.

We will share the expected cut-off marks subject-wise shortly after receiving the feedback on the SSC CHSL 2023 exam from the candidates.