SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (Aug 2): Shift 1 Paper Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (Aug 2): Check the shift-wise SSC CHSL exam analysis held on August 2, 2023, along with expected cut-off marks, memory-based question paper, types of questions asked, the number of good attempts, and the difficulty level of the question paper.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023 (August 2): SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam has begun and is being held online across the country from August 2 to 17, 2023. SSC conducts the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam every year for the recruitment of posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Over 32 lakh candidates are going to appear in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam for getting a lucrative government job.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam Analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 Exam held online on August 2, 2023 (Shift 1).

SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Analysis (August 2): Question Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 computer-based exam (CBE) consisted of total 100 questions for 200 marks in the objective MCQ format. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam held on August 2, 2023 (Shift 1):

SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts Category (Number of Questions/Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Quantitative Aptitude (25/50) Basic Arithmetic Skills: Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work, etc. Easy to Moderate (18 to 20) Attempt Quantitative Aptitude Mock Test English Language (25/50) Basic English Grammar Knowledge: Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Antonyms, Mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One Word Substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/Passive Voice, Direct/Indirect Speech, senetence Rearrangement, Cloze Passage Easy to Moderate (20 to 22) Attempt English Language Mock Test General Intelligence and Reasoning (25/50) Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning: Analogies, Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Non-Verbal Reasoning (Paper-folding, Mirror Image) Easy to Moderate (20 to 22) Attempt General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test General Awareness (25/50) Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity, Awards, Indian Constitution, and Scientific research etc. Moderate (16 to 18) Attempt General Awareness Mock Test Total 100 Objective MCQs of 2 Marks Easy to Moderate (75 to 80)

SSC CHSL Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023

The questions asked in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level in different subjects.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: General Awareness, GK, Current Affairs Section

Practice the previous year's paper for GK Section as the questions are being taken from the past year's SSC CHSL exam. Current Affairs questions are from sports, important days & themes, and recent appointments. We will provide the detailed General Awareness section analysis shortly after receiving the feedback from the candidates.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

Puzzles and series questions are quite easy and are taking less time in solving. Some questions were tricky like coding-decoding. Do not get stuck in these questions and attempt the rest of the questions with ease. We will provide the detailed General Intelligence & Reasoning section analysis shortly after receiving the feedback from the candidates.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude Section

The difficulty level of the questions ranged from easy to moderate. Try to attempt all the easy questions first to achieve accuracy and a high score. We will provide the detailed Quantitative Aptitude section analysis shortly after receiving the feedback from the candidates.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: English Language Section

Synonyms, antonyms, spelling tests, and cloze test questions are quite easy to attempt. Use the rule of elimination for the words which are tough to understand. Avoid making guesswork. We will provide the detailed English Language section analysis shortly after receiving the feedback from the candidates.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 online exam held on August 2, 2023.