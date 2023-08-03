SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (August 3): Shift 1,2 Paper Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023 (August 3 Shift 1,2): Today, on August 3, 2023, the Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC CHSL exam in four shifts. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC Tier-1 exam have offered feedback and insights on the exam's questions section-wise. Taking this feedback into account, we have prepared a comprehensive analysis of the SSC CHSL exam 2023, which includes an assessment of question difficulty, good attempts, and expected cut-off marks.
SSC CHSL Exam Analysis (August 3, 2023): Tier-1 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts
Based on the feedback provided by candidates who took the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023, shift 1 and shift 2, the overall difficulty level of the paper was rated as 'easy to moderate.' Refer to the table below for the section-wise difficulty levels and the number of reasonable attempts in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam.
|
Subject
|
SSC CHSL Exam Level
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Easy to Moderate
|
19-21
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Easy to Moderate
|
18-20
|
General Awareness
|
Moderate
|
15-17
|
English Comprehension
|
Easy to Moderate
|
20-22
|
Total
|
Easy to Moderate
|
73-78
SSC CHSL Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023
According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in all the shifts of the Tier-1 exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam for all the sections outlined below.
SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning
Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL General Intelligence & Reasoning shared below:
|
SSC CHSL Reasoning Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Number Series
|
2
|
Coding Decoding
|
2
|
Syllogism
|
1
|
Mirror Image
|
1
|
Calendar
|
1
|
Analogy
|
2
|
Blood Relations
|
3
|
Dice and Cube
|
2
|
Mathematical Operation
|
2
|
Figure Completion
|
2
|
Total
|
25
SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: General Awareness (GA, GK, GS, Current Affairs Section)
Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL General Awareness section shared below:
|
SSC CHSL General Awareness Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
History
|
2
|
Polity
|
1
|
Geography
|
2
|
Economics
|
3
|
Static Awareness
|
1
|
Biology
|
2
|
Chemistry
|
2
|
Physics
|
1
|
Current Affairs
|
5
|
Total
|
25
SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: English Language and Comprehension 2023
Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL English Comprehension shared below:
|
SSC CHSL English Topics
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
Error
|
2
|
Sentence Improvement
|
5
|
One word substitution
|
2
|
Para Jumble
|
2
|
Antonyms
|
2
|
Synonyms
|
2
|
Cloze Test
|
5
|
Spelling Test
|
2
|
Total
|
25
SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude Section
Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:
|
SSC CHSL Quant Topics
|
No of Questions Asked
|
Compound Interest
|
2
|
Data Interpretation
|
4
|
Average
|
1
|
Time and Work
|
1
|
Geometry - Area of Cone
|
1
|
Simplification
|
2
|
Profit Loss and Discount
|
2-3
|
Percentage
|
2
|
Trigonometry
|
2
|
Total
|
25
SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2023
Let’s look at the SSC CHSL exam pattern in brief below:
|
Section
|
Question/Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25/50
|
1 hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skills)
|
25/50
|
General Awareness
|
25/50
|
English Comprehension
|
25/50
|
Total
|
100/200
Note:
- The question available in the Tier-1 exam is Objective Type Multiple choice based.
- The Tier I exam will be asked in both English & Hindi except for the English Comprehension section.
- There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.
The analysis of the SSC CHSL exam provided above for each shift will aid you in evaluating your rank among the vast number of candidates who are scheduled to take the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Online Exam. The SSC CHSL selection process consists of three stages: Tier 1, Tier 2, and a document verification round. To progress to the subsequent recruitment rounds, candidates must achieve the required cut-off marks.