SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (August 3): Shift 1,2 Paper Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (August 3 Shift 1,2): Check the SSC CHSL exam analysis shift-wise held on August 3, 2023, along with expected cut-off marks, memory-based question paper, types of questions asked, the number of good attempts, and the difficulty level of the question paper.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023 (August 3 Shift 1,2): Today, on August 3, 2023, the Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC CHSL exam in four shifts. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC Tier-1 exam have offered feedback and insights on the exam's questions section-wise. Taking this feedback into account, we have prepared a comprehensive analysis of the SSC CHSL exam 2023, which includes an assessment of question difficulty, good attempts, and expected cut-off marks.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis (August 3, 2023): Tier-1 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Based on the feedback provided by candidates who took the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023, shift 1 and shift 2, the overall difficulty level of the paper was rated as 'easy to moderate.' Refer to the table below for the section-wise difficulty levels and the number of reasonable attempts in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam.

Subject SSC CHSL Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning Easy to Moderate 19-21 Quantitative Aptitude Easy to Moderate 18-20 General Awareness Moderate 15-17 English Comprehension Easy to Moderate 20-22 Total Easy to Moderate 73-78

SSC CHSL Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023

According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in all the shifts of the Tier-1 exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam for all the sections outlined below.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL General Intelligence & Reasoning shared below:

SSC CHSL Reasoning Topics No. of Questions Asked Number Series 2 Coding Decoding 2 Syllogism 1 Mirror Image 1 Calendar 1 Analogy 2 Blood Relations 3 Dice and Cube 2 Mathematical Operation 2 Figure Completion 2 Total 25

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: General Awareness (GA, GK, GS, Current Affairs Section)

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL General Awareness section shared below:

SSC CHSL General Awareness Topics No. of Questions Asked History 2 Polity 1 Geography 2 Economics 3 Static Awareness 1 Biology 2 Chemistry 2 Physics 1 Current Affairs 5 Total 25

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: English Language and Comprehension 2023

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL English Comprehension shared below:

SSC CHSL English Topics No. of Questions Asked Error 2 Sentence Improvement 5 One word substitution 2 Para Jumble 2 Antonyms 2 Synonyms 2 Cloze Test 5 Spelling Test 2 Total 25

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude Section

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:

SSC CHSL Quant Topics No of Questions Asked Compound Interest 2 Data Interpretation 4 Average 1 Time and Work 1 Geometry - Area of Cone 1 Simplification 2 Profit Loss and Discount 2-3 Percentage 2 Trigonometry 2 Total 25

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2023

Let’s look at the SSC CHSL exam pattern in brief below:

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skills) 25/50 General Awareness 25/50 English Comprehension 25/50 Total 100/200

Note:

The question available in the Tier-1 exam is Objective Type Multiple choice based.

The Tier I exam will be asked in both English & Hindi except for the English Comprehension section.

There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

The analysis of the SSC CHSL exam provided above for each shift will aid you in evaluating your rank among the vast number of candidates who are scheduled to take the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Online Exam. The SSC CHSL selection process consists of three stages: Tier 1, Tier 2, and a document verification round. To progress to the subsequent recruitment rounds, candidates must achieve the required cut-off marks.