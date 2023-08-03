SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (August 3): Shift 1,2 Paper Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023 (August 3 Shift 1,2): Today, on August 3, 2023, the Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC CHSL exam in four shifts. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC Tier-1 exam have offered feedback and insights on the exam's questions section-wise. Taking this feedback into account, we have prepared a comprehensive analysis of the SSC CHSL exam 2023, which includes an assessment of question difficulty, good attempts, and expected cut-off marks.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis (August 3, 2023): Tier-1 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Based on the feedback provided by candidates who took the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023, shift 1 and shift 2, the overall difficulty level of the paper was rated as 'easy to moderate.' Refer to the table below for the section-wise difficulty levels and the number of reasonable attempts in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam.

Subject

SSC CHSL Exam Level

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

19-21

Quantitative Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

18-20

General Awareness

Moderate 

15-17

English Comprehension

Easy to Moderate

20-22

Total

Easy to Moderate

73-78

SSC CHSL Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023

According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in all the shifts of the Tier-1 exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam for all the sections outlined below.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL General Intelligence & Reasoning shared below:

SSC CHSL Reasoning Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Number Series

2

Coding Decoding

2

Syllogism

1

Mirror Image

1

Calendar

1

Analogy

2

Blood Relations

3

Dice and Cube

2

Mathematical Operation

2

Figure Completion

2

Total

25

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: General Awareness (GA, GK, GS, Current Affairs Section)

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL General Awareness section shared below:

SSC CHSL General Awareness Topics

No. of Questions Asked

History

2

Polity

1

Geography

2

Economics

3

Static Awareness

1

Biology

2

Chemistry

2

Physics

1

Current Affairs

5

Total

25

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: English Language and Comprehension 2023

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL English Comprehension shared below:

SSC CHSL English Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Error

2

Sentence Improvement

5

One word substitution

2

Para Jumble

2

Antonyms

2

Synonyms

2

Cloze Test

5

Spelling Test

2

Total

25

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude Section

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:

SSC CHSL Quant Topics

No of Questions Asked

Compound Interest

2

Data Interpretation

4

Average

1

Time and Work

1

Geometry - Area of Cone

1

Simplification

2

Profit Loss and Discount

2-3

Percentage

2

Trigonometry

2

Total

25

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2023

Let’s look at the SSC CHSL exam pattern in brief below:

Section

Question/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

1 hour

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skills)

25/50

General Awareness 

25/50

English Comprehension

25/50

Total

100/200

Note:

  • The question available in the Tier-1 exam is Objective Type Multiple choice based. 
  • The Tier I exam will be asked in both English & Hindi except for the English Comprehension section.
  • There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.
The analysis of the SSC CHSL exam provided above for each shift will aid you in evaluating your rank among the vast number of candidates who are scheduled to take the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Online Exam. The SSC CHSL selection process consists of three stages: Tier 1, Tier 2, and a document verification round. To progress to the subsequent recruitment rounds, candidates must achieve the required cut-off marks.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam?

As per the SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023, the questions asked in the Tier-1 exam held on August 3, 2023, were of 'easy to moderate' level.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2023 held on August 3?

As per the SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023, the number of good attempts is 73-78 questions.

Q3. Is there any negative marking in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam?

Yes, a negative marking of 0.50 marks will be applicable for each wrong answer.
