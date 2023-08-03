SSC CHSL 2023 Indian Polity GK Questions: Download Memory Based Question Paper, Answer Key PDF

SSC CHSL 2023 Indian Polity GK Question Paper, A nswer Key PDF : Download the memory-based Indian Polity questions from General Awareness and GK section that came in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam which is being held from August 2 to 17, 2023.

SSC CHSL 2023 Indian Polity GK Question Paper with Answer Key PDF: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam between August 2 and 17, 2023. To help the candidates in their preparation, we are providing important memory-based Indian Polity questions from the General Awareness and GK section, along with answers based on feedback from candidates who have already taken the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam. Candidates must thoroughly review these questions to achieve high scores in the examination.

SSC CHSL 2023 Indian Polity (GK) Question Paper with Answer Key

Let’s have a look at the important Indian Polity questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam:

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Memory-Based Indian Polity Questions with Answers

Question-related to Article 368 Constitution Amendment:

Answer: Article 368 in Part XX of the Constitution deals with the power of parliament to amend the Constitution and its procedures. Article 368 provides for two types of amendments, that is, by a special majority of Parliament and by the special majority of parliament along with the ratification of half of the state's legislatures by a simple majority.

Question-related to Article 23 of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 23 of the Constitution amended in 2014 includes the following provisions: Traffic in human beings and beggars and other similar forms of forced labour are prohibited and any contravention of this provision shall be an offence punishable in accordance with law. It is a fundamental right that protects citizens from forced labor, trafficking, and other acts that harm the freedom and dignity of a person.

Question related to G20 Sherpa:

Answer: G20 Sherpa is a personal envoy of the head of a member nation. The third meeting of G20 Sherpas was chaired by Indian G20 Sherpa Shri Amitabh Kant.

Who is the AGI of India?

Answer: R. Venkataramani is the incumbent Attorney-General for India. He succeeded to the office as the 16th Attorney-General on October 1, 2022.

Question-related to PM Kaushal Vikas Yojna:

Answer: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) was launched by the government in 2015 under the Skill India mission. PMKVY is implemented by the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) under the guidance of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Article 22 of the Indian Constitution:

Answer: Right to Freedom Article 22 of the Indian constitution protects against arrest, detention, and post-arrest procedures (only in some instances). This Article provides the right to counsel the accused.

CSIR comes under which Ministry?

Answer: Ministry of Science and Technology, GOI

Question related to Ayushman Bharat:

Answer: Ayushman Bharat (AB) is an attempt to move from a selective approach to health care to delivering a comprehensive range of services spanning preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative, and palliative care.

Question-related to E-Shakti Yojana:

Answer: e-Shakti is a pilot project of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for the digitization of Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Article 54 of the Indian Constitution

Answer: According to Article 54 of the Constitution of India, the President is elected by an Electoral College, which consists of the elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of all the States and also of NCT of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Question-related to MGNREGA:

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 or MGNREGA, earlier known as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or NREGA, is an Indian social welfare measure that aims to guarantee the 'right to work'.

Question-related to Widow Remarriage Association 1861:

Answer: Justice Mahadev Govind Ranade (1842-1901) established the “Widow Marriage Association” in 1861 to encourage and popularize it. The first Widow Remarriage Association was founded by Vishnu Shastri Pandit in the year 1850.