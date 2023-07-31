Govt Job Recruitment Update 2023 : Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pension, Dr. Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha that around 9.64 lakh vacancies in government departments for different posts and departments as on March 1, 2022, will be filled by Centre.

Govt Job Recruitment Update 2023: Over 9.64 Lakh Vacancies to be Filled by Centre said Union Minister

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, Dr. Jitendra Singh, stated said in Lok Sabha on July 26, 2023, that “As per the Annual Report of Pay Research Units of the Department of Expenditure, the total vacant posts in Government departments, as on March 1, 2022, was 9,64,3594".

In response to the MPs' inquiry regarding the total number of vacant posts in various government departments and agencies over the past ten years until June 30, 2023, the minister provided the data in the Lok Sabha. The MPs had posed the following inquiries to the Prime Minister:

a) They sought information about the total number of vacant posts in government departments, including corporations and other government agencies nationwide, for the past 10 years as of June 30, 2023.

b) They inquired whether all the vacancies had been filled in the past decade; if yes, they requested a detailed breakdown by year. If not, they asked for the reasons behind the unfilled positions.

c) They also wanted to know the steps taken or planned to fill all the vacancies and the estimated timeline for completing the recruitment process.

Over 9.64 Lakh Vacant posts are being filled in Mission Mode: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The Union Minister, Jitendra Singh, stated that the government is working in mission mode to fill over 9.64 lakh vacant seats and has been planning Rozgar Mela events across the country. He informed the Lok Sabha that “Filling up of vacant posts in various Ministries/ Departments is a continuous process. As part of Rozgar Mela, the vacant posts are being filled in a Mission Mode”. He further stated that “DoPT has been directing ministries/ departments of the Central Government, from time to time, to fill up vacant posts in a time-bound manner.”

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed appointment letters to over 70,000 people selected for various government jobs at a Rozgar Mela.

PM @narendramodi to distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits tomorrow at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. PM to also address these appointees on the occasion. The #RozgarMela to be held at 44 locations across the country. pic.twitter.com/twam3t4IIu — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 21, 2023

The minister stated that the recruitment for government jobs is conducted by different entities, which encompass central ministries, departments, central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), autonomous bodies like health and education institutes, as well as public sector banks. These entities undertake direct recruitment or collaborate with recruitment agencies such as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), and others.

