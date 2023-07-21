RRB SSC UPSC Recruitment Official Update 2023: More than 4.63 lakh Recruited in Govt Jobs in 5 years

RRB SSC UPSC Recruitment Official Update 2023 : Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha that more than 4.63 lakh candidates have been recruited in government jobs in the 5 years till March 2023.

RRB SSC UPSC Recruitment Update 2023: On July 20, 2023, an official update related to government jobs was made by the Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh. He has informed the Parliament that more than 4.63 lakh candidates have been recruited in government departments in the five years till March this year. He also informed that the government has issued instructions to all ministries and departments for the timely filling up of vacant posts.

Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, stated in a written reply in Rajya Sabha that “Total candidates recommended by UPSC, SSC, and RRBs from 01.04.2018 to 31.03.2023 including SCs, STs, and OBCs are 4,63,205. Apart from this, SSC and RRBs have recommended 1,03,196 candidates for appointment in the 1st quarter of 2023-24".

The minister further stated that "Rozgaar melas being organised by the Government of India are expected to act as a catalyst in filing up of all vacant posts. Rozgar mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment and self-employment generation and provide gainful service opportunities to the youth.” He also assured that filling up of vacant posts in various ministries and departments is a continuous process.

It has been announced recently that PM Narendra Modi is going to distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits tomorrow at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. PM to also address these appointees on the occasion. The RozgarMela is going to be held at 44 locations across the country.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Recruitment 2023

The SSC (Staff Selection Commission) recruitment exam is a prominent and popular examination in India that aims to recruit candidates for various non-gazetted and non-technical posts in different government departments and ministries. The SSC conducts multiple exams throughout the year, providing opportunities for candidates to secure government jobs at different levels. Some of the well-known exams conducted by the SSC include SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL), SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL), SSC Junior Engineer (SSC JE) Examination, SSC Constable (General Duty) Examination (SSC GD), and others.

RRB Railways Recruitment 2023

The Railway Recruitment Exam is conducted by the Indian Railways for the recruitment of candidates into various posts in different railway zones and production units across the country. It is one of the largest and most sought-after recruitment exams in India, offering a wide range of job opportunities in the railway sector. The Railway Recruitment Exam offers opportunities for candidates to apply for different job categories such as Junior Engineer (JE), Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) like Clerks, Traffic Assistants, and Commercial Apprentices, Group D positions like Track Maintainers, Gatemen, Helpers, and many others.

UPSC Recruitment 2023

UPSC conducts important exams like civil Services (IAS & IFS), IES, CDS, NDA, CAPF, and EPFO Recruitment. The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) recruitment exams are considered to be the most prestigious and competitive examinations in India. It is conducted by the UPSC, which is a constitutional body responsible for recruiting candidates for various central government services and posts. The UPSC exam serves as a gateway for entry into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other central civil services.

The minister informed that government job recruitment is carried out by various entities, including central ministries, departments, central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), autonomous bodies like health and education institutes, and public sector banks. These entities conduct direct recruitment or engage recruitment agencies such as the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), among others.

