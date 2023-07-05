CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 Expected Cutoff: Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise

CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared in the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam can check the expected cut-off marks category-wise here. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting the CRPF Constable (Technical & Tradesman) exam in online mode from July 1 to July 12, 2023, across different exam centres in India. Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have guestimated the cutoff marks of the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam. Let’s look at the expected cut-off for the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam based on the difficulty level of the computer-based test:
CRPF Constable Tradesman Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023
The minimum qualifying marks in the computer-based test are as follows:
|
CRPF Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023
|
Post
|
Category
|
Minimum Marks
|
CT(Technical/Tradesmen)
|
UR
|
30%
|
EWS/OBC
|
25%
|
All other categories
|
20%
|
CT (Pioneer Wing)
|
UR
|
35%
|
SC/ST/EWS/OBC
|
33%
CRPF Constable Tradesman Expected Cut-off Marks 2023
The questions asked in the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the expected cut-off for CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100 Marks)
|
General
|
75-80
|
EWS
|
70-80
|
OBC
|
65-70
|
SC
|
60-65
|
ST
|
55-60
CRPF Constable Tradesman Cut-Off Marks 2021
Let’s look at the CRPF Constable Tradesman cut-off marks 2021 post-wise:
|
Post
|
CRPF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cutoff
|
CT/Driver
|
· General category: 80 marks
· OBC category: 78 marks
· SC/ST category: 72 marks
|
CT/Cook
|
· General category: 70 marks
· OBC category: 68 marks
· SC/ST category: 62 marks
|
CT/Tailor
|
· General category: 70 marks
· OBC category: 68 marks
· SC/ST category: 62 marks
|
CT/Cobbler
|
· General category: 70 marks
· OBC category: 68 marks
· SC/ST category: 62 marks
|
CT/Carpenter
|
· General category: 70 marks
· OBC category: 68 marks
· SC/ST category: 62 marks
|
CT/Gardener
|
· General category: 70 marks
· OBC category: 68 marks
· SC/ST category: 62 marks
|
CT/Painter
|
· General category: 70 marks
· OBC category: 68 marks
· SC/ST category: 62 marks
|
CT/Cook Water Carrier
|
· General category: 70 marks
· OBC category: 68 marks
· SC/ST category: 62 marks
|
CT/Safai Karamchar
|
· General category: 70 marks
· OBC category: 68 marks
· SC/ST category: 62 marks
|
CT/Fitter
|
· General category: 70 marks
· OBC category: 68 marks
· SC/ST category: 62 marks
The selection process for the recruitment of CRPF Constable Tradesman posts is to be done through a written test, PET & PST, trade test, document verification, and detailed medical examination.