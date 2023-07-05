CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 Expected Cutoff: Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise

CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam expected cut-off marks category-wise, which will be required for qualifying for the next round of the exam.

CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared in the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam can check the expected cut-off marks category-wise here. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting the CRPF Constable (Technical & Tradesman) exam in online mode from July 1 to July 12, 2023, across different exam centres in India. Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have guestimated the cutoff marks of the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam. Let’s look at the expected cut-off for the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam based on the difficulty level of the computer-based test:

CRPF Constable Tradesman Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The minimum qualifying marks in the computer-based test are as follows:

CRPF Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

Post

Category

Minimum Marks

CT(Technical/Tradesmen)

UR

30%

EWS/OBC 

25%

All other categories 

20%

CT (Pioneer Wing)

UR

35%

SC/ST/EWS/OBC

33%

CRPF Constable Tradesman Expected Cut-off Marks 2023

The questions asked in the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the expected cut-off for CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam:

Category

Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100 Marks)

General

75-80

EWS

70-80

OBC

65-70

SC

60-65

ST

55-60

CRPF Constable Tradesman Cut-Off Marks 2021

Let’s look at the CRPF Constable Tradesman cut-off marks 2021 post-wise:

Post 

CRPF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cutoff

CT/Driver

· General category: 80 marks

· OBC category: 78 marks

· SC/ST category: 72 marks

CT/Cook

· General category: 70 marks

· OBC category: 68 marks

· SC/ST category: 62 marks

CT/Tailor

· General category: 70 marks

· OBC category: 68 marks

· SC/ST category: 62 marks

CT/Cobbler

· General category: 70 marks

· OBC category: 68 marks

· SC/ST category: 62 marks

CT/Carpenter

· General category: 70 marks

· OBC category: 68 marks

· SC/ST category: 62 marks

CT/Gardener

· General category: 70 marks

· OBC category: 68 marks

· SC/ST category: 62 marks

CT/Painter

· General category: 70 marks

· OBC category: 68 marks

· SC/ST category: 62 marks

CT/Cook Water Carrier

· General category: 70 marks

· OBC category: 68 marks

· SC/ST category: 62 marks

CT/Safai Karamchar

· General category: 70 marks

· OBC category: 68 marks

· SC/ST category: 62 marks

CT/Fitter

· General category: 70 marks

· OBC category: 68 marks

· SC/ST category: 62 marks

The selection process for the recruitment of CRPF Constable Tradesman posts is to be done through a written test, PET & PST, trade test, document verification, and detailed medical examination.

FAQ

Q1. Will the CRPF Constable Tradesman cut-off marks be released category-wise?

Yes, CRPF Constable Tradesman cut-off marks will be released category-wise (General, SC/ST, OBC, etc).

Q2. Was there any negative marking in the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam?

There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Q3. What are the factors affecting the CRPF Constable Tradesman cutoff marks 2023?

Factors like the number of vacancies, difficulty of the exam, and different selection processes are some of the factors that will affect the CRPF Constable Tradesman cutoff marks 2023.

