SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility 2023 (10 th Pass Can Apply Online): Check the SSC MTS 2023 eligibility criteria including the age limit, relaxation in the upper age limit, educational qualification & physical standards for Havaldar posts.

SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is going to release the SSC MTS notification today on the official website -ssc.nic.in. Only those candidates who will fulfill the eligibility criteria like the age limit, educational qualifications (10th Pass), and other factors will be able to apply online for the SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 recruitment process. The SSC MTS selection process involves an online exam and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar). Let's look at the SSC MTS eligibility criteria for 2023 in detail.

SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 Recruitment Dates

Check the important dates for SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 recruitment exam:

Events Dates SSC MTS Notification Release Date June 30, 2023 Online SSC MTS Application Dates Direct Link to Apply Online June 30, 2023 onwards Last date for online fee payment To be announced soon Last date for generation of offline Challan To be announced soon Last date for payment through Challan To be announced soon Application Form Correction Window To be announced soon Computer-Based Examination Dates September 2023

SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility Criteria 2023

Before applying for the different SSC MTS and Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, and educational qualification. So, let’s look at the eligibility criteria for the various posts under the SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 recruitment drive:

SSC MTS Havaldar Age Limit 2023

Candidates should fulfill the age limit criteria to be considered eligible to appear for the upcoming SSC MTS Havaldar recruitment. The age limit for all the posts is as follows:

Post Name Age Limit MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) 18-25 years Havaldar in CBIC (Department of

Revenue) and a few posts of MTS 18-27 years

There shall be age relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved categories as shared below:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application 6 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years 7 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications General/ OBC Upto 40 years of age SC/ ST Upto 45 years of age 8 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age

SSC MTS Havaldar Educational Qualification 2023

The candidates should have passed the matriculation examination (10th pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Note: All the candidates who are shortlisted for document verification will be required to submit the relevant documents such as mark sheets, provisional certificates, etc. for completion of matriculation or equivalent in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification.

SSC MTS Havaldar Nationality 2023

A candidate should be either:

(a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before January 1,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India

SSC Havaldar Physical Standards 2023

The minimum physical standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are as follows:

Gender Height Chest Male 157.5 cms (relaxable by 5 cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes) Unexpanded: 76 cms Minimum expansion: 5 cms Gender Height Weight Female 152 cms. (relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes) 48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)

Candidates must fulfill all the SSC MTS Havaldar eligibility criteria before applying for the post. If they fail to satisfy any of the conditions, then it will directly lead to the rejection of their candidature.