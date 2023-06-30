SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility 2023 (10th Pass Can Apply Online): Check the SSC MTS 2023 eligibility criteria including the age limit, relaxation in the upper age limit, educational qualification & physical standards for Havaldar posts.

SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility 2023
SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility 2023

SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is going to release the SSC MTS notification today on the official website -ssc.nic.in. Only those candidates who will fulfill the eligibility criteria like the age limit, educational qualifications (10th Pass), and other factors will be able to apply online for the SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 recruitment process. The SSC MTS selection process involves an online exam and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar). Let's look at the SSC MTS eligibility criteria for 2023 in detail.

Check SSC MTS Expected Cutoff Marks Sessionwise 2023

SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 Recruitment Dates

Check the important dates for SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 recruitment exam:

Events

Dates

SSC MTS Notification Release Date

June 30, 2023

Online SSC MTS Application Dates

Direct Link to Apply Online

June 30, 2023 onwards

Last date for online fee payment

To be announced soon

Last date for generation of offline Challan

To be announced soon

Last date for payment through Challan

To be announced soon

Application Form Correction Window

To be announced soon

Computer-Based Examination Dates

September 2023

SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility Criteria 2023

Before applying for the different SSC MTS and Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, and educational qualification. So, let’s look at the eligibility criteria for the various posts under the SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 recruitment drive:

Career Counseling

Check the SSC MTS 2023 NEW Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC MTS Havaldar Age Limit 2023

Candidates should fulfill the age limit criteria to be considered eligible to appear for the upcoming SSC MTS Havaldar recruitment. The age limit for all the posts is as follows:

Post Name

Age Limit

MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue)

18-25 years

Havaldar in CBIC (Department of
Revenue) and a few posts of MTS

18-27 years

There shall be age relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved categories as shared below:

S. No.

Category

Age Limit Relaxation

(Upper Age)

1

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

5 years

2

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

3 years

3

Person with Disabilities (PwD)

General

10 years

OBC

13 years

SC/ ST

15 Years

5

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application

6

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof

General/ OBC

3 years

SC/ ST

8 years

7

Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications

General/ OBC

Upto 40 years of age

SC/ ST

Upto 45 years of age

8

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried

General/ OBC

Up to 35 years of age

SC/ ST

Up to 40 years of age

SSC MTS Havaldar Educational Qualification 2023

The candidates should have passed the matriculation examination (10th pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Check SSC MTS Salary 2023

Note: All the candidates who are shortlisted for document verification will be required to submit the relevant documents such as mark sheets, provisional certificates, etc. for completion of matriculation or equivalent in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification.

Download SSC MTS Previous Year Papers PDF

SSC MTS Havaldar Nationality 2023

A candidate should be either: 

(a) a citizen of India, or 

(b) a subject of Nepal, or 

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or 

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before January 1,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or 

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India

SSC Havaldar Physical Standards 2023

The minimum physical standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are as follows:

Gender

Height

Chest

Male

157.5 cms

(relaxable by 5 cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)

Unexpanded: 76 cms

Minimum expansion: 5 cms

Gender

Height

Weight

Female

152 cms.

(relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)

48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)

Candidates must fulfill all the SSC MTS Havaldar eligibility criteria before applying for the post. If they fail to satisfy any of the conditions, then it will directly lead to the rejection of their candidature.

FAQ

Q1. What is the age limit for the SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 exam?

The age of candidates must be between 18-25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) and 18-27 years for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS.

Q2. What is the educational qualification for the SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 recruitment?

The candidates must have passed the matriculation examination (10th pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board.

Q3. Is there any age relaxation for the candidate of the reserved category applying for the SSC MTS 2023 recruitment?

Yes, there shall relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved category candidates applying for the SSC MTS recruitment.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next