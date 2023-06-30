SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards

SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is going to release the SSC MTS notification today on the official website -ssc.nic.in. Only those candidates who will fulfill the eligibility criteria like the age limit, educational qualifications (10th Pass), and other factors will be able to apply online for the SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 recruitment process. The SSC MTS selection process involves an online exam and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar). Let's look at the SSC MTS eligibility criteria for 2023 in detail.
SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 Recruitment Dates
Check the important dates for SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 recruitment exam:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SSC MTS Notification Release Date
|
June 30, 2023
|
Online SSC MTS Application Dates
|
June 30, 2023 onwards
|
Last date for online fee payment
|
To be announced soon
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
To be announced soon
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
To be announced soon
|
Application Form Correction Window
|
To be announced soon
|
Computer-Based Examination Dates
|
September 2023
SSC MTS Havaldar Eligibility Criteria 2023
Before applying for the different SSC MTS and Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, and educational qualification. So, let’s look at the eligibility criteria for the various posts under the SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 recruitment drive:
SSC MTS Havaldar Age Limit 2023
Candidates should fulfill the age limit criteria to be considered eligible to appear for the upcoming SSC MTS Havaldar recruitment. The age limit for all the posts is as follows:
|
Post Name
|
Age Limit
|
MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue)
|
18-25 years
|
Havaldar in CBIC (Department of
|
18-27 years
There shall be age relaxation on the upper age limit of the reserved categories as shared below:
|
S. No.
|
Category
|
Age Limit Relaxation
(Upper Age)
|
1
|
Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe
|
5 years
|
2
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC)
|
3 years
|
3
|
Person with Disabilities (PwD)
|
General
|
10 years
|
OBC
|
13 years
|
SC/ ST
|
15 Years
|
5
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application
|
6
|
Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof
|
General/ OBC
|
3 years
|
SC/ ST
|
8 years
|
7
|
Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications
|
General/ OBC
|
Upto 40 years of age
|
SC/ ST
|
Upto 45 years of age
|
8
|
Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried
|
General/ OBC
|
Up to 35 years of age
|
SC/ ST
|
Up to 40 years of age
SSC MTS Havaldar Educational Qualification 2023
The candidates should have passed the matriculation examination (10th pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board.
Note: All the candidates who are shortlisted for document verification will be required to submit the relevant documents such as mark sheets, provisional certificates, etc. for completion of matriculation or equivalent in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification.
SSC MTS Havaldar Nationality 2023
A candidate should be either:
(a) a citizen of India, or
(b) a subject of Nepal, or
(c) a subject of Bhutan, or
(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before January 1,1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India
SSC Havaldar Physical Standards 2023
The minimum physical standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are as follows:
|
Gender
|
Height
|
Chest
|
Male
|
157.5 cms
(relaxable by 5 cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)
|
Unexpanded: 76 cms
Minimum expansion: 5 cms
|
Gender
|
Height
|
Weight
|
Female
|
152 cms.
(relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)
|
48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)
Candidates must fulfill all the SSC MTS Havaldar eligibility criteria before applying for the post. If they fail to satisfy any of the conditions, then it will directly lead to the rejection of their candidature.