SSC MTS Apply Online 2023: Direct Link for Application Online Form at ssc.nic.in, Havaldar Registration Dates

SSC MTS Apply Online 2023 @ssc.nic.in: SSC will begin the online registration for SSC MTS Havaldar vacancies 2023 soon at its official website. Get the direct link to apply online for the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment 2023.

SSC MTS Apply Online 2023: The SSC MTS online application window will be activated soon at the official website - ssc.nic.in. Every year, the Staff Selection Commission conducts a competitive examination to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per 7th Pay Commission) and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per 7th Pay Commission).

Check SSC MTS Expected Cutoff Marks Sessionwise 2023

The process of submitting an online SSC MTS application is divided into two parts, i.e., one-time registration and then filling out the online application form. Thus, the candidates should read the instructions carefully before filling up the SSC MTS online application form to avoid any mistakes or confusion.

Check the SSC MTS 2023 NEW Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC MTS 2023 Exam Dates

Mentioned below are the important dates for SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023

Events Dates Online SSC MTS Application Dates Last week of June 2023 (Tentative) Last date for online fee payment To be announced soon Last date for generation of offline Challan To be announced soon Last date for payment through Challan To be announced soon Application Form Correction Window To be announced soon Computer-Based Examination Dates September 2023

Download SSC MTS Previous Year Papers PDF

How to Apply Online for SSC MTS 2023 Exam?

For the ease of the candidates, we have shared below the step-by-step instruction to apply online for the SSC MTS (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) posts. So, let's look at the SSC MTS Registration and Application Process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the new registration button

Step 3: Fill out the registration form with the details that are mentioned in the section below:

- Mobile number

- Email id

- Aadhaar Number

- Class 10th roll number and year of passing the matriculation (10th)

- Disability certificate number

- Parent’s Name

- Gender

Step 4: After, providing the basic details, note down the registration number and password which will be required to fill out the application form. Choose your category and sub-caste if you are seeking age relaxation

Step 5: Next, upload a photograph and signature in the prescribed format on the dashboard

Photograph: A Recent scanned color passport-size photograph must be in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). The image dimension of the photograph should be 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height) Signature: The scanned signature must be in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB). The image dimension of the signature should be 4.0 cm (width) x 2.0 cm (height).

Step 6: Choose your exam centre city, at least three from the available states and cities

Step 7: Next, choose the medium of typing test and the language of the examination

Step 8: Enter academic qualification details, address followed by correspondence and permanent address

Step 9: Move to the payment page and pay the application fee as admissible to the candidate’s category using any online payment method i.e. UPI, Debit card, Credit card, etc

Step 10: Finally, submit the SSC MTS application form and take a printout of the application form.

Check SSC MTS Eligibility & Havaldar Physical Standards

Documents Required for SSC MTS Registration 2023

Candidates should keep the following things/documents handy before proceeding with One-Time Registration for SSC MTS recruitment:

Mobile Number

Email ID

ID proof- Aadhaar Number/Voter ID Card/PAN/Passport/Driving License/School/ College ID/Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

Academic Certificate- Marksheet of Matriculation (10 th ) Examination.

) Examination. Caste Certificate

Disability Certificate Number, if any.

Scanned copy of the signature with a size limit of 10 to 20 KB

Scanned copy of the photograph in a size limit of 20 to 50 KB not old than three months.

Check SSC MTS Salary 2023

SSC MTS Application Fees 2023

Candidates will be required to pay the application fees if they are not exempted from fee payment. They can pay the application fees online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards, or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category-wise SSC MTS Application Fees are shared below:

Category Application Fees General and OBC (Male) Rs 100/- Women candidates/Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)/Persons with Disabilities (PwBD)/Ex-servicemen (ESM) Exempted

We hope this article on the SSC MTS application process 2023 was informative for all the readers. So if you're 10th pass and dream of a government job, then you can apply for SSC MTS and Havaldar Vacancies 2023.