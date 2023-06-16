SSC MTS 2023 Expected Cutoff Sessionwise: Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise

SSC MTS 2023 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check the SSC MTS 2023 exam expected cut-off marks, both age-wise and category-wise, which will be required for qualifying for the next round of the exam.

SSC MTS 2023 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023 exam can check the expected cut-off marks age-wise and category-wise here. This year the Staff Selection Commission has changed the exam pattern of the SSC MTS exam. As per the new SSC MTS exam pattern, there will be no tier 2 exam. A single tier computer based test (CBT) is being held across the country. Furthermore, the commission is conducting the exam in 15 languages.

Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have guestimated the cutoff marks of the SSC MTS 2023 exam. Let’s look at the expected cut-off for the SSC MTS 2023 exam based on the difficulty level of the paper:

SSC MTS Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The minimum qualifying marks in session-1 and as well as in session-2 of the computer-based test are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General 30% OBC/EWS 25% SC/ST/Others 20%

SSC MTS Expected Cut-off Marks 2023: Session-1 & Session-2

As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups, i.e., (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE. The questions asked in the SSC MTS 2023 exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Also, there was no negative marking in session-1.

Let’s have a look at the expected cut-off for SSC MTS 2023 exam for Session-1:

SSC MTS 2023 Session-1 Expected Cut-Off (out of 120 Marks) Category Age-group of 18-25 years Age-group of 18-27 years General 90-95 90-95 EWS 85-90 80-85 OBC 80-85 75-80 SC 75-80 70-75 ST 70-75 65-70

For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UT-wise cut-offs in session-r. Also, there was a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer in session-2. Let’s have a look at the expected cut-off for SSC MTS 2023 exam for Session-2:

SSC MTS 2023 Session-2 Expected Cut-Off (out of 150 Marks) Category Age-group of 18-25 years Age-group of 18-27 years General 100-105 95-100 EWS 95-100 90-95 OBC 90-95 85-90 SC 85-90 80-85 ST 80-85 75-80

SSC MTS Cut Off 2021-22 (18-25 years)

Let’s look at the SSC MTS Cut-off marks 2021-22 region-wise for the age group 18-25 years:

SSC MTS Cut-off details for vacancies in the age group of 18-25 years State UR OBC EWS SC ST ESM HH OH VH Bihar 93.06 91.44 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Uttar Pradesh 81.47 77.77 77.94 73.29 63.82 47.67 50.54 60.52 69.22 Jharkhand 82.75 81.01 78.91 73.86 74.58 54.05 58.98 70.68 -- Odisha 75.43 73.85 75.06 73.36 61.28 43.52 51.89 58.86 66.34 West Bengal 81.31 78.02 76.83 78.93 68.78 51.68 62.04 -- 70.17 Karnataka 68.26 67.65 67.90 65.88 56.63 29.43 35.23 55.23 55.69 Kerala 79.50 78.65 68.09 71.42 58.33 57.57 -- -- -- Chhattisgarh 77.18 76.58 74.19 72.31 -- 47.01 -- 58.59 -- Madhya Pradesh 79.90 76.22 77.47 76.56 65.95 47.08 -- -- -- Assam 73.84 72.45 71.60 70.46 61.63 35.66 47.57 -- -- Meghalaya 73.72 72.29 71.50 69.14 -- 33.66 -- 57.97 -- Mizoram 73.78 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Nagaland 72.38 71.95 70.60 67.93 61.13 32.58 -- -- -- Delhi 76.38 73.34 71.95 70.75 62.60 40.67 41.67 59.68 67.38 Rajasthan 78.74 77.11 73.16 69.24 70.91 39.13 40.46 59.34 65.18 Uttarakhand 81.21 78.97 77.57 76.10 -- 53.45 -- -- -- Chandigarh 88.33 82.40 -- 77.41 -- -- -- -- -- Jammu Kashmir 80.89 79.60 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Haryana 78.25 76.26 77.07 -- -- -- 45.03 71.74 -- Himachal Pradesh 76.55 75.98 75.79 72.29 -- -- -- -- -- Punjab 76.11 75.25 74.97 72.01 64.33 56.15 -- -- -- Andhra Pradesh 78.61 80.42 72.83 74.35 68.67 -- -- -- -- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry 77.96 76.89 73.97 75.84 59.77 52.87 -- -- -- Telangana 73.64 73.25 70.06 70.08 68.95 55.14 -- 64.34 -- Goa 72.97 72.01 -- 68.96 6073 38.07 39.92 58.30 64.22 Gujarat 70.82 69.98 68.11 66.96 60.22 31.07 37.46 58.36 59.03 Maharashtra 70.49 69.59 68.35 66.86 58.85 30.95 38.96 56.79 58.35

SSC MTS Cut Off 2021-22 (18-27 years)

Let’s look at the SSC MTS Cut-ff marks 2021-22 region-wise for the age group 18-27 years:

SSC MTS Cut-off details for vacancies in the age group of 18-27 years State UR OBC EWS SC ST ESM HH OH VH Bihar 87.29 86.31 -- 82.13 79.92 -- -- -- 79.84 Uttar Pradesh 80.44 77.70 -- 72.73 62.44 -- -- -- 66.81 Jharkhand 82.96 80.97 -- 73.59 -- -- -- -- -- Odisha 76.81 73.84 75 72.56 60.44 -- 50.59 -- 64.94 West Bengal 79.32 76.94 76.67 75.17 63.11 51.11 -- 60.30 -- Andaman & Nicobar 75.03 73.91 -- -- 60.39 -- -- -- -- Sikkim 78.91 76.41 -- -- 61.32 -- -- -- -- Karnataka 71.87 70.96 69.93 -- -- 29.36 34.60 -- 55.29 Kerala 81.60 78.52 69.89 70.70 57.95 -- -- -- -- Lakshadweep 77.06 75.54 69.82 67.87 -- -- -- -- -- Chhattisgarh 78.72 -- -- 71.46 63.86 45.51 -- -- -- Madhya Pradesh 78.84 75.53 -- 75 -- -- 47.39 -- 66.14 Arunachal Pradesh 75.88 73.29 73.58 70.82 -- -- -- -- -- Assam -- 72.41 73.12 70.28 -- -- -- -- -- Manipur 74.94 -- 71.40 -- -- -- -- -- -- Meghalaya 73.50 72.22 71.40 68.95 64.69 -- -- 57.39 -- Mizoram 73.36 72.20 -- 68.83 62.26 -- -- -- -- Nagaland 72.76 -- -- -- 60.65 -- -- -- -- Tripura -- 74.90 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Delhi 74.67 72.72 71.76 70.56 61.58 39.04 40.54 59.40 -- Rajasthan 78.63 76.51 75.66 -- -- 38.82 -- 58.96 -- Uttarakhand 79.48 78.24 -- 73.81 -- -- -- 60.39 -- Chandigarh 82.04 81.08 78.73 -- 73.84 -- -- -- 73.02 Jammu Kashmir 77.69 76.30 76.10 71.50 65.62 -- -- -- -- Haryana -- -- 79.32 -- -- -- -- -- -- Himachal Pradesh 75.79 75.28 75.27 -- 68.55 -- -- -- -- Punjab 75.74 74.75 74.57 71.37 -- -- 40.93 -- -- Andhra Pradesh 74.91 73.62 71.30 70.33 67.72 -- -- -- -- Tamil Nadu & Puducherry 76.55 75.70 70.75 -- 59.18 51.72 -- 58.11 -- Telangana 72.45 -- 69.94 -- -- 53.19 -- -- -- Goa 77.46 72.01 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Gujarat 73.99 71.85 71.44 -- 60.17 -- -- -- -- Maharashtra 72.05 69.62 70.84 67.91 58.60 30.66 36.64 56.62 57.72

For the post of MTS, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in session-2 of CBE. For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and on the basis of their performance in session-2 of CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in session-2 of CBE.