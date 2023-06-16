SSC MTS 2023 Expected Cutoff Sessionwise: Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise

SSC MTS 2023 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023 exam can check the expected cut-off marks age-wise and category-wise here. This year the Staff Selection Commission has changed the exam pattern of the SSC MTS exam. As per the new SSC MTS exam pattern, there will be no tier 2 exam. A single tier computer based test (CBT) is being held across the country. Furthermore, the commission is conducting the exam in 15 languages.
Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have guestimated the cutoff marks of the SSC MTS 2023 exam. Let’s look at the expected cut-off for the SSC MTS 2023 exam based on the difficulty level of the paper:
SSC MTS Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023
The minimum qualifying marks in session-1 and as well as in session-2 of the computer-based test are as follows:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
|
General
|
30%
|
OBC/EWS
|
25%
|
SC/ST/Others
|
20%
SSC MTS Expected Cut-off Marks 2023: Session-1 & Session-2
As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups, i.e., (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE. The questions asked in the SSC MTS 2023 exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Also, there was no negative marking in session-1.
Let’s have a look at the expected cut-off for SSC MTS 2023 exam for Session-1:
|
SSC MTS 2023 Session-1 Expected Cut-Off (out of 120 Marks)
|
Category
|
Age-group of 18-25 years
|
Age-group of 18-27 years
|
General
|
90-95
|
90-95
|
EWS
|
85-90
|
80-85
|
OBC
|
80-85
|
75-80
|
SC
|
75-80
|
70-75
|
ST
|
70-75
|
65-70
For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UT-wise cut-offs in session-r. Also, there was a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer in session-2. Let’s have a look at the expected cut-off for SSC MTS 2023 exam for Session-2:
|
SSC MTS 2023 Session-2 Expected Cut-Off (out of 150 Marks)
|
Category
|
Age-group of 18-25 years
|
Age-group of 18-27 years
|
General
|
100-105
|
95-100
|
EWS
|
95-100
|
90-95
|
OBC
|
90-95
|
85-90
|
SC
|
85-90
|
80-85
|
ST
|
80-85
|
75-80
SSC MTS Cut Off 2021-22 (18-25 years)
Let’s look at the SSC MTS Cut-off marks 2021-22 region-wise for the age group 18-25 years:
|
SSC MTS Cut-off details for vacancies in the age group of 18-25 years
|
State
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
ESM
|
HH
|
OH
|
VH
|
Bihar
|
93.06
|
91.44
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
81.47
|
77.77
|
77.94
|
73.29
|
63.82
|
47.67
|
50.54
|
60.52
|
69.22
|
Jharkhand
|
82.75
|
81.01
|
78.91
|
73.86
|
74.58
|
54.05
|
58.98
|
70.68
|
--
|
Odisha
|
75.43
|
73.85
|
75.06
|
73.36
|
61.28
|
43.52
|
51.89
|
58.86
|
66.34
|
West Bengal
|
81.31
|
78.02
|
76.83
|
78.93
|
68.78
|
51.68
|
62.04
|
--
|
70.17
|
Karnataka
|
68.26
|
67.65
|
67.90
|
65.88
|
56.63
|
29.43
|
35.23
|
55.23
|
55.69
|
Kerala
|
79.50
|
78.65
|
68.09
|
71.42
|
58.33
|
57.57
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Chhattisgarh
|
77.18
|
76.58
|
74.19
|
72.31
|
--
|
47.01
|
--
|
58.59
|
--
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
79.90
|
76.22
|
77.47
|
76.56
|
65.95
|
47.08
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Assam
|
73.84
|
72.45
|
71.60
|
70.46
|
61.63
|
35.66
|
47.57
|
--
|
--
|
Meghalaya
|
73.72
|
72.29
|
71.50
|
69.14
|
--
|
33.66
|
--
|
57.97
|
--
|
Mizoram
|
73.78
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Nagaland
|
72.38
|
71.95
|
70.60
|
67.93
|
61.13
|
32.58
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Delhi
|
76.38
|
73.34
|
71.95
|
70.75
|
62.60
|
40.67
|
41.67
|
59.68
|
67.38
|
Rajasthan
|
78.74
|
77.11
|
73.16
|
69.24
|
70.91
|
39.13
|
40.46
|
59.34
|
65.18
|
Uttarakhand
|
81.21
|
78.97
|
77.57
|
76.10
|
--
|
53.45
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Chandigarh
|
88.33
|
82.40
|
--
|
77.41
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Jammu Kashmir
|
80.89
|
79.60
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Haryana
|
78.25
|
76.26
|
77.07
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
45.03
|
71.74
|
--
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
76.55
|
75.98
|
75.79
|
72.29
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Punjab
|
76.11
|
75.25
|
74.97
|
72.01
|
64.33
|
56.15
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
78.61
|
80.42
|
72.83
|
74.35
|
68.67
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry
|
77.96
|
76.89
|
73.97
|
75.84
|
59.77
|
52.87
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Telangana
|
73.64
|
73.25
|
70.06
|
70.08
|
68.95
|
55.14
|
--
|
64.34
|
--
|
Goa
|
72.97
|
72.01
|
--
|
68.96
|
6073
|
38.07
|
39.92
|
58.30
|
64.22
|
Gujarat
|
70.82
|
69.98
|
68.11
|
66.96
|
60.22
|
31.07
|
37.46
|
58.36
|
59.03
|
Maharashtra
|
70.49
|
69.59
|
68.35
|
66.86
|
58.85
|
30.95
|
38.96
|
56.79
|
58.35
SSC MTS Cut Off 2021-22 (18-27 years)
Let’s look at the SSC MTS Cut-ff marks 2021-22 region-wise for the age group 18-27 years:
|
SSC MTS Cut-off details for vacancies in the age group of 18-27 years
|
State
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
ESM
|
HH
|
OH
|
VH
|
Bihar
|
87.29
|
86.31
|
--
|
82.13
|
79.92
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
79.84
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
80.44
|
77.70
|
--
|
72.73
|
62.44
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
66.81
|
Jharkhand
|
82.96
|
80.97
|
--
|
73.59
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Odisha
|
76.81
|
73.84
|
75
|
72.56
|
60.44
|
--
|
50.59
|
--
|
64.94
|
West Bengal
|
79.32
|
76.94
|
76.67
|
75.17
|
63.11
|
51.11
|
--
|
60.30
|
--
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
75.03
|
73.91
|
--
|
--
|
60.39
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Sikkim
|
78.91
|
76.41
|
--
|
--
|
61.32
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Karnataka
|
71.87
|
70.96
|
69.93
|
--
|
--
|
29.36
|
34.60
|
--
|
55.29
|
Kerala
|
81.60
|
78.52
|
69.89
|
70.70
|
57.95
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Lakshadweep
|
77.06
|
75.54
|
69.82
|
67.87
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Chhattisgarh
|
78.72
|
--
|
--
|
71.46
|
63.86
|
45.51
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
78.84
|
75.53
|
--
|
75
|
--
|
--
|
47.39
|
--
|
66.14
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
75.88
|
73.29
|
73.58
|
70.82
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Assam
|
--
|
72.41
|
73.12
|
70.28
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Manipur
|
74.94
|
--
|
71.40
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Meghalaya
|
73.50
|
72.22
|
71.40
|
68.95
|
64.69
|
--
|
--
|
57.39
|
--
|
Mizoram
|
73.36
|
72.20
|
--
|
68.83
|
62.26
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Nagaland
|
72.76
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
60.65
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Tripura
|
--
|
74.90
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Delhi
|
74.67
|
72.72
|
71.76
|
70.56
|
61.58
|
39.04
|
40.54
|
59.40
|
--
|
Rajasthan
|
78.63
|
76.51
|
75.66
|
--
|
--
|
38.82
|
--
|
58.96
|
--
|
Uttarakhand
|
79.48
|
78.24
|
--
|
73.81
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
60.39
|
--
|
Chandigarh
|
82.04
|
81.08
|
78.73
|
--
|
73.84
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
73.02
|
Jammu Kashmir
|
77.69
|
76.30
|
76.10
|
71.50
|
65.62
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Haryana
|
--
|
--
|
79.32
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
75.79
|
75.28
|
75.27
|
--
|
68.55
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Punjab
|
75.74
|
74.75
|
74.57
|
71.37
|
--
|
--
|
40.93
|
--
|
--
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
74.91
|
73.62
|
71.30
|
70.33
|
67.72
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Tamil Nadu & Puducherry
|
76.55
|
75.70
|
70.75
|
--
|
59.18
|
51.72
|
--
|
58.11
|
--
|
Telangana
|
72.45
|
--
|
69.94
|
--
|
--
|
53.19
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Goa
|
77.46
|
72.01
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Gujarat
|
73.99
|
71.85
|
71.44
|
--
|
60.17
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Maharashtra
|
72.05
|
69.62
|
70.84
|
67.91
|
58.60
|
30.66
|
36.64
|
56.62
|
57.72
For the post of MTS, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in session-2 of CBE. For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and on the basis of their performance in session-2 of CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in session-2 of CBE.