SSC MTS 2023 Expected Cutoff Sessionwise: Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise

SSC MTS 2023 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check the SSC MTS 2023 exam expected cut-off marks, both age-wise and category-wise, which will be required for qualifying for the next round of the exam.

SSC MTS 2023 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023 exam can check the expected cut-off marks age-wise and category-wise here. This year the Staff Selection Commission has changed the exam pattern of the SSC MTS exam. As per the new SSC MTS exam pattern, there will be no tier 2 exam. A single tier computer based test (CBT) is being held across the country. Furthermore, the commission is conducting the exam in 15 languages.

Check the SSC MTS 2023 NEW Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have guestimated the cutoff marks of the SSC MTS 2023 exam. Let’s look at the expected cut-off for the SSC MTS 2023 exam based on the difficulty level of the paper:

Download SSC MTS Previous Year Papers PDF

SSC MTS Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The minimum qualifying marks in session-1 and as well as in session-2 of the computer-based test are as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

General

30%

OBC/EWS

25%

SC/ST/Others

20%

SSC MTS Expected Cut-off Marks 2023: Session-1 & Session-2

As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups, i.e., (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE. The questions asked in the SSC MTS 2023 exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Also, there was no negative marking in session-1.

Check SSC MTS Eligibility & Havaldar Physical Standards

Let’s have a look at the expected cut-off for SSC MTS 2023 exam for Session-1:

SSC MTS 2023 Session-1 Expected Cut-Off (out of 120 Marks)

Category

Age-group of 18-25 years

Age-group of 18-27 years

General

90-95

90-95

EWS

85-90

80-85

OBC

80-85

75-80

SC

75-80

70-75

ST

70-75

65-70

For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UT-wise cut-offs in session-r. Also, there was a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer in session-2. Let’s have a look at the expected cut-off for SSC MTS 2023 exam for Session-2:

SSC MTS 2023 Session-2 Expected Cut-Off (out of 150 Marks)

Category

Age-group of 18-25 years

Age-group of 18-27 years

General

100-105

95-100

EWS

95-100

90-95

OBC

90-95

85-90

SC

85-90

80-85

ST

80-85

75-80

SSC MTS Cut Off 2021-22 (18-25 years)

Let’s look at the SSC MTS Cut-off marks 2021-22 region-wise for the age group 18-25 years:

SSC MTS Cut-off details for vacancies in the age group of 18-25 years

State

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

ESM

HH

OH

VH

Bihar

93.06

91.44

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Uttar Pradesh

81.47

77.77

77.94

73.29

63.82

47.67

50.54

60.52

69.22

Jharkhand

82.75

81.01

78.91

73.86

74.58

54.05

58.98

70.68

--

Odisha

75.43

73.85

75.06

73.36

61.28

43.52

51.89

58.86

66.34

West Bengal

81.31

78.02

76.83

78.93

68.78

51.68

62.04

--

70.17

Karnataka

68.26

67.65

67.90

65.88

56.63

29.43

35.23

55.23

55.69

Kerala

79.50

78.65

68.09

71.42

58.33

57.57

--

--

--

Chhattisgarh

77.18

76.58

74.19

72.31

--

47.01

--

58.59

--

Madhya Pradesh

79.90

76.22

77.47

76.56

65.95

47.08

--

--

--

Assam

73.84

72.45

71.60

70.46

61.63

35.66

47.57

--

--

Meghalaya

73.72

72.29

71.50

69.14

--

33.66

--

57.97

--

Mizoram

73.78

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Nagaland

72.38

71.95

70.60

67.93

61.13

32.58

--

--

--

Delhi

76.38

73.34

71.95

70.75

62.60

40.67

41.67

59.68

67.38

Rajasthan

78.74

77.11

73.16

69.24

70.91

39.13

40.46

59.34

65.18

Uttarakhand

81.21

78.97

77.57

76.10

--

53.45

--

--

--

Chandigarh

88.33

82.40

--

77.41

--

--

--

--

--

Jammu Kashmir

80.89

79.60

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Haryana

78.25

76.26

77.07

--

--

--

45.03

71.74

--

Himachal Pradesh

76.55

75.98

75.79

72.29

--

--

--

--

--

Punjab

76.11

75.25

74.97

72.01

64.33

56.15

--

--

--

Andhra Pradesh

78.61

80.42

72.83

74.35

68.67

--

--

--

--

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

77.96

76.89

73.97

75.84

59.77

52.87

--

--

--

Telangana

73.64

73.25

70.06

70.08

68.95

55.14

--

64.34

--

Goa

72.97

72.01

--

68.96

6073

38.07

39.92

58.30

64.22

Gujarat

70.82

69.98

68.11

66.96

60.22

31.07

37.46

58.36

59.03

Maharashtra

70.49

69.59

68.35

66.86

58.85

30.95

38.96

56.79

58.35

SSC MTS Cut Off 2021-22 (18-27 years)

Let’s look at the SSC MTS Cut-ff marks 2021-22 region-wise for the age group 18-27 years:

SSC MTS Cut-off details for vacancies in the age group of 18-27 years

State

UR

OBC

EWS

SC

ST

ESM

HH

OH

VH

Bihar

87.29

86.31

--

82.13

79.92

--

--

--

79.84

Uttar Pradesh

80.44

77.70

--

72.73

62.44

--

--

--

66.81

Jharkhand

82.96

80.97

--

73.59

--

--

--

--

--

Odisha

76.81

73.84

75

72.56

60.44

--

50.59

--

64.94

West Bengal

79.32

76.94

76.67

75.17

63.11

51.11

--

60.30

--

Andaman & Nicobar

75.03

73.91

--

--

60.39

--

--

--

--

Sikkim

78.91

76.41

--

--

61.32

--

--

--

--

Karnataka

71.87

70.96

69.93

--

--

29.36

34.60

--

55.29

Kerala

81.60

78.52

69.89

70.70

57.95

--

--

--

--

Lakshadweep

77.06

75.54

69.82

67.87

--

--

--

--

--

Chhattisgarh

78.72

--

--

71.46

63.86

45.51

--

--

--

Madhya Pradesh

78.84

75.53

--

75

--

--

47.39

--

66.14

Arunachal Pradesh

75.88

73.29

73.58

70.82

--

--

--

--

--

Assam

--

72.41

73.12

70.28

--

--

--

--

--

Manipur

74.94

--

71.40

--

--

--

--

--

--

Meghalaya

73.50

72.22

71.40

68.95

64.69

--

--

57.39

--

Mizoram

73.36

72.20

--

68.83

62.26

--

--

--

--

Nagaland

72.76

--

--

--

60.65

--

--

--

--

Tripura

--

74.90

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Delhi

74.67

72.72 

71.76

70.56

61.58

39.04 

40.54 

59.40

--

Rajasthan

78.63

76.51 

75.66

--

--

 38.82

-- 

58.96

--

Uttarakhand

79.48

78.24 

--

73.81 

--

--

--

60.39

--

Chandigarh

82.04

81.08 

78.73

--

73.84 

--

-- 

--

73.02 

Jammu Kashmir

77.69

76.30 

76.10 

71.50 

65.62 

--

--

--

--

Haryana

--

--

79.32

--

--

--

--

--

--

Himachal Pradesh

75.79

75.28 

75.27 

--

68.55 

--

--

--

--

Punjab

75.74

74.75 

74.57 

71.37 

--

--

40.93

--

--

Andhra Pradesh

74.91

73.62 

71.30 

70.33 

67.72 

--

--

--

--

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry

76.55

75.70

70.75 

--

59.18

51.72

--

58.11

--

Telangana

72.45

--

69.94

--

--

53.19

--

--

--

Goa

77.46

72.01

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Gujarat

73.99

71.85 

71.44 

--

60.17

--

--

--

--

Maharashtra

72.05

69.62 

70.84

67.91

58.60 

30.66 

36.64 

56.62 

57.72 

For the post of MTS, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in session-2 of CBE. For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and on the basis of their performance in session-2 of CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in session-2 of CBE.

FAQ

Q1. What are the passing or minimum qualifying marks for the SSC MTS 2023 exam?

The passing or minimum qualifying marks for the SSC MTS 2023 exam is 30% for General category, 25% for OBC and EWS categories, 20% for all other categories.

Q2. Was there any negative marking in SSC MTS 2023 Exam?

There was no negative marking in Session-1. In Session-2, there was a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer.

Q3. Will there by a separate cutoff age-wise in the SSC MTS 2023 exam?

As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups, i.e., (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE.

Take Free Online SSC MTS 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
