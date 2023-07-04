CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 Exam Memory Based Question Paper: Download PDF with Answer Keys

CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 Exam Memory Based Question Paper PDF: Download the important memory-based questions of the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam. Let’s have a look at the CRPF Constable Tradesman question paper along with answer keys.

CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 Memory Based Question Paper with Answer Key (PDF Download): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is conducting the CRPF Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) exam in online mode from July 1 to July 12, 2023. The CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 recruitment is being held to fill 8318 vacancies. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based questions shared by the candidates who have appeared for the CRPF Constable Tradesman exam this year. Candidates are advised to cover these topics and questions for scoring high marks in the exam.

CRPF Constable Tradesman Memory Based Questions with Answer Keys 2023

As per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared this year for CRPF Constable Tradesman Exam, questions asked in the Computer Based Test (CBT) were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Let’s look at the questions with answers asked in CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam:

1. Tropic of Cancer passes through which Indian States:

Answer: The Tropic of Cancer passes through these 8 states in India: Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tripura, and Mizoram.

2. Question related to Harappan Civilisation:

Answer: The Indus River Valley Civilization, 3300-1300 BCE, also known as the Harappan Civilization, extended from modern-day northeast Afghanistan to Pakistan and northwest India.

3. Question related to Tauktae Cyclone

Answer: Cyclone Tauktae near peak intensity approached Gujarat in India on May 17, 2021

4. Rule of Law is borrowed from:

Answer: The doctrine of the rule of law was enunciated by the British jurist A.V. Dicey. This concept exists in the United Kingdom. Therefore it is true to say that this concept was borrowed from the United Kingdom.

5. When was the Tughlaq dynasty established?

Answer: The Tugluq dynasty emerged in 1320 and ended in 1413 and was ruled by many rulers like Ghazi Malik, Muhammad-bin-Tughluq, etc. India witnessed major changes in domestic and foreign policies during the reign of the Tughluq dynasty.

6. Who created the largest standing army of the Delhi Sultanate?

Answer: Sultan Alauddin Khilji is known to have the largest standing army as a result of his military reforms.

7. Where are rock-cut caves found?

Answer: The oldest rock-cut architecture is found in the Barabar caves, Bihar, which was built around the 3rd century BC.

8. Which Indian state is situated closest to the equator?

Answer: Tamil Nadu & Kerala both are closest to the equator.

9. Who styled himself as the Second Alexander?

Answer: Alauddin Khilji styled himself as the Second Alexander (Sikander-i-Sani).

10. Shree Govindajee Temple is located in:

Answer: Constructed in 1846 by Maharaja Nara Singh, Shree Govindajee Temple is a popular Hindu Pilgrimage in Manipur.

11. Who was the first Sultan of Delhi to introduce the practice of 'Sijda'?

Answer: Ghiyasuddin Balban (1266-1287) was the first Sultan of Delhi to introduce the practice of 'Sijda'. In Sijda people had to Kneel down and touch the ground with their heads to greet the Sultan.

12. Fundamental Right Constitutional Amendment:

Answer: Fundamental rights can be amended by the Parliament by a constitutional amendment but only if the amendment does not alter the basic structure of the Constitution. The Fundamental rights of the Indian constitution can be suspended during a national emergency.

13. Battle of Khanwa:

Answer: The Battle of Khanwa was fought at Khanwa on March 16, 1527. It was fought between the invading Timurid forces of Babur and the Rajput Confederation led by Rana Sanga for the supremacy of Northern India.

14. Question related to the Brahmaputra River:

Answer: The Brahmaputra is a transboundary river that flows through Tibet, Northeastern India, and Bangladesh. It is also known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibetan, the Siang/Dihang River in Arunachali, Luit and Brahmaputra in Assamese, Brahmaputra in Bengali in India, and the Jamuna River in Bangla in Bangladesh.

15. Bugyals pasture land location:

Answer: Bugyals are alpine pasture lands, or meadows, in a higher elevation range between 3,300 meters (10,800 ft) and 4,000 meters (13,000 ft) of the Himalayas in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, where they are called "nature's own gardens".

16. Current CM of Karnataka:

Answer: Siddaramaiah

17. India’s ranking in Power Index 2020:

Answer: India is the fourth most powerful country in Asia, but its overall score has declined every year since 2018. In 2022, India lost 1.4 points compared to 2021.

18. State that started its own internet services:

Answer: Kerala is the first Indian state to provide its own internet services

19. Matki Dance is from:

Answer: Matki Dance is mostly performed in the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh, India. It is a solo dance performed by ladies on special occasions like weddings, birthdays, or any other special occasion.

20. Nile River emerges from:

Answer: Nile River begins at Lake Victoria and flows through Uganda and South Sudan.

21. Rani Padmini is the queen of which place:

Answer: Padmini, also known as Padmavati, was a 13th–14th century Rani (queen) of the Mewar kingdom of present-day India.

22. Who defeated Sher Shah Suri?

Answer: Battle of Chausa (1539) was fought between Sher Shah Suri and Humayun in which Sher Shah Suri was defeated.

23. Mughals came from which place:

Answer: The Mughal Empire grew out of descendants of the Mongol Empire who were living in Turkestan in the 15th century.

24. Virupaksha Temple is located at which place:

Answer: Virupaksha Temple is located in Hampi in the Vijayanagara district of Karnataka, India.

25. When did Gandhi return from South Africa?

Answer: After three years of stay and struggle in the country, Mahatma Gandhi return to India in 1896.

26. Indus Valley Civilisation Dockyard:

Answer: The dockyard at Indus Valley civilization was found in Lothal, Gujarat.

27. Question related to Indian National Movement

Let’s have a look at the important topics that are being covered in the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 Exam:

CRPF Constable Tradesman Exam Section Memory Based Important Topics English/ Hindi (25) Samas, Paryayvachi (Kesh, Kinara, Aag), kaarak, gaddhyansh, sandhi, vilom (agraj), Sanghya, Ling, Savnaam, Visheshan, Muhavare, Shabdarth, Avyey, sarvnaam, Rikt Sthaan, Tatsam/Tatbhav. Elementary Maths (25) Time and Distance, Time and Work, Percentage, Profit and loss, Mensuration (5-6 Questions), Number System, HCF, Pipes & Cisterns, Average, Ratio and Proportion General Awareness and GK (25) History, Geography, Indian Polity and Current Affairs General Intelligence and Reasoning (25) Venn Diagram, Missing, Letters, Blood Relation, Direction, Figure Counting, Classification, Mirror Image, Water Image, Paper cutting and folding, Embedded Figure, Counting of Figures, Puzzle, Venn Diagram, Seating Arrangement, Paper Cutting Total Questions 100 Questions of 1 mark each

Candidates are advised to cover the above topics to score high marks in the CRPF Constable Tradesman 2023 exam. Remember, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. So, try to attempt a maximum number of questions from the CRPF Constable Tradesman exam 2023 to clear the cut-off and minimum qualifying marks.