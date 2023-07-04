SSC GD Constable Detailed Medical Exam Date 2023: DME for 1.46 Lakh both Male, Female Candidates

SSC GD Constable DME Detailed Medical Examination DME Date 2023 : Check the SSC GD Constable 2023 medical test details for both male and female candidates which will be conducted by CAPFs - CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, AR, NIA & SSF.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Detailed Medical Examination (DME): SSC GD Constable 2023 PET and PST result has been released at the official website- ssc.nic.in. CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) conducted the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) at various centres across India. Over 1.46 lakh male and female candidates have been shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. So, let’s look at the process of the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) conducted by CAPF under SSC GD Constable 2023 recruitment.

SSC GD Constable Medical Test Date 2023: Detailed Medical Examination (DME) for Male & Female Candidates

Candidates have been shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who have qualified for the PET/ PST round. The SSC GD Constable medical test will be conducted from July 17, 2023 onwards as per official notice released by CRPF. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs. The selected candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Boards constituted by the CAPFs to assess their physical and medical fitness as prescribed in the link given below:

The medical examination of the candidates will be conducted in terms of uniform guidelines for the Recruitment Medical Examination (RME) for GOs and NGOs in CAPFs and Assam Rifle (AR).

Documents to be verified at the time of SSC GD Constable Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

At the time of DME, the following documents will be verified:

Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate to prove age, name, and educational qualification

Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority.

Valid NCC Certificate, if applicable.

Certificate from serving defense personnel.

Undertaking from Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Caste certificates from the candidates seeking reservation/ age relaxation.

Certificate from candidates who wish to avail relaxation in height/ chest measurement.

Certificate from District Collector/ District Magistrate in respect of dependent applicants of riot victims.

Nativity/ Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee.

Final Selection SSC GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles

The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in all three phases of the SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Therefore, one cannot get selected for the post of GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, NIA, and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles, if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, the candidates should keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.