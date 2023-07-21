SSC MTS Syllabus 2023: Check Havaldar Exam Pattern, Download Subject wise Syllabus PDF

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the official SSC MTS Havaldar notification for 1558 posts for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar. The SSC MTS and Havaldar exam will be held from September 1 to 29, 2023, for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.
Check SSC MTS Eligibility Criteria 2023
Candidates must carefully check the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus and exam pattern to prepare all the topics and their sub-topics important from the exam perspective. In this article, we have shared complete details on the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus PDF for the computer-based exam and the SSC MTS exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.
Check SSC MTS Expected Cutoff Marks Sessionwise 2023
SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview
Here is the complete overview of the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates:
|
SSC MTS Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar
|
Vacancies
|
1558
|
Category
|
SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus and exam pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar)
|
Number of Questions
|
90
|
Maximum Marks
|
270
|
Duration
|
90 minutes
SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023: Computer Based Exam (CBE)
After getting familiar with the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus, aspirants should check the SSC MTS Havaldar exam pattern to get familiar with the exam format and requirements. Check the detailed exam pattern for the SSC MTS Havaldar recruitment process shared below.
|
SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Session-I
|
I
|
Numerical and Mathematical Ability
|
20
|
60
|
45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)
|
II
|
Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving
|
20
|
60
|
Session II
|
I
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
75
|
45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)
|
II
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
25
|
75
|
Let’s look at the important features of SSC MTS Havaldar CBE 2023:
- Question Type: Computer Based Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions (MCQs).
- Sessions: The computer-based test will be conducted in two sessions, i.e., Session-I and Session-II, both sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate.
- Duration: The exam duration of each session will be 45 minutes.
- Languages: The medium of the exam will be English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. The following are the languages in which the SSC MTS question paper will be set.
|
LANGUAGES FOR SSC MTS HAVADAR CBE
|
S. No.
|
Language
|
Code
|
1
|
Hindi
|
01
|
2
|
English
|
02
|
3
|
Assamese
|
03
|
4
|
Bengali
|
04
|
5
|
Gujarati
|
05
|
6
|
Kannada
|
06
|
7
|
Konkani
|
07
|
8
|
Malayalam
|
08
|
9
|
Manipuri (also Meitei or Meithei)
|
09
|
10
|
Marathi
|
10
|
11
|
Odia (Oriya)
|
11
|
12
|
Punjabi
|
12
|
13
|
Tamil
|
13
|
14
|
Telugu
|
14
|
15
|
Urdu
|
15
- Negative Marking: There will be no negative marking in Session I. In Session II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.
- Normalization of Marks: Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.
- Minimum qualifying marks in Session-I and as well as in Session-II of the Computer-Based Test are as follows:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
|
General (UR)
|
30%
|
OBC/ EWS
|
25%
|
All Other Categories
|
20%
- State-wise Cut-off Marks: For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UTwise cut-offs in Session II. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE.
- Shortlisting Criteria: For the post of MTS, Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Session II of CBE. For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and on the basis of their performance in Session II of CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in Session II of CBE.
SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus 2023
The SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e., Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, and English Language & Comprehension. Candidates must be familiar with the SSC MTS syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Let’s look at the subject-wise SSC MTS syllabus 2023:
|
SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus
|
Subject
|
SSC MTS Havaldar Topics
|
Numerical and Mathematical Ability
|
Integers and Whole Numbers
LCM and HCF
Decimals and Fractions
Relationship between numbers
Fundamental Arithmetic Operations and BODMAS
Percentage
Ratio and Proportions
Work and Time
Direct and inverse Proportions
Averages
Simple Interest
Profit and Loss
Discount
Area and Perimeter of Basic Geometric Figures
Distance and Time
Lines and Angles
Interpretation of simple Graphs and Data, Square, and Square roots, etc
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Alpha-Numeric Series
Coding and Decoding
Analogy
Following Directions
Similarities and Differences
Jumbling
Problem-Solving and Analysis
Non-verbal Reasoning based on diagrams
Age Calculations
Calendar and Clock, etc
|
English
|
Vocabulary
Fill in the Blanks
Question Tag
Proverbs
Voice
Verbs
Vocabulary
Error Spotting
Tenses
One Word Substitution
Article
Synonyms and Antonyms
Sentence Structure
Narration
Punctuation
Reading Comprehension
Spelling
Phrases.
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs
History
Books & Authors
Important Dates
National/International Awards
Constitution of India
Geography
Scientific Progress/Development
Civics
Economics
General Science
Art & Culture
SSC Havaldar Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)
The followings are the PET/ PST standards for the post of SSC MTS Havaldar in CBIC and CBN:
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
As per SSC Havaldar Exam Pattern, the physical efficiency test requirements are as follows.
|
Parameter
|
Male
|
Female
|
Walking
|
1600 meters in 15 minutes.
|
1 Km in 20 minutes
Physical Standard Test (PST)
The minimum physical standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are given below.
|
Parameter
|
Male
|
Female
|
Height
|
157.5 cms. (relaxable by 5 cms. in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)
|
152 cms. relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)
|
Chest
|
Chest-81 cms. (fully expanded with a minimum expansion of 5 cm.)
|
-
|
Weight
|
-
|
48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)
PET/ PST will be conducted by CBIC/ CBN at various centers finalized by them. The candidates may be called for PET/ PST at any centre across the country.
SSC MTS Havaldar Document Verification
All the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents as shared below:
- Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate
- Caste/ Category Certificate
- Educational Qualifications Marksheet/Certificates.
- Persons with Disabilities Certificate
- Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.
- No Objection Certificate
- Other Required Documents
SSC MTS Havaldar Final Selection
The SSC MTS final selection and allocation of Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs will be made on the basis of the performance of the candidates in Session-II of CBE, the preference of Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs given by them in the online Application Form and the age-group of the candidates.
As the vacancies for the post of MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, therefore, in the final result, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs. For the candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups, vacancies will first be filled in the age group of 18-25 years.
Along with the SSC MTS syllabus, candidates must also check the SSC MTS Havaldar exam pattern to understand the types of questions, the medium of the exam, the number of sections, and the marking scheme defined by the commission. Going by the previous year's exam analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the SSC MTS Havaldar exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Hence, candidates must check the SSC MTS syllabus and create their preparation strategy accordingly.