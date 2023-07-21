SSC MTS Syllabus 2023: Check Havaldar Exam Pattern, Download Subject wise Syllabus PDF

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Download the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus PDF and exam pattern. Check the latest SSC MTS syllabus for the Computer Based Exam and Physical Test (PET/PST) for Havaldar posts.

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 PDF Download

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the official SSC MTS Havaldar notification for 1558 posts for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar. The SSC MTS and Havaldar exam will be held from September 1 to 29, 2023, for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. 

Candidates must carefully check the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus and exam pattern to prepare all the topics and their sub-topics important from the exam perspective. In this article, we have shared complete details on the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus PDF for the computer-based exam and the SSC MTS exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview

Here is the complete overview of the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates:

SSC MTS Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Post Name

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar

Vacancies

1558

Category

SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus and exam pattern

Selection Process

Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar)

Number of Questions

90

Maximum Marks

270

Duration

90 minutes

SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023: Computer Based Exam (CBE)

After getting familiar with the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus, aspirants should check the SSC MTS Havaldar exam pattern to get familiar with the exam format and requirements. Check the detailed exam pattern for the SSC MTS Havaldar recruitment process shared below.

SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023

Part

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Session-I

I

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

20

60

45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) 

II

Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving

20

60

Session II

I

General Awareness

25

75

45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

II

English Language and Comprehension

25

75

 

Let’s look at the important features of SSC MTS Havaldar CBE 2023:

  • Question Type: Computer Based Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions (MCQs).
  • Sessions: The computer-based test will be conducted in two sessions, i.e., Session-I and Session-II, both sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate.
  • Duration: The exam duration of each session will be 45 minutes.
  • Languages: The medium of the exam will be English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. The following are the languages in which the SSC MTS question paper will be set. 

LANGUAGES FOR SSC MTS HAVADAR CBE

S. No.

Language

Code

1

Hindi

01

2

English

02

3

Assamese

03

4

Bengali

04

5

Gujarati

05

6

Kannada

06

7

Konkani

07

8

Malayalam

08

9

Manipuri (also Meitei or Meithei)

09

10

Marathi

10

11

Odia (Oriya)

11

12

Punjabi

12

13

Tamil

13

14

Telugu

14

15

Urdu

15
  • Negative Marking: There will be no negative marking in Session I. In Session II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.
  • Normalization of Marks: Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.
  • Minimum qualifying marks in Session-I and as well as in Session-II of the Computer-Based Test are as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

General (UR)

30%

OBC/ EWS

25%

All Other Categories

20%
  • State-wise Cut-off Marks: For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UTwise cut-offs in Session II. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE.
  • Shortlisting Criteria: For the post of MTS, Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Session II of CBE. For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and on the basis of their performance in Session II of CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in Session II of CBE.

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus 2023

The SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e., Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, and English Language & Comprehension. Candidates must be familiar with the SSC MTS syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Let’s look at the subject-wise SSC MTS syllabus 2023:

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus 

Subject

SSC MTS Havaldar Topics

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

Integers and Whole Numbers

LCM and HCF

Decimals and Fractions

Relationship between numbers

Fundamental Arithmetic Operations and BODMAS

Percentage

Ratio and Proportions

Work and Time

Direct and inverse Proportions

Averages

Simple Interest

Profit and Loss

Discount

Area and Perimeter of Basic Geometric Figures

Distance and Time

Lines and Angles

Interpretation of simple Graphs and Data, Square, and Square roots, etc

Reasoning Ability

Alpha-Numeric Series

Coding and Decoding

Analogy

Following Directions

Similarities and Differences

Jumbling

Problem-Solving and Analysis

Non-verbal Reasoning based on diagrams

Age Calculations

Calendar and Clock, etc

English

Vocabulary

Fill in the Blanks

Question Tag

Proverbs

Voice

Verbs

Vocabulary

Error Spotting

Tenses 

One Word Substitution

Article

Synonyms and Antonyms

Sentence Structure

Narration

Punctuation

Reading Comprehension

Spelling

Phrases.

General Awareness

Current Affairs

History

Books & Authors

Important Dates

National/International Awards

Constitution of India

Geography

Scientific Progress/Development

Civics

Economics

General Science 

Art & Culture

 

SSC Havaldar Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) 

The followings are the PET/ PST standards for the post of SSC MTS Havaldar in CBIC and CBN:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

As per SSC Havaldar Exam Pattern, the physical efficiency test requirements are as follows.

Parameter

Male

Female

Walking

1600 meters in 15 minutes.

1 Km in 20 minutes

Physical Standard Test (PST)

The minimum physical standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are given below.

Parameter

Male

Female

Height

157.5 cms. (relaxable by 5 cms. in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)

152 cms. relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)

Chest

Chest-81 cms. (fully expanded with a minimum expansion of 5 cm.)

-

Weight

-

48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)

PET/ PST will be conducted by CBIC/ CBN at various centers finalized by them. The candidates may be called for PET/ PST at any centre across the country.

 

SSC MTS Havaldar Document Verification

All the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents as shared below:

  • Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate
  • Caste/ Category Certificate
  • Educational Qualifications Marksheet/Certificates.
  • Persons with Disabilities Certificate
  • Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.
  • No Objection Certificate
  • Other Required Documents

SSC MTS Havaldar Final Selection

The SSC MTS final selection and allocation of Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs will be made on the basis of the performance of the candidates in Session-II of CBE, the preference of Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs given by them in the online Application Form and the age-group of the candidates.

As the vacancies for the post of MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, therefore, in the final result, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs. For the candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups, vacancies will first be filled in the age group of 18-25 years.

Along with the SSC MTS syllabus, candidates must also check the SSC MTS Havaldar exam pattern to understand the types of questions, the medium of the exam, the number of sections, and the marking scheme defined by the commission. Going by the previous year's exam analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the SSC MTS Havaldar exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Hence, candidates must check the SSC MTS syllabus and create their preparation strategy accordingly.

FAQ

Q1. What is SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus 2023?

The SSC MTS Syllabus PDF is divided into four subjects, i.e., Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension.

Q2. What is the latest SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023?

SSC MTS 2023 examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar).

Q3. Is there any negative marking in the SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 Exam?

Yes, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer in the SSC MTS Havaldar Session II.

Q4. Is it compulsory to attempt both Sessions of the SSC MTS 2023 Exam?

Session 1 and Session 2 and both the Sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate.

Q5. How to prepare for SSC MTS Havaldar 2023 exam?

To excel in the SSC MTS Havaldar exam, one must analyze the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus, use the right resources and books, and attempt mock tests and previous year's papers from authentic resources.

