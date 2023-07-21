SSC MTS Syllabus 2023: Check Havaldar Exam Pattern, Download Subject wise Syllabus PDF

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 : Download the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus PDF and exam pattern. Check the latest SSC MTS syllabus for the Computer Based Exam and Physical Test (PET/PST) for Havaldar posts.

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the official SSC MTS Havaldar notification for 1558 posts for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar. The SSC MTS and Havaldar exam will be held from September 1 to 29, 2023, for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Candidates must carefully check the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus and exam pattern to prepare all the topics and their sub-topics important from the exam perspective. In this article, we have shared complete details on the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus PDF for the computer-based exam and the SSC MTS exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview

Here is the complete overview of the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates:

SSC MTS Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar Vacancies 1558 Check SSC MTS Havaldar Salary 2023 Category SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus and exam pattern Selection Process Computer Based Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar) Download SSC MTS Previous Year Papers PDF Number of Questions 90 Maximum Marks 270 Duration 90 minutes

SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023: Computer Based Exam (CBE)

After getting familiar with the SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus, aspirants should check the SSC MTS Havaldar exam pattern to get familiar with the exam format and requirements. Check the detailed exam pattern for the SSC MTS Havaldar recruitment process shared below.

SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023 Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Session-I I Numerical and Mathematical Ability 20 60 45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) II Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving 20 60 Session II I General Awareness 25 75 45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) II English Language and Comprehension 25 75

Let’s look at the important features of SSC MTS Havaldar CBE 2023:

Question Type: Computer Based Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Computer Based Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions (MCQs). Sessions: The computer-based test will be conducted in two sessions, i.e., Session-I and Session-II, both sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate.

The computer-based test will be conducted in two sessions, i.e., Session-I and Session-II, both sessions will be mandatory to be attempted. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidate. Duration : The exam duration of each session will be 45 minutes.

: The exam duration of each session will be 45 minutes. Languages: The medium of the exam will be English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. The following are the languages in which the SSC MTS question paper will be set.

LANGUAGES FOR SSC MTS HAVADAR CBE S. No. Language Code 1 Hindi 01 2 English 02 3 Assamese 03 4 Bengali 04 5 Gujarati 05 6 Kannada 06 7 Konkani 07 8 Malayalam 08 9 Manipuri (also Meitei or Meithei) 09 10 Marathi 10 11 Odia (Oriya) 11 12 Punjabi 12 13 Tamil 13 14 Telugu 14 15 Urdu 15

Negative Marking: There will be no negative marking in Session I. In Session II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

There will be no negative marking in Session I. In Session II, there will be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions. Normalization of Marks: Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. Minimum qualifying marks in Session-I and as well as in Session-II of the Computer-Based Test are as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General (UR) 30% OBC/ EWS 25% All Other Categories 20%

State-wise Cut-off Marks: For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UTwise cut-offs in Session II. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE.

For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UTwise cut-offs in Session II. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in CBE. Shortlisting Criteria: For the post of MTS, Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Session II of CBE. For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:5 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and on the basis of their performance in Session II of CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in Session II of CBE.

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus 2023

The SSC MTS Havaldar syllabus is divided into four subjects i.e., Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, and English Language & Comprehension. Candidates must be familiar with the SSC MTS syllabus to cover all the aspects of the exam. Let’s look at the subject-wise SSC MTS syllabus 2023:

SSC MTS Havaldar Syllabus Subject SSC MTS Havaldar Topics Numerical and Mathematical Ability Integers and Whole Numbers LCM and HCF Decimals and Fractions Relationship between numbers Fundamental Arithmetic Operations and BODMAS Percentage Ratio and Proportions Work and Time Direct and inverse Proportions Averages Simple Interest Profit and Loss Discount Area and Perimeter of Basic Geometric Figures Distance and Time Lines and Angles Interpretation of simple Graphs and Data, Square, and Square roots, etc Reasoning Ability Alpha-Numeric Series Coding and Decoding Analogy Following Directions Similarities and Differences Jumbling Problem-Solving and Analysis Non-verbal Reasoning based on diagrams Age Calculations Calendar and Clock, etc English Vocabulary Fill in the Blanks Question Tag Proverbs Voice Verbs Vocabulary Error Spotting Tenses One Word Substitution Article Synonyms and Antonyms Sentence Structure Narration Punctuation Reading Comprehension Spelling Phrases. General Awareness Current Affairs History Books & Authors Important Dates National/International Awards Constitution of India Geography Scientific Progress/Development Civics Economics General Science Art & Culture

SSC Havaldar Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)

The followings are the PET/ PST standards for the post of SSC MTS Havaldar in CBIC and CBN:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

As per SSC Havaldar Exam Pattern, the physical efficiency test requirements are as follows.

Parameter Male Female Walking 1600 meters in 15 minutes. 1 Km in 20 minutes

Physical Standard Test (PST)

The minimum physical standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are given below.

Parameter Male Female Height 157.5 cms. (relaxable by 5 cms. in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes) 152 cms. relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes) Chest Chest-81 cms. (fully expanded with a minimum expansion of 5 cm.) - Weight - 48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)

PET/ PST will be conducted by CBIC/ CBN at various centers finalized by them. The candidates may be called for PET/ PST at any centre across the country.

SSC MTS Havaldar Document Verification

All the shortlisted candidates are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents as shared below:

Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate

Caste/ Category Certificate

Educational Qualifications Marksheet/Certificates.

Persons with Disabilities Certificate

Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.

No Objection Certificate

Other Required Documents

SSC MTS Havaldar Final Selection

The SSC MTS final selection and allocation of Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs will be made on the basis of the performance of the candidates in Session-II of CBE, the preference of Post-cum-States/ UTs/ CCAs given by them in the online Application Form and the age-group of the candidates.

As the vacancies for the post of MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, therefore, in the final result, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs. For the candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups, vacancies will first be filled in the age group of 18-25 years.

Along with the SSC MTS syllabus, candidates must also check the SSC MTS Havaldar exam pattern to understand the types of questions, the medium of the exam, the number of sections, and the marking scheme defined by the commission. Going by the previous year's exam analysis, it is reported that the questions asked in the SSC MTS Havaldar exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level. Hence, candidates must check the SSC MTS syllabus and create their preparation strategy accordingly.