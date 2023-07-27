UGC Collaborates with UPSC Recruitment 2023: Commission Seeks Data on Senior Officers, Professors from HEIs

UGC Collaborates with UPSC Recruitment 2023 : The UGC has sent a letter to the vice-chancellors of all universities and principals of colleges, requesting them to provide information about senior officers or professors who are currently working or retired and fall under the age of 65 years in level 13 A and above (according to 7 CPC). This information will be added to the UPSC database.

UGC Collaborates with UPSC Team Up to Build a More Inclusive and Representative Database of Senior Officers and Professors

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts interviews to select candidates for appointment to various gazetted posts in the Union Government and Union Territory administrations. The UPSC utilizes the services of senior civil servants, academics, armed forces officers, scientists, doctors, engineers, professors, and subject experts to assist the Commission as advisors.

As per the official notice, "UPSC is presently in the process of expanding its database with more names of Senior Officers or Professors serving or retired with expertise i. any field of Education (Preferably Education Technology [CT), School Education, Education laws, Education Promotion and Outreach Programme)."

The data that the UGC is requesting will help the UPSC to identify potential advisors who have the necessary experience and expertise. The data will also help the UPSC to ensure that the database of advisors is representative of the diversity of the Indian population.

So, the UGC has asked the Higher Education Institutions to provide the information of the Senior Officers or Professors working /retired up to the age of 65 years in Level-13A and above (as per 7th CPC) along with their discipline and specialisation details in a prescribed format including the below details:

Name

Date of Birth

Designation

Present Organisation Name

Educational Qualification

Discipline Specialisation

Pay Level as per 7 th CPC

CPC Mobile

Email ID

The UGC's request for data is a positive step towards making the UPSC recruitment process more inclusive and representative. The database of potential advisors will help the UPSC to select the best and brightest candidates for government service, regardless of their background or circumstances.

