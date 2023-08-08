SSC CHSL 2023 History GK Questions: Download Memory Based Question Paper Answer Key PDF

SSC CHSL 2023 History GK Question Paper A nswer Key PDF : Download the memory-based History questions from General Awareness and GK section that came in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam which is being held from August 2 to 17, 2023.

SSC CHSL 2023 History GK Question Paper with Answer Key PDF: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam between August 2 and August 17, 2023. To help candidates in their preparation, we are sharing important memory-based History questions from the General Awareness and GK section, along with answers based on feedback from candidates who have already taken the SSC CHSL 2023 exam. It is strongly recommended that candidates thoroughly review these questions to achieve high scores in the examination.

SSC CHSL History (GK) Question Paper with Answer Key 2023

Let’s have a look at the important History questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam:

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Memory-Based History Questions with Answers

Who won Physics Nobel Prize in 1909?

Answer: Ferdinand Braun - In 1909, Braun shared the Nobel Prize for physics with Marconi for "contributions to the development of wireless telegraphy".

Question-related to Widow Remarriage Association 1861:

Answer: Justice Mahadev Govind Ranade (1842-1901) established the “Widow Marriage Association” in 1861 to encourage and popularize it. The first Widow Remarriage Association was founded by Vishnu Shastri Pandit in the year 1850.

In 1956, Rukmini Devi was awarded:

Answer: Rukmini Devi Arundale was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1967. She was an Indian theosophist, dancer, and choreographer of the Indian classical dance form of Bharatanatyam. She was also the first woman to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

INC was founded in:

Answer: On 28 December 1885, the Indian National Congress was founded at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College in Bombay, with 72 delegates in attendance.

Ramkrishna Paramhans

Answer: Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was an Indian yogi during the 19th century and the spiritual guru of Swami Vivekananda.

Pallava and Avanti Dynasty

Answer: The Pallava dynasty existed from 275 CE to 897 CE, ruling a significant portion of the Deccan, also known as Tondaimandalam. The Pallavas played a crucial role in shaping South Indian history and heritage during their rule. In the 6th Century BC, Avanti was one of the Mahajanapadas in ancient India. It was in the provinces of Malwa and was divided into two parts, in the northern part it had its capital Ujjayini and in the southern part, it had its centre at Mahishmati.

Question-Related to Vernacular Press

Answer: In British India, the Vernacular Press Act (1878) was enacted to curtail the freedom of the Indian press and prevent the expression of criticism toward British policies.

Question-Related to the Revolt Of 1857

Answer: The revolt of 1857 began on May 10, 1857, at Meerut as a sepoy mutiny. It was initiated by sepoys in the Bengal Presidency against the British officers.

Capital of the Hindu-shahi Kingdom:

Answer: The Capital of the Hindu-shahi Kingdom was “Hund”, a village near Peshawar in Pakistan on the Banks of the river Indus.

In what session did Congress declare complete Independence (Poorna Swaraj) as its goal?

Answer: The Indian National Congress, on 19 December 1929, passed the historic 'Purna Swaraj' – (total independence) resolution – at its Lahore session.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory-Based History Questions with Answers

Where was Guru Nanak Dev born?

Answer: Nankana Sahib, Pakistan

1st RRB Bank name:

Answer: Prathama Bank, with its head office in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh was the first RRB. It was sponsored by Syndicate Bank and had an authorised capital of Rs. 5 crore

Who is Jains’ 4th Guru?

Answer: Abhinandananatha or Abhinandana Swami was the fourth Tirthankara of the present age (Avasarpini).

The first musician to be awarded the Bharat Ratna:

Answer: Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi (16 September 1916 – 11 December 2004) was an Indian Carnatic singer from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. She was the first musician ever to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

When was Sangeet Sahitya Kala Academy established?

Answer: The Sahitya Akademi was formally inaugurated by the Government of India on 12 March 1954.

Who built Red Fort?

Answer: Shah Jahan - The Red Fort Complex was built as the palace fort of Shahjahanabad – the new capital of the fifth Mughal Emperor of India, Shah Jahan. Named for its massive enclosing walls of red sandstone, it is adjacent to an older fort, the Salimgarh, built by Islam Shah Suri in 1546, with which it forms the Red Fort Complex.

Question-Related to Tansen:

Answer: Tansen, also referred to as Miyan Tan Sen or Ramtanu Pande was a prominent figure of Hindustani classical music. Born in a Hindu Gaur Brahmin family, he learned and perfected his art in the northwest region of modern Madhya Pradesh.

Who won 8 Academy Awards in 2008?

Answer: Slumdog Millionaire won eight awards, including Best Picture.

When did India win 1st World Cup Hockey?

Answer: India won the World Cup in 1975 beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final with Ashok Kumar, the son of wizard Dhyan Chand, scoring the winning goal.

Who won Saraswati Samman 2020?

Answer: Sharankumar Limbale has authored 40 books of novels, poetry, stories, and criticism. Marathi novelist, poet, critic, and short story writer Sharankumar Limbale was selected for the 2020 Saraswati Samman, a prestigious literary recognition conferred annually by the KK Birla Foundation.