SSC CHSL 2023 General Science GK Questions: Download Memory Based Question Paper Answer Key PDF

SSC CHSL 2023 General Science GK Question Paper A nswer Key PDF : Download the memory-based General Science questions (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) that came in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam which is being held till August 17, 2023.

SSC CHSL 2023 General Science GK Question Paper Answer Key PDF Download: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam from August 2 to 17, 2023. So for the ease of the aspirants, we are going to share the important memory-based General Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

SSC CHSL 2023 General Science (GK) Question Paper with Answer Key

Let’s have a look at the Important General Science questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Memory-Based General Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) Questions with Answers

By-product of Potassium + Alcohol

Answer: Potassium hydroxide is an inorganic compound with the formula KOH, and is commonly called caustic potash.

Question related to Medieval Periodic Table:

Answer: Mendeleev's Periodic Law states that the physical and chemical properties of elements are periodic functions of their atomic weights.

Melting point of Aluminium

Answer: 660.3 °C - Aluminium has a higher melting point compared to other metals like copper, iron, and brass. In its pure form, its melting point is recorded at approximately 660 degrees Celsius or 1220 degrees Fahrenheit.

What is the effect of adding salt to ice?

Answer: When salt is applied, it dissolves into separate sodium and chloride ions that disrupt the bonds between water molecules. As the ions loosen hydrogen bonds, the ice melts into water.

Question related to magnetic field:

Answer: A magnetic field is a vector field that describes the magnetic influence on moving electric charges, electric currents, and magnetic materials.

Who invented Argon?

Answer: Lord Rayleigh and Sir William Ramsay

Question-related to Beriberi Disease:

Answer: Beriberi is a condition that occurs in people who are deficient in thiamine (vitamin B1).

Question related to Orbit:

Answer: An orbit is a regular, repeating path that one object takes around another object or center of gravity. Orbiting objects, which are called satellites, include planets, moons, asteroids, and manmade devices. Objects orbit each other because of gravity.

Scientific name Of National Tree of India

Answer: Ficus Bengalensis is the scientific name of the national tree of India, the Banyan Tree

What is the correct electronic configuration of copper?

Answer: The electron configuration for Cu is 1s22s22p63s23p64s13d10

CSIR comes under which Ministry?

Answer: Ministry of Science and Technology, GOI

Vitamin related question

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory-Based General Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) Questions with Answers

When was National Hydrogen Mission launched?

Answer: 15th August 2021 - Prime Minister launched the National Hydrogen Mission on India's 75th Independence Day (i.e. 15th August 2021). The Mission aims to aid the government in meeting its climate targets and making India a green hydrogen hub.

Chlorine Group:

Answer: Chlorine is in group 17 of the periodic table, also called the halogens, and is not found as an element in nature - only as a compound. The most common of these being salt, or sodium chloride, and the potassium compounds sylvite (or potassium chloride) and carnallite (potassium magnesium chloride hexahydrate).

Question related to Biosphere Reserve:

Answer: Biosphere reserves are sites established by countries and recognized under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme to promote sustainable development based on local community efforts and sound science.

Acid and Base

Sodium position in the periodic table

Answer: Sodium is a chemical element with the symbol Na (from Latin natrium) and atomic number 11. It is a soft, silvery-white, highly reactive metal.

Inert Gases position in Periodic Table

Answer: Group 8A — The Noble or Inert Gases. Group 8A (or VIIIA) of the periodic table are the noble gases or inert gases: helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and radon (Rn).

Terrestrial Planet

Answer: The planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars, are called terrestrial because they have a compact, rocky surface like Earth's terra firma. The terrestrial planets are the four innermost planets in the solar system.

Nitromethane formula

Answer: Nitromethane (CH3NO2) is an important organic chemical raw material with a wide variety of applications as well as one of the most common pollutants

Theory of Physics in the 1800 Era:

Answer: Mechanics, Electromagnetism, and Statistical mechanics (a fundamentally new approach to science)

Limestone caves

Answer: A limestone cave or cavern is a natural cavity that is formed underneath the Earth's surface that can range from a few metres to many kilometres in length and depth. Most of the world's caves, including those at the Cradle of Humankind, are formed in porous limestone.