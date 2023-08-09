SSC CHSL 2023 Geography GK Questions PDF: Download Memory Based Question Paper with Answer Key

SSC CHSL 2023 Geography GK Question Paper with A nswer Key PDF : Download the memory-based Geography questions from General Awareness and GK section that came in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam.

SSC CHSL 2023 Geography GK Question Paper with Answer Key PDF: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam between August 2 and August 17, 2023. To aid candidates in their preparation, we will be providing essential memory-based Geography questions from the General Awareness and GK section, along with answers based on feedback from candidates who have already taken the SSC CHSL Tier-1 2023 exam. It is strongly recommended that candidates thoroughly review these questions to achieve high scores in the examination.

SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Geography (GK) Question Paper with Answer Key

Let’s have a look at the important Geography questions that are being covered in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam:

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 Exam Memory-Based Geography Questions with Answers

Bihu Dance is from which Indian State?

Answer: The Bihu dance is an indigenous folk dance from the Indian state of Assam. It is related to the Bihu festival and is an important part of Assamese culture.

Question-related to Eastern and Western Ghats:

Answer: Ghats, two mountain ranges forming the eastern and western edges, respectively, of the Deccan plateau of peninsular India. The two ranges run roughly parallel to the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea coasts, respectively, from which they are separated by strips of fairly level coastal land.

Rameshwaram Temple is located in:

Answer: Ramanathaswamy Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to the god Shiva located on Rameswaram island in the state of Tamil Nadu, India.

Which part of the UK is Britain?

Answer: The United Kingdom is used to describe the political unit consisting of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Great Britain is the geographical term referring to the island simply known as Britain.

Lowest Sex Ratio in Indian State:

Answer: Haryana

India’s Literacy Rate

Answer: India's total literacy rate is 77.70% (2021 and 2022)

Question related to Kedarnath

Answer: Kedarnath is a town and Nagar Panchayat in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, India, known primarily for the Kedarnath Temple.

Which of the following states of India became the first carbon-free state?

Answer: Himachal Pradesh

Capital of the Hindu-shahi Kingdom:

Answer: The Capital of the Hindu-shahi Kingdom was “Hund”, a village near Peshawar in Pakistan on the Banks of the river Indus.

Which State banned online gaming in October 2020?

Answer: Andhra Pradesh banned online gaming in October 2020. The Legislative Assembly adopted the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Amendment Bill-2020. The Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 1974 was amended.

Which of the following festival is celebrated in Manipur?

Answer: Yaosang is a festival celebrated in Manipur for five days in spring, starting on the full moon day of the month of Lamda (February–March).

Sindhu River originates from:

Answer: The Indus River is a major south-flowing river in South Asia, particularly Pakistan. Originating in the western part of Tibet in the vicinity of Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, the river runs a course through northern India (Ladakh), into northern Pakistan, and then flows along the entire length of Pakistani Punjab to merge into the Arabian Sea near the city of Thatta in Sindh.

A small hill formed by a glacier in an oval shape:

Answer: DRUMLIN is an elongated or oval hill of glacial drift.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory-Based Geography Questions with Answers

Tamilisai Soundara Rajan is lieutenant governor of which territory?

Answer: Tamilisai Soundararajan (born 2 June 1961) is an Indian politician serving as the 2nd and current Governor of Telangana, and is the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Additional charge) since 18 February 2021.

Jhaveri sisters are related to which dance form?

Answer: Jhaveri sisters—the two words are synonymous with Manipuri classical dance

Where does BRICS 2021 summit held?

Answer: India

Question related to Biosphere Reserve:

Answer: Biosphere reserves are sites established by countries and recognized under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme to promote sustainable development based on local community efforts and sound science.

Hornbill Festival is celebrated in which State?

Answer: Nagaland

Which state celebrated its 50th foundation day on 21st Jan 2022?

Answer: 50th Statehood Day of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur was celebrated on 21 January 2022

Dance that is performed in the temple in South India

Answer: Bharatanatyam - Originally a temple dance for women, Bharatanatyam often is used to express Hindu religious stories and devotions.

Terrestrial Planet

Answer: The planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars, are called terrestrial because they have a compact, rocky surface like Earth's terra firma. The terrestrial planets are the four innermost planets in the solar system.

Limestone caves in India:

Answer: A limestone cave or cavern is a natural cavity that is formed underneath the Earth's surface that can range from a few metres to many kilometres in length and depth. Most of the world's caves, including those at the Cradle of Humankind, are formed in porous limestone.