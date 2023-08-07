SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (Aug 7): All Shifts Paper Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 ( Aug 7 ): Check the paper review of the SSC CHSL exam held on August 7, 2023, for all shifts. This exam analysis includes information about the difficulty level of the question paper, the types of questions asked, and the number of good attempts in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023 (Aug 7 All Shifts): The Staff Selection Commission held the SSC CHSL exam today, August 7, 2023, and the candidates who appeared in the Tier-1 exam shared their feedback and topics of the questions asked in the exam. We have carefully analysed this feedback to provide a comprehensive analysis of the SSC CHSL exam 2023. This analysis includes evaluations of question difficulty, the number of good attempts, and anticipated cut-off marks.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis (August 7, 2023): Tier-1 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

According to the feedback received from candidates who appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023, the overall difficulty of the paper was considered 'easy to moderate.' Please refer to the table below to discover the difficulty levels for each section and the corresponding number of good attempts in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam.

Subject SSC CHSL Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning Easy to Moderate 20-22 Quantitative Aptitude Easy to Moderate 17-19 General Awareness Moderate 17-18 English Comprehension Easy to Moderate 20-22 Total Easy to Moderate 73-78

SSC CHSL Section Wise Exam Analysis 2023

Based on the candidates' evaluations, the questions asked in all shifts of the Tier I exam were rated as 'easy to moderate' in difficulty. Below, you can find the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam for all the sections mentioned.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL General Intelligence & Reasoning section shared below:

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics No. of Questions Asked Analogy 1-2 Odd one out 2-3 Series 2-3 Statement and Conclusions 1 Calendar 1 Non-verbal Reasoning 3-4 Coding-Decoding 2-3 Mathematical Operations 2-3 Syllogism 1-2 Miscellaneous 3-4 Total 25

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: General Awareness (GA, GK, GS, Current Affairs Section)

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL General Awareness section shared below:

SSC CHSL GA Topics (Shift-2) Questions Asked History 3-4 Polity 4-5 Geography 2-3 Economics 1-2 Static GK 3-4 Biology 2-3 Chemistry 1-2 Physics 1-2 Current Affairs 6 -7 Total 25

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: English Language and Comprehension Section

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL English Comprehension shared below:

English Language & Comprehension Topics No. of Questions Asked Fill in the blanks 2-3 Sentence Improvement/ Error Detection 3-4 Idioms and Phrases 3-5 Synonyms 2-3 Antonyms 1-2 Spelling Correction 2-3 Cloze Test Passage 3-4 Total 25

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude Section

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:

Topics No. of Questions Asked Ratio & Proportion 2 Average 1 Number System 1 Simplification 1 Time and Work 1 Speed and Distance (Train) 1 Interest (SI and CI) 1 Profit and Loss 1 Algebra 3 Geometry 3 Mensuration 2 DI (Pie Chart/ Bar Graph) 2 Total 25

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2023

Let’s look at the SSC CHSL exam pattern in brief below:

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skills) 25/50 General Awareness 25/50 English Comprehension 25/50 Total 100/200

Note:

The question available in the Tier I exam is Objective Type Multiple choice based.

The Tier I exam will be asked in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.

There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

The examination analysis for each shift of the SSC CHSL exam, as presented above, will assist you in assessing your position among the numerous candidates set to appear for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Online Exam. The SSC CHSL selection process comprises three stages: Tier 1, Tier 2, and a document verification round. To advance to the next stages of recruitment, candidates must meet the prescribed cut-off marks.