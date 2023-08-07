SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (Aug 7): All Shifts Paper Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2023 (Aug 7): Check the paper review of the SSC CHSL exam held on August 7, 2023, for all shifts. This exam analysis includes information about the difficulty level of the question paper, the types of questions asked, and the number of good attempts in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023 (August 7 All Shifts)
SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023 (August 7 All Shifts)

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023 (Aug 7 All Shifts): The Staff Selection Commission held the SSC CHSL exam today, August 7, 2023, and the candidates who appeared in the Tier-1 exam shared their feedback and topics of the questions asked in the exam. We have carefully analysed this feedback to provide a comprehensive analysis of the SSC CHSL exam 2023. This analysis includes evaluations of question difficulty, the number of good attempts, and anticipated cut-off marks.

SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Updates

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Live Updates

Download SSC CHSL 2023 Question Paper with Answer Key PDF

Download SSC CHSL 2023 Indian Polity GK Question Paper Answer Key PDF

Check SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2nd August 2023

Check SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 3rd August 2023

Check SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 4th August 2023

Check SSC CHSL Exam Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023

Download SSC CHSL Previous Year Question Papers with Solution PDF

Practice SSC CHSL Mock Test 2023 for Free

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Important Question Topics

Check SSC CHSL Tier-1 Admit card 2023 and Application Status Details

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis (August 7, 2023): Tier-1 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

According to the feedback received from candidates who appeared for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2023, the overall difficulty of the paper was considered 'easy to moderate.' Please refer to the table below to discover the difficulty levels for each section and the corresponding number of good attempts in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam.

Career Counseling

Subject

SSC CHSL Exam Level

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Easy to Moderate

20-22

Quantitative Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

17-19

General Awareness

Moderate 

17-18

English Comprehension

Easy to Moderate

20-22

Total

Easy to Moderate

73-78

SSC CHSL Section Wise Exam Analysis 2023

Based on the candidates' evaluations, the questions asked in all shifts of the Tier I exam were rated as 'easy to moderate' in difficulty. Below, you can find the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam for all the sections mentioned.

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL General Intelligence & Reasoning section shared below:

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Analogy

1-2

Odd one out

2-3

Series

2-3

Statement and Conclusions

1

Calendar

1

Non-verbal Reasoning

3-4

Coding-Decoding

2-3

Mathematical Operations

2-3

Syllogism

1-2

Miscellaneous

3-4

Total

25

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: General Awareness (GA, GK, GS, Current Affairs Section)

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL General Awareness section shared below:

SSC CHSL GA Topics (Shift-2)

Questions Asked

History

3-4

Polity

4-5

Geography

2-3

Economics

1-2

Static GK

3-4

Biology

2-3

Chemistry

1-2

Physics

1-2

Current Affairs

6 -7

Total

25

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: English Language and Comprehension Section

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL English Comprehension shared below:

English Language & Comprehension Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Fill in the blanks

2-3

Sentence Improvement/ Error Detection

3-4

Idioms and Phrases

3-5

Synonyms

2-3

Antonyms

1-2

Spelling Correction

2-3

Cloze Test Passage

3-4

Total

25

SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023: Quantitative Aptitude Section

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CHSL Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:

Topics

No. of Questions Asked

Ratio & Proportion

2

Average

1

Number System

1

Simplification

1

Time and Work

1

Speed and Distance (Train)

1

Interest (SI and CI)

1

Profit and Loss

1

Algebra

3

Geometry

3

Mensuration

2

DI (Pie Chart/ Bar Graph)

2

Total

25

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2023

Let’s look at the SSC CHSL exam pattern in brief below:

Section

Question/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

1 hour

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skills)

25/50

General Awareness 

25/50

English Comprehension

25/50

Total

100/200

Note:

  • The question available in the Tier I exam is Objective Type Multiple choice based. 
  • The Tier I exam will be asked in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.
  • There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

The examination analysis for each shift of the SSC CHSL exam, as presented above, will assist you in assessing your position among the numerous candidates set to appear for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 Online Exam. The SSC CHSL selection process comprises three stages: Tier 1, Tier 2, and a document verification round. To advance to the next stages of recruitment, candidates must meet the prescribed cut-off marks.

Also Read

Download SSC CHSL 2023 New Exam Pattern & Syllabus PDF

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Job Profile, Salary, Promotion Detail

Check SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2023 in Detail

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Exam Preparation Strategy

Check SSC CHSL 2023 Data Entry Operator DEO Recruitment Details

Check SSC CHSL LDC/JSA Govt Post Recruitment 2023 Details

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Exam?

As per the SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023, the questions asked in the Tier-1 exam held on August 7, 2023, were of 'easy to moderate' level.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2023 held on August 7?

As per the SSC CHSL Exam Analysis 2023, the number of good attempts is 73-78 questions.

Q3. Is there any negative marking in the SSC CHSL 2023 Tier-1 exam?

Yes, a negative marking of 0.50 marks will be applicable for each wrong answer.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next