Govt of Odisha Recruitment 2020 for Driver and Khalasis Posts in Jagatsinghpur

Govt of Odisha Recruitment 2020: District Office Jagatsinghpur, Government of Odisha has released the recruitment notification for the post of Temporary Launch Driver and Temporary Boat Khalasi. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 18 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 18 August 2020

District Office Jagatsinghpur Vacancy Details

Temporary Launch Driver - 6 Posts

Temporary Boat Khalasi - 9 Posts

Eligibility Criteria District Office Jagatsinghpur Launch Driver and Boat Khalasi Posts

Educational Qualification for Launch Driver and Boat Khalasi

7 th class passed as per syllabus of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or any other equivalent. For the post of Khalasi, must be having training completion certificate from the crew training institute by the govt. and for the post of Launch Driver 2 nd class Lunch Driver Certificate is mandatory

class passed as per syllabus of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or any other equivalent. For the post of Khalasi, must be having training completion certificate from the crew training institute by the govt. and for the post of Launch Driver 2 class Lunch Driver Certificate is mandatory He must be able to speak, read and write Odia

How to Apply for District Office Jagatsinghpur Launch Driver and Boat Khalasi Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit it along with relevant documents to the collector, Jagatsingpur (Emergency Section), Collectorate, PIN 754103 on or before 18 August 2020 by 5 PM.

District Office Jagatsinghpur Launch Driver and Boat Khalasi Recruitment Notification PDF