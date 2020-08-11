Govt of Odisha Recruitment 2020 for Driver and Khalasis Posts in Jagatsinghpur

Govt of Odisha Recruitment 2020: District Office Jagatsinghpur, Government of Odisha has released the recruitment notification for the post of Temporary Launch Driver and Temporary Boat Khalasi. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 18 August 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 18 August 2020
District Office Jagatsinghpur Vacancy Details
- Temporary Launch Driver - 6 Posts
- Temporary Boat Khalasi - 9 Posts
Eligibility Criteria District Office Jagatsinghpur Launch Driver and Boat Khalasi Posts
Educational Qualification for Launch Driver and Boat Khalasi
- 7th class passed as per syllabus of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or any other equivalent. For the post of Khalasi, must be having training completion certificate from the crew training institute by the govt. and for the post of Launch Driver 2nd class Lunch Driver Certificate is mandatory
- He must be able to speak, read and write Odia
How to Apply for District Office Jagatsinghpur Launch Driver and Boat Khalasi Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit it along with relevant documents to the collector, Jagatsingpur (Emergency Section), Collectorate, PIN 754103 on or before 18 August 2020 by 5 PM.
District Office Jagatsinghpur Launch Driver and Boat Khalasi Recruitment Notification PDF