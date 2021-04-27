Govt of Punjab Recrutiment 2021 for 488 DHFW Medical Officer (MO) Posts

Govt of Punjab DHFW Punjab Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), Governement of Punjab has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Specialists) in various health institutions/ offices. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 28 April 2021 and attend the Walk in Interview to be held on 30 April 2021 at 10:00 AM.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 28 April 2021 Walk-in-Interview Date - 30 April 2021 (Friday) Time - 10 AM Venue - Directorate of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW), PARIVAR KALYAN BHAWAN, SECTOR 34-A, CHANDIGARH

Govt of Punjab DHFW Punjab Vacancy Details

Medical officer - 488 Posts

Anesthesia - 121

Medicine - 98

Radiology- 25

Pediatrics - 119

Chest & TB - 6

Gynaecology-119

Govt of Punjab DHFW Punjab Pay Scale:

Rs. 53100/-

Eligibility Criteria for DHFW Punjab MO Jobs

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have M.B.B.S. Degree and holding a Post Graduate degree in requisite specialty, recognized by the Medical Council of India and must be registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council in India. Registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council in India

Age Limit:

Between 18 and 37 years on 23 April 2021

Selection Criteria for Govt of Punjab DHFW Punjab Jobs

The selection will be based on the academic performance and interview. Academic qualifications will have 50% weightage while the interview will carry 50% weightage.

How to Apply for DHFW Punjab Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates are required to submit the application along with self attested photocopies of testimonials latest by 28 April 2021, 5:00 pm at Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Punjab, Parivar Kalyan Bhawan, Room No. 224, Sector-34-A, Chandigarh.

