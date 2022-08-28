GPSC AE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 77 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post, Check Eligibility

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online application for the 77 Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post on its official website. Check DRDO recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited application for the 77 Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2 posts on its official website. These vacancies are available under the Road and Building Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 09 September 2022.

Candidates having Bachelor in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) obtained from any recognized University with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Rs. 9300-34,800/- (Grade Pay Rs.4600/-) As per RP-2016 Pay matrix level 8 Minimum Rs. 44900. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their performance in Prelim (Objective) + Interview.

Notification Details GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 :

Advt.No.15/2022-23

Important Dates GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09 September 2022

Vacancy Details GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Assistant Engineer (Civil)-77

Eligibility Criteria GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Possess Bachelor in Engineering (Civil) or Technology (Civil) obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational institutions recognized as such or declared to be a deemed as a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. Possess the basic knowledge of computer application as prescribed in the Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules, 1967; Possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both. Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





Pay Scale GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

As per ROP-2016 Pay Matrix Level 8 Minimum Rs.44,900/- – Maximum Rs.1,42,400/-

GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for GPSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 09 September 2022.