GPSC Provisional Key 2021 Released for Assistant Manager

GPSC Provisional Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts), (GMDC), Class-2 Post against Advertisement No 137/2019-20 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) Post can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), it has uploaded the Provisional Answer Key for the Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts), (GMDC),Class-2 Post on its official website. Commission has conducted the Preliminary examination on 09 January 2021. Candidates can check the Provisional Answer Key for the question number 001-300 available on the official website of GPSC.

Candidates appeared in the preliminary examination for Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts) post should note that they can raise their objections/suggestions, if any, with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) available on the official website. Candidates will have to submit their objections for each question on separate sheet. Last date to submit the objections is 19 January 2021.

Candidates can check the GPSC Provisional Key 2021 and process to raise the objections notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Key 2021 for Assistant Manager Class-2 Post





How to Download: GPSC Provisional Key 2021 for Assistant Manager Class-2 Post