GPSC Final Key 2021 for Associate Professor for Class-I Post Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Associate Professor Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the Associate Professor Obstetrics and Gynecology, General State Service, Class-1 Post against Advt No.57/2019-20. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor Post can check the Final Key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission had conducted the prelims exam for Associate Professor on 24-02-2021. All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor can check the PDF available on the official website.

Earlier Gujarat Public Service Commission had released the prelims provisional key for Associate Professor Obstetrics and Gynecology, General State Service, Class-1 Post on 25-02-2021. Candidates had submitted their suggestions/objections till 05-03 -2021. Now commission has uploaded the Final Key for the Associate Professor posts on its official website.

All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor, Obstetrics and Gynecology, General State Service, Class-1 (Special Recruitment) Class-1Health and Family Welfare Department can check the final answer key available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Final Key 2021 for Associate Professor for Class-I Post





How to Download: GPSC Final Key 2021 for Associate Professor for Class-I Post