GPSC Provisional Key 2021 for Associate Professor Post Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till March 05

GPSC Associate Professor Provisional Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for Associate Professor post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor post can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had conducted the prelims exam for Associate Professor, Skin and V. D., General State Service, Class-1 post on 24 February 2021. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor Class-1 post against Advertisement No 60/2019-20 can download the provisional answer key available on the official website.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor post should note that they have the opportunity to raise their objections, if any with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) available on the official website. As per the notification released, candidates can submit their suggestions/objections in prescribed format of suggestion sheet physically on or before 05 March 2021.

All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor post can check the Provisional Key 2021 on the official website of GPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.



