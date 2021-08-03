GPSC DYSO Answer Key 2021 Out @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download Provisional Key Here

GPSC DYSO Answer Key 2021 has been released by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check Here

GPSC DYSO Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the answer key of preliminary exam held on 01 August 2021 for the post of Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3. Candidates can download DYSO Provisional Answer Key from the official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC DYSO Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download GPSC DYSO Provisional Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

GPSC DYSO Answer Key Download Link 2021

Candidates can submit objection through online objection submission system from 04 August 2021. The last date for submitting objection is 10 August 2021.

Objections and answers suggested by the candidate should be in compliance with the responses given by him in his answer sheet. Objections shall not be considered, in case, if responses given in the answer sheet /response sheet and submitted suggestions are differed. Objection for each question should be made on separate sheet. Objection for more than one question in single sheet shall not be considered.

How to Download GPSC DYSO Answer Key ?