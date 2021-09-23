GPSC DYSO Result 2021 Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: 4942 Candidates Qualified for Mains Exam, Check Cut-Off Here

GPSC DYSO Result 2021 PDF has been released by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check Download Link, Cut-Off Here.

GPSC DYSO Result 2021 PDF: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted the DYSO Prelims Exam on 01 August 2021. Today, on 23 September, GPSC has uploaded list of qualified candidates in preliminary exam for the post of Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3 on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Such candidates who appeared in this exam can check the roll numbers of selected candidates, cut-off and final answer key through the list. GPSC DYSO Result Link is available below. The candidates can download DYSO Result from this link below:

GPSC DYSO Result Download Link 2021

GPSC DYSO Cut-Off

The candidates can check the Cut-off marks means marks obtained by the last candidate in merit list (arrangement of total marks obtained in descending order) of the concerned category.

General Male - 72.26 498

General Female - 62.47 243

EWS Male - 72.26 1155

EWS Female - 62.47 235

SEBC Male - 72.26 1698

SEBC Female - 62.47

SC Male 72.26

SC Female 62.47 96

ST Male 65.24 174

ST Female 54.50

GPSC DYSO Marks 2021

All candidates who have attended the prelims exam can check their marks from 25 September 2021 at 4 PM hours onwards by using his/her credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s website.

GPSC DYSO Mains Exam 2021



A total of 4942 candidates are declared qualified for the mains exam. The exam is sceduled to be conducted on 17th and 24th October, 2021 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to apply for the mains exam through online Application Form. For the purpose, the public advertisement will be given and the candidates shall apply within the stipulated time.

How to Download GPSC DYSO Result ?

Go to official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Click on ‘Result’ Tab given at the right side of the homepage

A new window will open where you are required to Click on the 'PT/Mains Result' link given against 'Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3 |Class-3 | General Administrative Department'

Now, click on 'Eligibility List (Main) - 27/2020-21 - LECMWE-27-202021.pdf'

Download GPSC DYSO Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates