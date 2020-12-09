GPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Gujarat Engineering Service Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details Here

GPSC Gujarat Engineering Service Interview Schedule 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Gujarat Engineering Service against Advt. No. 113/2018-19 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Gujarat Engineering Service Exam can check the interview schedule available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

How to Download: GPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Gujarat Engineering Service

Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Go to the News & Events List section/Gujarat Engineering Service, Clas-1 and Class-2 Class-2Road & Buildings Department of the Home Page.

Click on the link Interview Schedule - 113/2018-19 - IP-113-2018-19.pdf on the Home Page.

You will get the PDF of the Interview Schedule in a new window.

Candidates should take Print Out of PDF and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that earlier Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had invited applications for the Gujarat Engineering Service posts against Advt. No. 113/2018-19 on its official website.