GPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 out for Private Secretary and Section Officer Posts, Download @gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the mains admit card for recruitment to the post of Private Secretary (Gujarati) against the advertisement number 08 2019-20 and Section Officer against the advertisement number 123/2019-20. The candidates who have qualified for the mains exam can download their admit cards through the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc.ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The exam date and time for the exam are mentioned on the admit card. The candidates can download GPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 out for Private Secretary and Section Officer Posts by using their application number and date of birth on the login available on the official website. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the steps to download GPSC Mains Admit Card 2021.

How and Where to Download GPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 out for Private Secretary and Section Officer Posts?

Visit the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc.ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Click on the mains call letter available on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Select Job, Confirmation Number, Birth Date and Click on submit button. The GPSC Mains Admit Card 2021will be displayed on the screen. Download GPSC Mains Admit Card 2021for Private Secretary and Section Officer Posts and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download GPSC Mains Admit Card 2021

The candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the day of the exam along with a photo identity card. The candidates are also advised to read all instructions given on the admit card before appearing in the exam. The candidates can directly download GPSC Mains Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.