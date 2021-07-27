GPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed Against Advt. 74,134,135, 136,148 and 153@gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details

GPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed : Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has postponed the prelims exam for various posts against Advt. No. 74,134,135, 136,148 and 153/2020-21. All such candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for various posts in different departments can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
According to the short notification released, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has decided to postponed the various posts of Professor for various departments. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the postponement notice on its official website.
All such candidates who are part of the Preliminary Examination for the post of Advt. No. 74,134,135, 136,148 and 153/2020-21 can check the postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for GPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Postponement Notice
How to Download: GPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Postponement Notice
- Go to official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission- -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- Go to the News & Event Details Section available on the home page.
- Click on the link "Important Notice regarding postponement of Preliminary Examination for the post of Advt. No. 74,134,135, 136,148 and 153/2020-21" available on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the desired GPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Postponement Notice.
- Candidates are advised to download and save the same for your future reference.