GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021 Released for Assistant Manager Information Technology Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF
Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the Prelims Exam for Assistant Manager on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the Prelims Exam for Assistant Manager against Advt. No. 141/ 2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager Post can check the Final Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted the prelims exam for the post of Assistant Manager against Advt. No. 141/ 2019-20 on 13 December 2020. Commission has uploaded the final answer key for the prelims exam for Question No. 001-300 on its official website.
All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Information Technology), Class-2 (GMDC) Class-2 Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking) can check the Answer Key for all the series including A/B/C/D are available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021 for Assistant Manager Information Technology Post
How to Download: GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021 for Assistant Manager Information Technology Post
- Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- Visit to the News & Events List section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link Assistant Manager (Information Technology), Class-2 (GMDC) Class-2Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking)/Final Key (Prelim) - 141/2019-20 - FAK-141-2019-20.pdf on the Home Page.
- You will get the PDF of the desired Finall Key on your screen.
- You can take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
|General Knowledge for Exams
|Current Affairs for Exams
|Latest Job Notifications