GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021 Released for Assistant Manager Information Technology Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the Prelims Exam for Assistant Manager against Advt. No. 141/ 2019-20 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager Post can check the Final Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted the prelims exam for the post of Assistant Manager against Advt. No. 141/ 2019-20 on 13 December 2020. Commission has uploaded the final answer key for the prelims exam for Question No. 001-300 on its official website.

All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Information Technology), Class-2 (GMDC) Class-2 Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking) can check the Answer Key for all the series including A/B/C/D are available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021 for Assistant Manager Information Technology Post





How to Download: GPSC Prelims Final Key 2021 for Assistant Manager Information Technology Post