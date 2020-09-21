GPSC Prelims Marks 2020 Released for Accounts Officer Class-2 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

GPSC Prelims Marks 2020 Released for Accounts Officer Posts: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims exam Marks for the Preliminary Examination for Advt. No. 27/2019-20, Accounts Officer, Class-2 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in GPSC Accounts Officer Prelims Exam can download their marks on GPSC official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the GPSC, the Prelims Marks for the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination for Advt. No. 27/2019-20, Accounts Officer, Class-2 Preliminary Test is uploaded on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Account Officer Prelim Examination can check their marks available on the official website. GPSC has conducted the Prelims Exam for the Accounts Officer, Class-2 Posts on 05.01.2020.

In a bid to check the Prelims Marks for the Accounts Officer posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including their Confirmation No and Birth Date on the official website.

Earlier GPSC has declared the Prelims exam result for the Accounts Officer, Gujarat Accounts Service, Class‐2 Posts on its official website. A total of 1120 Candidates were declared qualified in the Prelims Exam who will appear for the Mains Exam for the Account Officer Posts.

Candidates appeared in the Prelims exam check their marks available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Prelims Marks 2020 for Accounts Officer Posts





How to Download: GPSC Prelims Marks 2020 for Accounts Officer Posts