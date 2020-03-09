GPSC Professor Final Answer Key 2020 Released@ gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details Here

GPSC Professor Final Answer Key 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final answer key for the posts of Professor, Anaesthesiology, General State Service, Class-I on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the written exam for the Professor posts can check the Final Answer Key from the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

The Preliminary Exam for Professor, Anaesthesiology, General State Service, Class-I, was held on 09-02-2020. All candidates who have appeared in the test, can check the Final Answer Key available on the official website of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC).

Earlier Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had published the recruitment for the Professor, Anaesthesiology, General State Service, Class-1 Class-1Health and Family Welfare Department against Advt. No. 37/2019-20. A number of candidates were applied for the posts in the state.



GPSC Professor Final Answer Key 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website of GPSC i.e.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Go the Answer Key section of the Home Page.

Click on the link Final Key (Prelim) 37/2019-20 Professor, Anaesthesiology, General State Service, Class-1 Class-1 on the Home Page.

The PDF of the desired Answer Key will display on your screen.

Candidates should take Print Out of answer key and save a copy for future reference.

