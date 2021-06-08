GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Project Manager and other Posts Released @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Downoad PDF

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the interview schedule for the various posts including Joint Director, Project Manager, Geologist and other on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC will conduct the interview for Geologist, Class-I Under Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department (against Advt. No. 76/2018-19) on 17 June 2021. Interview for Project Manager, Class-I

Under Industries and Mines Department against Advt. No 29/2019-20 is scheduled on 15 June 2021.

Interview for Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health, in the Gujarat Industrial Safety and Health Service, Class-1 against Advertisement No. 102/2018-19 will be held on 18 June 2021. Interview for Assistant Research Officer, Class-2, General State Service, Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar Department Class-2 will be conducted on 16 June 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for Interview round for these posts including Joint Director, Project Manager, Geologist and other posts can check the details interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

