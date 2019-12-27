GPSC Recruitment 2019-20, 1466 Vacancies for Police Inspector, Translator and Other Posts

GPSC Recruitment 2019-20: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Police Inspector, Translator , Agriculture Officer, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, Gujarat Educational Service, Chemist, Section Officer, Gynaecologist, Industrial Promotion Officer, State Tax Inspector, Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle and Other.

A total of 1466 vacancies are available under GPSC Recruitment 2020. GPSC online applications are available on GPSC official website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates can apply for GPSC Jobs on or before 10 January 2020.

Important Date

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application – 26 December 2019

Last date for Submission of Online Application - 10 January 2020

GPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1466

Agriculture Officer, Class-2, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-Operation Department – 92 Posts

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, Class-1 |Class-1 – 4 Posts

Gujarat Educational Service, Class-2, (Administrative Branch) – 141 Posts

Chemist, Class-1, in Gujarat Mining Service under the Commissionerate of Geology and Mining |Class-1 |Industries and Mines Department – 1 Post

Translator, Class-3, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department |Class-3 |Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department – 1 Post

Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-2 |Class-2 |General Administrative Department

General Administrative Department – 5 Posts

Anesthetist, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare | Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 132 Posts

Gynaecologist, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare | Class-1 | Health and Family Welfare – 274 Posts

Orthopaedic Surgeon, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 50 Posts

Dermatologist, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 10 Posts

Assistant Professor, Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge, Class-1 (Dental) |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 2 Posts

Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 |Class-2 |Home Department – 40 Potsts

Dental Surgeon, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 7 Posts

General Surgeon, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare |Class-1 Health and Family Welfare – 193 Posts

Physician, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 61 Posts

Ophthalmic Surgeon, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare |Class-1 |Health and Family WelfareGeneral Administrative Department – 26 Posts

Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2, Ports and Transport Department |Class-2 |Ports and Transport Department – 57 Posts

Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3, Ports and Transport Department |Class-3 |Ports and Transport – 93 Posts

Principal, Gujarat Nursing Service, Class-1, Health & Family Welfare Department |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 8 Posts

Lecturer (Senior Scale), Gujarat Nursing Services, Class-1 |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare Department – 10 Posts

State Tax Inspector, Class-3 |Class-3 |Finance Department – 243 Posts

Industrial Promotion Officer, Class-2, General State Service |Class-2 |Industries and Mines – 7 Posts

How to Apply for GPSC Jobs 2019

Eligible candidates apply online through the website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in on or before on or before 10 January 2020.

GPSC Recruitment 2019-20 Notification and Online Application Link