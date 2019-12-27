GPSC Recruitment 2019-20, 1466 Vacancies for Police Inspector, Translator and Other Posts

GPSC Recruitment 2019-20: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Police Inspector, Translator , Agriculture Officer, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, Gujarat Educational Service, Chemist, Section Officer, Gynaecologist, Industrial Promotion Officer, State Tax Inspector, Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle and Other.
A total of 1466 vacancies are available under GPSC Recruitment 2020. GPSC online applications are available on GPSC official website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates can apply for GPSC Jobs on or before 10 January 2020.
Important Date
- Starting Date for Submission of Online Application – 26 December 2019
- Last date for Submission of Online Application - 10 January 2020
GPSC Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 1466
- Agriculture Officer, Class-2, Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-Operation Department – 92 Posts
- Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, Class-1 |Class-1 – 4 Posts
- Gujarat Educational Service, Class-2, (Administrative Branch) – 141 Posts
- Chemist, Class-1, in Gujarat Mining Service under the Commissionerate of Geology and Mining |Class-1 |Industries and Mines Department – 1 Post
- Translator, Class-3, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department |Class-3 |Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department – 1 Post
- Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-2 |Class-2 |General Administrative Department
- General Administrative Department – 5 Posts
- Anesthetist, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare | Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 132 Posts
- Gynaecologist, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare | Class-1 | Health and Family Welfare – 274 Posts
- Orthopaedic Surgeon, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 50 Posts
- Dermatologist, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 10 Posts
- Assistant Professor, Prosthodontics and Crown and Bridge, Class-1 (Dental) |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 2 Posts
- Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class-2 |Class-2 |Home Department – 40 Potsts
- Dental Surgeon, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 7 Posts
- General Surgeon, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare |Class-1 Health and Family Welfare – 193 Posts
- Physician, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 61 Posts
- Ophthalmic Surgeon, Class-1, Gujarat Health and Medical Service, Health and Family Welfare |Class-1 |Health and Family WelfareGeneral Administrative Department – 26 Posts
- Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2, Ports and Transport Department |Class-2 |Ports and Transport Department – 57 Posts
- Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-3, Ports and Transport Department |Class-3 |Ports and Transport – 93 Posts
- Principal, Gujarat Nursing Service, Class-1, Health & Family Welfare Department |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare – 8 Posts
- Lecturer (Senior Scale), Gujarat Nursing Services, Class-1 |Class-1 |Health and Family Welfare Department – 10 Posts
- State Tax Inspector, Class-3 |Class-3 |Finance Department – 243 Posts
- Industrial Promotion Officer, Class-2, General State Service |Class-2 |Industries and Mines – 7 Posts
How to Apply for GPSC Jobs 2019
Eligible candidates apply online through the website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in on or before on or before 10 January 2020.
GPSC Recruitment 2019-20 Notification and Online Application Link