GPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022-23 (Released) at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download Major Exams Date PDF

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Revised Calendar for the Examinations on its official website.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF here.

GPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022-23: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Revised Calendar for the Examinations to be conducted during the year 2022-23 on its official website. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the tentative schedule of all the major exams including including Nursing Superintendent, Section Officer, Radiologist, Nursing Officer, Manager Grade I and others scheduled in 2022-23 on the official website.

Direct Link to Download: GPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022-23

https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/Documents/AdvertismentDocument/RES-21092022.pdf

Commission has uploaded the PDF of all the major exams scheduled from September 2022 to January 2023. Candidates can download the revised scheduled for various exams including Nursing Superintendent, Section Officer, Radiologist, Nursing Officer, Manager Grade I, Child Development Planning Officer, Veterinary Officer and others.

