GPSSB MPHW Result 2023: Check Multi-Purpose Health Worker Final Selection List, Direct Link to Download PDF List

GPSSB MPHW 2023 Final Selection List: Know here how to download Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) Final Selection List For Multi-Purpose Health Worker GPSSB MPHW 2023. Check Name, Roll No. Registration No. and other details.

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the Final Selection list of candidates who appeared for Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male) (Class-III) Exam 2022(GPSSB MPHW 2022). The candidates who appeared for GPSSB MPHW 2023 can check their Name, Selection and other details in the Final Selection List. The Final Selection list along with the cutoffs can be downloaded from the official website of Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) at- https://gpssb.gujarat.gov.in/

How to Download the GPSSB MPHW 2023 Final Selection List

Candidates can download the GPSSB MPHW 2023 Final Selection List by following the steps given below

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) at- https://gpssb.gujarat.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to latest updates section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “ADVT No.17/2021-22 Multi-Purpose Health Worker Final Select List & Recommendation List”

Step 4: After clicking the link a PDF of Final Selection List will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your Name, Registration no. and Marks in Final Selection List.

Candidates can also download the Final Selection List from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download the GPSSB MPHW 2023 Final Selection List PDF

The candidates have been Finally selected based on the marks scored by them in the Written Test. For the 1866 vacancies notified in the recruitment advertisement released in May 2022 1866 candidates have been Finally shortlisted for appointment. This means all the vacancies have been filled for Multi-Purpose Health Worker. Along with the selection list marks obtained by the candidates and category wise cut off has also been released. For other details related to recruitment candidates can check official Notification along with the result notification provided in the article. Candidates are advised to carefully check the result pdf.