GPSSB Talati Result 2023: Download OJAS Jr Clerk Exam Marks, Final Answer Key, Merit List at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

GPSSB Talati Result 2023: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board, Gandhinagar announced the GPSSB Junior Clerk Result and & GPSSB Talati Exam Result for the candidates who attended exam. The result has been published for a total of 9.53 lakhs of candidates. Out of total 1932 students are listed for selection for Junior Clerk Posts and 4635 students for the post of Village Panchayat Secretary (Talati cum Mantri). In addition, the board has uploaded the final answer and marks, in a PDF, of all the students.

Students can check the cutoff marks, steps to download the result and other details by scrolling down:

Steps to Check GPSSB Talati Cutoff Marks 2023

The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks FOR MALE in the table below:

General 43.176
EWS 39.018
SEBC 38.988
SC 38.684
ST 29.316

The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks FOR Females in the table below:

General 36.236
EWS 32.048
SEBC 32.088
SC 32.756
ST 26.170

Check GPSSB Jr Clerk Cutoff Marks 2023

The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks FOR MALE in the table below:

General 54.062
EWS 51.956 
SEBC 51.956 
SC 51.616
ST 39.288

The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks FOR Females in the table below:

General 47.152
EWS 44.794
SEBC 43.752
SC 45.463
ST 36.206 

GPSSB Result 2023 Overview

Name of the Recruitment Board

Gujarat Panchayat Seva Selection Board (GPSSB)

Exam Name

GPSSB Talati Exam 2023 and OJAS Jr Clerk Exam 2023

Post Name

Talati cum Mantri and Junior Clerk

GPSSB Talati Vacancies

3000+

GPSSB Jr Clerk Vacancies

1181

GPSSB Talati Exam Date 2023

07 May 2023

GPSSB Jr Clerk Exam Date 2023

09 May 2023

GPSSB Talati Result Date 2023

16 June 2023

GPSSB Talati Final Answer Key  Date 2023

16 June 2023

Selection Process

Written exam

Interview

Document Verification

Official Website

gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

Steps to Check GPSSB Result 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of GPSSB at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Latest Update section;

Step 3: Now, go to ‘Junior Clerk Result’ and ‘Village Panchayat Secretary Result’

Step 3: Download GPSSB Result PDF

Step 4: Enter your Roll No/Seat No, Confirmation No, and Birth Date.

Step 5: Check your result

 

