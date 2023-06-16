GPSSB Talati Result 2023: Download OJAS Jr Clerk Exam Marks, Final Answer Key, Merit List at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

GPSSB Talati Result 2023 has been released by the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board. Check Direct Link to Download OJAS Talati Result and OJAS Jr Clerk Result, Marks, Cutoff Marks, Final Answer Key, Merit List at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

GPSSB Talati Result 2023: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board, Gandhinagar announced the GPSSB Junior Clerk Result and & GPSSB Talati Exam Result for the candidates who attended exam. The result has been published for a total of 9.53 lakhs of candidates. Out of total 1932 students are listed for selection for Junior Clerk Posts and 4635 students for the post of Village Panchayat Secretary (Talati cum Mantri). In addition, the board has uploaded the final answer and marks, in a PDF, of all the students.

Students can check the cutoff marks, steps to download the result and other details by scrolling down:

Steps to Check GPSSB Talati Cutoff Marks 2023

The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks FOR MALE in the table below:

General 43.176 EWS 39.018 SEBC 38.988 SC 38.684 ST 29.316

The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks FOR Females in the table below:

General 36.236 EWS 32.048 SEBC 32.088 SC 32.756 ST 26.170

Check GPSSB Jr Clerk Cutoff Marks 2023

The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks FOR MALE in the table below:

General 54.062 EWS 51.956 SEBC 51.956 SC 51.616 ST 39.288

The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks FOR Females in the table below:

General 47.152 EWS 44.794 SEBC 43.752 SC 45.463 ST 36.206

GPSSB Result 2023 Overview

Name of the Recruitment Board Gujarat Panchayat Seva Selection Board (GPSSB) Exam Name GPSSB Talati Exam 2023 and OJAS Jr Clerk Exam 2023 Post Name Talati cum Mantri and Junior Clerk GPSSB Talati Vacancies 3000+ GPSSB Jr Clerk Vacancies 1181 GPSSB Talati Exam Date 2023 07 May 2023 GPSSB Jr Clerk Exam Date 2023 09 May 2023 GPSSB Talati Result Date 2023 16 June 2023 GPSSB Talati Final Answer Key Date 2023 16 June 2023 Selection Process Written exam Interview Document Verification Official Website gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

Steps to Check GPSSB Result 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of GPSSB at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Latest Update section;

Step 3: Now, go to ‘Junior Clerk Result’ and ‘Village Panchayat Secretary Result’

Step 3: Download GPSSB Result PDF

Step 4: Enter your Roll No/Seat No, Confirmation No, and Birth Date.

Step 5: Check your result