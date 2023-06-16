GPSSB Talati Result 2023: Download OJAS Jr Clerk Exam Marks, Final Answer Key, Merit List at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in

GPSSB Talati Result 2023: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board, Gandhinagar announced the GPSSB Junior Clerk Result and & GPSSB Talati Exam Result for the candidates who attended exam. The result has been published for a total of 9.53 lakhs of candidates. Out of total 1932 students are listed for selection for Junior Clerk Posts and 4635 students for the post of Village Panchayat Secretary (Talati cum Mantri). In addition, the board has uploaded the final answer and marks, in a PDF, of all the students.
|GPSSB Talati Result 2023
|Check Marks From Here
|GPSSB Talati Merit List 2023
|Download PDF Here
|GPSSB Talati Final Answer Key 2023
|Check Here
|GPSSB Junior Clerk Result 2023
|Check Marks From Here
|GPSSB Jr Clerk Merit List 2023
|Download PDF Here
|GPSSB Jr Clerk Final Answer Key 2023
|Check Here
Students can check the cutoff marks, steps to download the result and other details by scrolling down:
'
Steps to Check GPSSB Talati Cutoff Marks 2023
The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks FOR MALE in the table below:
|General
|43.176
|EWS
|39.018
|SEBC
|38.988
|SC
|38.684
|ST
|29.316
The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks FOR Females in the table below:
|General
|36.236
|EWS
|32.048
|SEBC
|32.088
|SC
|32.756
|ST
|26.170
Check GPSSB Jr Clerk Cutoff Marks 2023
The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks FOR MALE in the table below:
|General
|54.062
|EWS
|51.956
|SEBC
|51.956
|SC
|51.616
|ST
|39.288
The candidates can check the category-wise cutoff marks FOR Females in the table below:
|General
|47.152
|EWS
|44.794
|SEBC
|43.752
|SC
|45.463
|ST
|36.206
GPSSB Result 2023 Overview
|
Name of the Recruitment Board
|
Gujarat Panchayat Seva Selection Board (GPSSB)
|
Exam Name
|
GPSSB Talati Exam 2023 and OJAS Jr Clerk Exam 2023
|
Post Name
|
Talati cum Mantri and Junior Clerk
|
GPSSB Talati Vacancies
|
3000+
|
GPSSB Jr Clerk Vacancies
|
1181
|
GPSSB Talati Exam Date 2023
|
07 May 2023
|
GPSSB Jr Clerk Exam Date 2023
|
09 May 2023
|
GPSSB Talati Result Date 2023
|
16 June 2023
|
GPSSB Talati Final Answer Key Date 2023
|
16 June 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Written exam
Interview
Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
gpssb.gujarat.gov.in
Steps to Check GPSSB Result 2023?
Step 1: Visit the official website of GPSSB at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Latest Update section;
Step 3: Now, go to ‘Junior Clerk Result’ and ‘Village Panchayat Secretary Result’
Step 3: Download GPSSB Result PDF
Step 4: Enter your Roll No/Seat No, Confirmation No, and Birth Date.
Step 5: Check your result