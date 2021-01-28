Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021: 3369 Vacancies Notified in India Post, AP, Telangana and Delhi Postal Circle, Apply Online for Post Office Jobs @appost.in

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021: India Post has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in AP, Telangana and Delhi Postal Circle. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th pass can apply to the posts through the online mode at appost.in. The online applications will be activated till 26 February 2021.

India Post AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 Online Application is already started at appost.in on 27 January 2021. The candidate who desires to apply online will have to register himself/herself in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline.

Only one Registration is allowed for one candidate. The same registration number should be used for submission of applications during the cycle to any of the circles. Mobile number mapping is mandatory for Registration. Once Registered the same mobile number will not be allowed for further Registrations of any other candidates also. Candidates can refer to this article for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 26 January 2021

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

AP Postal Circle

Branch Post Master (BPM)/Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM)/Gramin Dak Sevak - 2296

Delhi Postal Circle - 233 Posts

Telangana - 1150 Posts

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard.

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF (AP)

Download Gramin Dak Sevak Delhi Circle Recruitment Notification PDF

Download Gramin Dak Sevak Telangana Circle Recruitment Notification PDF

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 Registration Link

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 Apply Online

Official Website

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

How to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 26 February 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates will be able to take a printout of the application for future reference.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

OC/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man - Rs. 100/-

Instructions for online application: