GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat 12th Std Arts, Commerce Result Link at gseb.org, Passing Marks, and Latest News

GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Gujarat Board HSC General Arts, Commerce results will be announced on May 31, 2023. Students have to enter their seat number to check their GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce result at gseb.org. The result will also be available via WhatsApp. Check latest updates here

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 Arts, Commerce: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the class 12th result on May 31, 2023. As per the notice released, the HSC Arts and Commerce result will be announced at 8 am tomorrow. The result link for Gujarat Board general stream will be available online at gseb.org. They have to use their seat number to download their marksheet.

Apart from checking it on the official website, students can also use WhatsApp to get their marks. For this, they have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971 using the app. This time, nearly 5.91 lakh students have registered for class 12 exams. Last year, out of the 3,35,145 students appearing GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce, 2,91,287 students passed making the overall pass percentage 86.91%.

