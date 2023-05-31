gseb.org HSC 12th Result 2023 Declared, 73.27% Pass: Direct Link to Check General, Vocational, UUB, Sanskrit Madhyama Result with Seat Number, Name Wise

GSEB HSC Result 2023 Declared: Gujarat Board 12th result 2023 for Commerce and Arts released early morning on 31st May. 73.27 is the overall pass percent. Girls Dominate Boys. Find out how to check the GSEB HSC General Stream results 2023 ગુજરાતનું 12મું પરિણામ from gseb.org with seat number and name-wise on gseb.org, WhatsApp and SMS.

gseb.org HSC 12th Result 2023: Direct Link to Check General, Vocational, UUB, Sanskrit Madhyama Result with Seat Number and Name Wise

DECLARED! Gujarat Board Commerce and Arts Result 2023 at gseb.org by Seat Number and Seat-wise: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSEB or GSHSEB) has announced the GSEB 12th General Stream Result 2023 on the morning of May 31, 2023. 73.27% is the overall success rate or pass percentage. The GSEB Arts and Commerce result 2023 is declared on the official website of Gujarat Board at gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Students can check their Gujarat 12th Result 2023 using seat number and name-wise by following the steps jotted in this article. All information regarding the rechecking, reappearing, name correction, supplementary exam will be announced later. Previously, Gujarat SSC and HSC Science results were already announced wherein 65.58% of students qualified in Science stream Gujarat Board and the overall pass percentage for Group A stood at 72.27 while it was 61.71 for Group B. From this article, you can find out the Direct Link to Check ગુજરાતનું 12મું પરિણામ General, Vocational, UUB, Sanskrit Madhyama Result 2023 with Seat Number and Name Wise gseb.org, WhatsApp and SMS..

Grade-wise Result from GSEB HSC Result 2023

Medium-wise Pass Percentage

Medium Pass Percentage Gujarati 72.83% Hindi 67.45% English 79.16%

Dahod gets the lowest pass percentage in Gujarat Board Genral Stream Result 2023 with 54.67%

Bhuj Best Performing District with 84.59 pass percentage in GSEB HSC Commerce and Arts Result 2023

GSEB HSC General Result 2023: 73.27% pass



No of regular candidates 4,77,392 Total exam centres 482 Pass Percentage regular candidates 73.27% Pass Percentage Repeating candidates 39.56% Pass Percentage Private Regular candidates 33.86% Male Pass Percentage 67.03% Female Pass Percentage 80.39%

Gujarat Board Result 2023: Important Statistics from www.gseb.org



Grade-wise Performance

Grades Number of Students A1 1,875 B1 52,291 B2 83,596 C1 1,01,797 C2 77,043 D 12,020

ગુજરાતનું 12મું પરિણામ: GSEB HSC Result 2023 Arts, Commerce Overview

Check GSEB HSC Result 2023 for Commerce and Arts with Seat Number

GSEB HSC Result 2023 is published online through the official website of Gujarat Board at www.gseb.org at 8 am. Students can check the Gujarat 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023 in the following ways:

gseb.org

WhatsApp

SMS service

GSEB HSC General stream Marksheet 2023

Steps to check the Gujarat Board 12th Result online at www.gseb.org

Once the GSEB HSC Result 2023 is declared online, students can check their scores by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board at www.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the “GSEB HSC Result 2023” link from the homepage.

Step 3: In the new result portal that opens up, enter your six-digit seat number.

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Your Gujarat Board 12th Class General Stream Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

GSEB HSC Result 2023 via WhatsApp

Gujarat Board also provides its students to check their result online through WhatsApp. Check the steps given below to get your GSEB HSC Result 2023 through WhatsApp

Step 1: Save 6357300971 as a contact number on your phone, e.g GSEB HSC Result 2023 Arts, or GSEB HSC Result 2023 Commerce

Step 2: Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone and start a new chat with GSEB HSC Result 2023 WhatsApp number 6357300971

Step 3: Enter your GSEB Seat Number in the chat box

Step 4: Send

Step 5: Your GSEB 12th Result 2023 mark sheet will be sent back to you on the same number via WhatsApp.

Steps to check the Gujarat Board 12th Class Result 2023 via SMS

To make it easier for students to check their GSEB HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) Result 2023 for Commerce and Arts, GSEB has come up with SMS service to check GSEB HSC Result. Here are the simple steps to follow to get your GSEB 12th Result 2023 on SMS.

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your phone.

Step 2: Type: GJ12S(space)Seat Number.

Step 3: Send the SMS to 58888111.

Your Gujarat Board General, Vocational, UUB, Sanskrit Madhyama Result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same mobile number.

GSEB HSC Result 2023 Name-wise Gujarat Board

As far as the past year trends are observed, the facility to check GSEB HSC result 2023 name-wise link will not be made available in 2023. Students can use the seat number provided to them in their Gujarat Board 12th Class Admit Card/ Hall Ticket to check their result.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023: Minimum Passing Marks

A minimum of 33% passing marks is required in each subject, theory and practical, and also in aggregate for the students to pass.

Students who fail can appear for GSEB HSC Supplementary Examinations conducted later on.

Gujarat 12th રિજલ્ટ 2023, ધોરણ 12 આર્ટસ અને કોમર્સ પરિણામ: GSEB HSC Result 2023 Grading System