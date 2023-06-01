CUET PG 2023 City Intimation Slip Released, Download CUET City Allotment Slip at cuet.nta.nic.in

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET PG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip: National Testing Agency has issued the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate entrance exam that is scheduled to be held from June 5 to 8, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the CUET PG exam in order to get admission into various postgraduate programmes can check and download their respective exam city slips by visiting the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will conduct the CUET PG exam on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 2023. Candidates must note that the city intimation slip is not the CUET admit card, this is advance information for the allotment of the City where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. NTA has also informed that the admit cards for CUET PG exam will be issued later.

In order to download the city allotment letter or city slip, candidates need to enter the required login credentials including application number, date of birth, and security pin in the login window. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website of NTA CUET to get the latest updates.

CUET PG City Intimation Slip - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to download CUET PG city intimation slip 2023 Online?

Candidates who are appearing for the CUET Postgraduate entrance exam can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the exam city slip.

Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET PG 2023- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the CUET PG Exam city sip direct link available on the homepage under candidate’s activity

Step 3: A new login window will open, then all the required login details to proceed further

Step 4: After this, the CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download or print a hard copy of it for future reference

Check CUET PG Exam City Intimation Slip Official Notice- Direct Link (Click Here)

What to do if you find difficulty in downloading the CUET PG City Intimation Slip 2023?

If in case any candidate faces difficulty or errors in downloading or checking the exam city intimation slip for CUET PG 2023, then he/she can contact the officials by sending them an email or can contact them on the given phone numbers. The contact details are provided in the table given below:

Email ID cuet-pg@nta.ac.in Phone number +91-11-40759000

CUET PG Exam 2023

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) exam will be conducted in online Computer-based Test (CBT) mode. It is proposed to be conducted in 37 shifts in total. The entrance examination will be held for 157 subjects for 4,58,774 unique registered candidates and 8,76,908 total candidates.

