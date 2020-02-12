GSECL Admit Card 2020 for Vidyut Sahayak (JE) and Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant): Check Updates Here

GSECL Admit Card 2020: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) will soon release the admit card for the online exam for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (JE) and Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). Candidates can download the GSECL Admit Card 2020 from GSECL website www.gsecl.in, once released.

Candidates will be required to login in the GSECL ‘Registered Candidate’ Tab. The candidates can check all the details regarding the GSECL exam such as exam date, venue and time on their GSECL Admit Card 2020.

GSECL Login Link

GSECL Vidyut Sahayak exam for Junior Assistant Posts will consist of 100 questions on General Knowledge, English Language, Maths & General Science, Analytic for & Logical Reasoning, Computer knowledge and Gujarati Language. GSECL JE exam will have 100 questions on General Knowledge, English Language, Engineering Subject, Computer Knowledge and Gujarati Language & Grammar.

GSECL paper shall be of 100 marks 1/4th mark for each wrong answer shall be deducted.

How to Download GSECL Admit Card 2019?

Visit the GSECL official website www.gsecl.in Click on ‘Career Section’ Now, click on ‘ Advertisement for the post of Vidyut Sahayak(Junior Engineer) and Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant)’ Login into ‘Registered Candidates Section’ using your User ID and Password Download GSECL JE Admit Card or GSECL Junior Assistant Admit Card Take a print out for a future need

Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL) had invited applications for 69 posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) and 107 posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) from 01 January to 21 January 2020.