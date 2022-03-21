GSSSB Head Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 Out @gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download PDF Here

GSSSB has released the result of the Provisional Answer Key for the post of Head Clerk on its official website-gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Check PDF downloading link here

GSSSB Head Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the result of the Provisional Answer Key for the post of Head Clerk on its official website.

All those candidates who have appeared in the GSSSB Head Clerk Exam 2022 against the advertisement number 190/2020-21 can now download the provisional answer key through the official website of GSSSB.i.e.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

The Provisional Answer Key for the exam held in the OMR Sheet is available on the official website. You can download the GSSSB Head Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download GSSSB Head Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of GSSSB.i.e.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Go to News Section available on the home page. Click on the link GSSSB Head Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Answer Key in a new window. Download and save the GSSSB Head Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 for future reference.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Head Clerk Post under advertisement number 190/2020-21 can download the answer key from the official website. Candidates can check the provisional answer key for all total 200 questions asked in the OMR based exam.

You can download the GSSSB Head Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.

