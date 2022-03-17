JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 8000+ Tentative Vacancies @e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on its official website @e-hrms.gov.in. check how to apply Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 link, steps, application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below here.

Created On: Mar 17, 2022 13:31 IST
Anganwadi Bharti 2022

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), EMRS, Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Anganwadi Worker, Helper, and Anganwadi Supervisor under the Women and Child Development Department. Candidates holding 7th, 8th, 10th,  10th +2 classes have a huge opportunity. Around 8000+ vacancies (Tentatively) to be recruited through this recruitment process. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official website to submit their applications. The Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Online Application can be accessed through online mode. i.e.  e-hrms.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online applications are 4 April 2022. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 16 March 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 4 April 2022

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Rajkot 318
Rajkot Urban 56
Bhavnagar 388
Surat 215
Surat Urban 177
Vadodara 236
Vadodara Urban 76
Jamnagar 213
Jamnagar Urban
Kheda 239
Ahmadabad Urban 354
Ahmadabad 296
Tapi 146
Valsad 304
Aravalli 145
Banaskantha 577
Bharuch 250
Amreli 343
Bhavnagar 338
Gandhi Nagar 191
Kachchh 564
Botad 84
Dahod 297
Chhota Udepur 146
Devbhumi Dwarka 194
Gir Somnath 125
Junagadh Urban 49
Mahisagar 129
Kheda 239
Mahesana 472
Dang 56
Narmada 102
Navsari 185
Patan 288
Morbi 244
Panchmahal 231
Porbandar 90
Sabarkantha 222
Surendranagar 281

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be 7th, 8th, 10th,  12th from a recognized Board. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details. 

Download Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Notification and online application form

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 33 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms. 

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected through the merit list. 

How to apply for Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode followed by the easy steps given below. 

  1. Visit the official website of EMRS Gujarat.i.e. e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.
  2. Click on the 'Apply Online' under the WOMEN AND CHILD DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT. 
  3. Enter all your personal information and submit the application form. 
  4. Take a printout of the application for after the final submission. 

 

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022?

7th, 8th, 10th, 10 +2

What is the last date for Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022?

4 April 2022.

What is the starting date for Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022?

16 March 2022.

How many vacancies have been released for Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022?

8860.
Job Summary
NotificationGujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Notification (Released) @e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in| 8000+ Tentative Vacancies|Apply Online
Notification Date17 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission4 Apr, 2022
CityAhmedabad
StateGujarat
CountryIndia
Organization Ministry of Women and Child Development, Women and Child Development Department
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary
Functional Administration
