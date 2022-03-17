Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 8000+ Tentative Vacancies @e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), EMRS, Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Anganwadi Worker, Helper, and Anganwadi Supervisor under the Women and Child Development Department. Candidates holding 7th, 8th, 10th, 10th +2 classes have a huge opportunity. Around 8000+ vacancies (Tentatively) to be recruited through this recruitment process. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official website to submit their applications. The Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Online Application can be accessed through online mode. i.e. e-hrms.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online applications are 4 April 2022. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 16 March 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 4 April 2022
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Rajkot
|318
|Rajkot Urban
|56
|Bhavnagar
|388
|Surat
|215
|Surat Urban
|177
|Vadodara
|236
|Vadodara Urban
|76
|Jamnagar
|213
|Jamnagar Urban
|—
|Kheda
|239
|Ahmadabad Urban
|354
|Ahmadabad
|296
|Tapi
|146
|Valsad
|304
|Aravalli
|145
|Banaskantha
|577
|Bharuch
|250
|Amreli
|343
|Bhavnagar
|338
|Gandhi Nagar
|191
|Kachchh
|564
|Botad
|84
|Dahod
|297
|Chhota Udepur
|146
|Devbhumi Dwarka
|194
|Gir Somnath
|125
|Junagadh Urban
|49
|Mahisagar
|129
|Kheda
|239
|Mahesana
|472
|Dang
|56
|Narmada
|102
|Navsari
|185
|Patan
|288
|Morbi
|244
|Panchmahal
|231
|Porbandar
|90
|Sabarkantha
|222
|Surendranagar
|281
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate must be 7th, 8th, 10th, 12th from a recognized Board. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details.
Download Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Notification and online application form
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 33 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The candidates will be selected through the merit list.
How to apply for Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode followed by the easy steps given below.
- Visit the official website of EMRS Gujarat.i.e. e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.
- Click on the 'Apply Online' under the WOMEN AND CHILD DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT.
- Enter all your personal information and submit the application form.
- Take a printout of the application for after the final submission.