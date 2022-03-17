Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 8000+ Tentative Vacancies @e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on its official website @e-hrms.gov.in. check how to apply Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 link, steps, application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below here.

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), EMRS, Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Anganwadi Worker, Helper, and Anganwadi Supervisor under the Women and Child Development Department. Candidates holding 7th, 8th, 10th, 10th +2 classes have a huge opportunity. Around 8000+ vacancies (Tentatively) to be recruited through this recruitment process. Interested candidates are advised to go through the official website to submit their applications. The Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Online Application can be accessed through online mode. i.e. e-hrms.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online applications are 4 April 2022. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 4 April 2022

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Rajkot 318 Rajkot Urban 56 Bhavnagar 388 Surat 215 Surat Urban 177 Vadodara 236 Vadodara Urban 76 Jamnagar 213 Jamnagar Urban — Kheda 239 Ahmadabad Urban 354 Ahmadabad 296 Tapi 146 Valsad 304 Aravalli 145 Banaskantha 577 Bharuch 250 Amreli 343 Bhavnagar 338 Gandhi Nagar 191 Kachchh 564 Botad 84 Dahod 297 Chhota Udepur 146 Devbhumi Dwarka 194 Gir Somnath 125 Junagadh Urban 49 Mahisagar 129 Kheda 239 Mahesana 472 Dang 56 Narmada 102 Navsari 185 Patan 288 Morbi 244 Panchmahal 231 Porbandar 90 Sabarkantha 222 Surendranagar 281

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be 7th, 8th, 10th, 12th from a recognized Board. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details.

Download Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Notification and online application form

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 33 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected through the merit list.

How to apply for Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode followed by the easy steps given below.